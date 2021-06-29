Shelly Fisher & Peg Casullo of Girls Nite Live: “ Next opportunity”

Peg: When you hear the word “NO” in sales or business, do not get disenchanted, it means — next opportunity. This was taught to me by a friend who is in an extremely competitive area of the automotive industry. Listen- You can learn a lot from someone if you truly listen to what they are saying to you. My Mother taught me, if you fail to plan, you are planning to fail — My two sons Rob and Joe Casullo- who now at the age of 35 & 30, love to impart their wisdom upon their Mother. (I wonder where they heard it first!)

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shelly Fisher & Peg Casullo.

Shelly Fisher is the CEO and Founder of Pay it Forward Group LLC — the parent company for Girls Nite Live, She Knew She Could, and Positivities.com supporting initiatives that make positive contributions to communities. She is a consummate entrepreneur and philanthropist with over 35 years of business experience, and giving back is a key part of her business models.

Peg Sickel Casullo Hertrich is the President of Girls Nite Live and is a long-time philanthropist, entrepreneur, and change maker.

The duo launched Girls Nite Live (GNL) at the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic as a temporary fix to provide an earning platform for women whose income was compromised due to the coronavirus.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path with Girls Nite Live?

Peg: Most of my life I have been in sales of some sort. Working for my family at an early age, as well as two other amazing employers and then finally for myself. One common thread from all the earlier formative business years was honesty, consistency, details, customer service, and hard work. My early years working with my father learning advertising and marketing, as well as the importance of branding, probably had some of the longest lasting lessons within my business career. Shelly and I have known each other for an exceptionally long time. When I had the opportunity to come work for her it was an easy decision. Our business background ideals and values are very much aligned which makes every day feel like an amazing adventure. When I hear the words from Shelly, “I have an idea”, I grab my pad and pen because I know something great is on the horizon. It is an honor to work for someone who wants to make this world better every day. So, when the pandemic hit, true to her nature, she knew she had to act. Thus, Girls Nite Live (GNL) was born.

Shelly: I founded seven startups in my career. Each one founded to support individuals and/or the community at large. I had a team in place with our other businesses that were well versed in supporting women and their challenges. So when the pandemic broke out and businesses shut down I knew we needed to do something to support women whose income became compromised. The launch of GNL was originally meant to be a temporary support site until everything reopened. Of course, no one had any way of knowing a year later the need would be even greater than ever for an open and supportive community for women.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing with GNL that’s disruptive?

You say disruptive, but it’s not the word that comes to our minds. Empowering, positive, opportunity, game changing, leveling of the playing field for women in business. That is how we view what we are doing. By the way, we are both almost 63, so we have been “disrupting” for an exceptionally long time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you both have made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Peg: Well, I am not sure I can share the two stories that come to mind, but they do make me smile and laugh. The GNL Team certainly learned that you need to give extremely specific instructions of do’s and don’ts to our Presenters and audience. You cannot leave anything to chance. I always say, the devil’s in the details… (Think Zoom Bloopers) Which is also a new program coming soon @ GNL.

Shelly: I am not sure if there were funny mistakes. It was however funny to think back on the fact that the idea was conceived, and then the platform was complete with speakers and social media within 10 days. My teams says they lived 100 days in 10 days, and they were not kidding.

Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Peg: My father is my mentor in details of business practice. My mother for Love, kindness and patience, and my two grandmothers showed me that women can do and be anything they believe they can be. From an incredibly young age, when women were not supposed to do such things, I watched both of my grandmothers quietly work hard to break those barriers in both business as well as socially. I guess they were Early Disrupters! That would certainly bring a smile to their faces. Growing up in a small town/city in South Jersey where my family was in business, I watched my father be sure that kids who needed jobs had them, and that we always were involved within the community. My Mom always made sure that those who needed someone to talk to had an ear, a heart to give love if none was coming their way at home, a wonderful meal and a bed if they needed it. I learned about gross profits/net profits /union contracts and “insubordination” (“early disruptions” over our family dinner table.) At an early age, my father’s mother showed me the bookkeeping that she was doing and spoke to me about business when I stayed at her home on the weekends. My mom’s mother would let me run a register and count back the change even when I had to stand on a milk crate to reach the register. We were taught the value of customer service and what going the extra step means to your customer. They become family; they trust you. As we say all the time at GNL to our Audience, The Presenters, The Live Commerce Presenters, Hello, Welcome to GNL, we are so happy you’re here.

