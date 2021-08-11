Shelly Moore Bartholomew: “Prepare to explore”

Prepare to explore (with a fine-tooth comb) the very depths of your soul- those dark hidden crevices never meant to be found this side of heaven.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shelly Moore Bartholomew.

Once upon a time (in 1997, to be exact), a small-town girl from Tennessee won the Miss Teen USA competition. Life would never be the same for Shelly — but it wouldn’t turn out the way she expected, either.

Fast-forward a few decades and Shelly found herself in a season of life many of us are familiar with: Overwhelmed. Stuck. Haunted by the feeling she was failing the people she loved the most.

Over time, with the help of therapy and journaling, Shelly learned to see the beauty in the many messes that life brings. Now she’s written her new book, This Beautiful Mess, to help others learn how they can also choose to see the beauty behind their messy life journey.

Shelly Moore Bartholomew is wife to her amazing husband Will, and mama bear to three incredibly unique and gifted kids. In 2001, Shelly and Will founded D1 Sports Training, a state-of-the-art training facility where all are welcome, with over 40 training locations across the country.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Jacksonville, Florida where I lived until my family (my mom, stepfather and sister) moved to Tennessee when I was fourteen. During my years in Florida, I would also alternate weekend stays with my biological father.

Being a very active kid, I was often found playing various sports and/or hanging out with friends at church or the skating rink.

Once in Tennessee, I continued to be very active in sports — dance, soccer, cheer, track, whatever sport I could play that season! Moving from Sevierville to Knoxville my sophomore year of high school, I began dipping my toe into some small modeling jobs, then — I was talked in to enrolling in a local pageant. From there is where the Miss Teen USA story begins- a man teaching me to walk in heels and pushing me onto that big stage!

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

My mom always had my sister and I reading the newest teen devotional and those always had a huge impact on me and my ability to stay centered and focused, well, as a teenager can be of course.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I hope to give women permission to be imperfect — messy. And to love themselves not only in the good moments, but see the not-so-good ones as beautiful as well. Because it all is part of their story.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Well, I guess that is in the eye of the beholder but the one I had the most fun telling was actually not even printed in the book. In the chapter on fear, I started the chapter with a story about my son, Ty. It was cut because the story we ended up using better supported the main idea of the chapter but I knew I would end up using it somewhere..so thank you!

What was the series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

I would say… being born. I believe everyone has a story that would benefit the “greater world.” In mine, growing up in a broken home had a pretty big impact on my life and the filter through which I saw the world. Also, the strength and love that my stepdad provided for me throughout my life changed my view of the world completely and gave me hope where there may not have been otherwise.

Then giving birth — three times! My three kids have taught me so much about being a woman, a mama…really, a basic human being. And raising a now legal adult girl has been the greatest blessing- and challenge- to that filter I had in place for so long. Children have the ability to turn everything you once knew about yourself and what you thought you knew all up in the air…in such a good way! I truly believe I am a better human because of the lessons my own little (now very big) humans have taught me.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I had a woman recently write me and tell me that she finally has the courage to sing and share her gift with others. She thanked me for inspiring her to be brave enough to see past her fear and doubt and not be afraid to SHINE!

Are there three things the community/society can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I don’t believe there is specifically any one thing society can do or not do to change a person or ‘fix’ a problem. Change lies within the heart of the person, and if that person wants to change for themselves.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I see Leadership as being brave to really stand up for something you truly believe in. And loving others into seeing that truth. When people see that we really care, we are then able to lead well and have a true impact.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

On writing a book…then launching it…

-The process is like birthing a child. Then stuffing that child back inside and birthing it again. Then repeat. And again. Then when this precious creation is finally introduced to the world, you doubt very seriously you should even be a mother in the first place.

-It will be more gut-wrenchingly humbling than your most embarrassing moment or worst breakup

-Prepare to explore (with a fine-tooth comb) the very depths of your soul- those dark hidden crevices never meant to be found this side of heaven.

-You will painfully discover who you are versus who you thought you were and the people around you probably won’t like you very much in this process.

-It is worth it all for the single person that said it changed their life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘The only thing you should be trying to control is your own mind”. E.Gilbert

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

At the moment… maybe Amy Porterfield

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can visit my website at shellybartholomew.com and follow my Instagram @shellymoorebartholomew and read my book, This Beautiful Mess available on Amazon.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!