Shelly: Like Peg, my mentors were my family members. I learned from my father at a young age the value of your word and your reputation. My grandmother’s favorite saying: Treat others the way you wish to be treated. From both parents: When life is kind to you, it is your responsibility to give back to the world. Give back, be kind, lead with your heart, and you are never too old to make a difference are all the tenants that I live by.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruptive and positive changes within any industry is a good thing, providing it moves people into a better place. GNL works extremely hard to bring about a better social, financial and mental impact to the Women we interact with and serve. We listen to the audience and frequently do polls, asking what they are looking for in terms of programming. The biggest answer we get is “Community”. We also will ask the audience their opinions on a program or a topic. We are certainly not a political platform, or a religious platform, however, after the recent death of George Floyd, we knew we had to do something. We had an excellent Program on racism, diversity and inclusion. What we thought would be a 30–45-minute program ran almost 2 hours, with amazing respectful, diverse dialogue between the moderator and our truly diverse and beautiful audience. Truthfully, the entire experience was something I wish the world could have experienced.

At Girls Nite Live our culture takes this disruptive opportunity and the responsibility that comes with it very seriously. Our GNL team works with amazing women and we work diligently to ensure that our audience receives a selection of diverse and inclusive programming. The advertising and marketing team at GNL works incredibly hard at providing very affordable business branding and live interactive commerce opportunities, that many other industries would financially exclude these amazing women from participating in.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Peg: When you hear the word “NO” in sales or business, do not get disenchanted, it means — next opportunity. This was taught to me by a friend who is in an extremely competitive area of the automotive industry. Listen- You can learn a lot from someone if you truly listen to what they are saying to you. My Mother taught me, if you fail to plan, you are planning to fail — My two sons Rob and Joe Casullo- who now at the age of 35 & 30, love to impart their wisdom upon their Mother. (I wonder where they heard it first!)

Shelly: Take one small step forward each day. One day you will turn around and realize you climbed a mountain. I never let the thought of a large undertaking dissuade me from something I believe in. When I speak with young entrepreneurs I tell them not to get overwhelmed from the big picture. Make a list of all that needs to get done. Then, take it one step at a time. If you don’t feel passionate about what you start, do not start it. It is too hard to start businesses these days. When you feel frustrated, nervous or even overwhelmed, you will need that passion and love for what you do to give you the strength to keep going. From a special friend who has since passed on: Darling, you can be as strong as you need to be. Conquer your fears and you will realize your own strength. Those words have helped me through business, health issues and personal situations. It is true, we can all be as strong as we need to be.

What does the future hold for GNL? How are you going to shake things up next?

Girls Nite Live International is on the horizon. When we say international, it will encompass a global market as well as the diverse US market. We’ve had presenters from Canada, Ireland, and Brazil. But for months now, we have been discussing adding another language segments to GNL. We will be adding this soon, and women can subscribe to our amazing Newsletter to get the most up to date information.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women disruptors do not always get the support they need. Men are quicker to support men. They have been programmed to support each other. Women often are programmed to be in competition with each other. When women support each other, we all rise. We are #StrongerTogether. Women in positions of power very often think they must behave like their male counterparts if they are to continue to succeed. We are so vastly different in every way. When we can raise up anyone financially, socially why are we so often afraid to do so? If you are going to be a disruptor at your core, then you cannot worry about popularity. You must do what is right. Take the chance.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Peg: At the age of 17 or 18 I read a book, Bedroom or Boardroom? I decided at an exceedingly early age, Boardroom. My brain would get me there.

Shelly: When I was a child, I read The Little Engine That Could. “I think I can — I know I can” has never left me.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Kindness is not overrated. We can and should create communities that are truly inclusive. GNL is living proof that there are so many big hearted people just looking to connect and support each other.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We sing when we are little, we dance, and we paint like Monet. What if we could take the idea of failure out of raising our children? Let us instill in them that they try everything they can dream of by just putting themselves out there. There is no lid on their box of imagination. No lines they must color in between. Maybe we should focus on kindness, always tell them to try their best at whatever it is they decide to do, then if it does not work out as planned, ask themselves the question, what did I learn?”

We have no lids on our imagination at Girls Nite Live. At GNL, As Shelly always says, You Dream it, we will build it! If it doesn’t help others, we won’t do it.

How can our readers follow you online?

