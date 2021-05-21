Shelley Buck & Kathy Curtis of Leave Your Light On: “Your own life doesn’t make sense anymore”

It’s easy to feel that you’ve lost yourself when someone important in your life dies. Your own life doesn’t make sense anymore. But it’s important to remember that you are still here and that you have your own purpose. Every little moment of nurturing your own light is also a moment of honoring the person who loved you, because that’s what they’d want for you.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives. How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Shelley Buck was born into a creative family in the Midwest and moved to California after college to follow her dream of working for Disney. It was there she met and fell in love with her husband, Chris, who worked in animation. After they married and had their first child, Ryder, she stayed home to be a full-time mom to him and the two brothers who followed.

She is a storyteller and artist, which she expresses through her original jewelry at ShelRae Designs. When Ryder was diagnosed with cancer and the journey went to unimaginable places, she poured her heart into writing their story. Her lessons in parenting through these tribulations, combined with the power of Ryder’s larger-than-life spirit, offer profound messages for living in the light.

Kathy Curtis moved into Shelley’s neighborhood when they were both 12 years old and an instant, lifelong friendship took root. She has worked as a healing artist and writer since 1991. Her programs support the transformation of grief, illness, and emotional barriers through creative expression. She is the author of Invisible Ink, a memoir about her own journey through grief. The unique writing process that brought her so much healing has since become a successful program, online and at various venues in the Midwest.

Kathy’s intimate connection to the Buck family, combined with her writing and healing background, made her the perfect person to partner with Shelley on the creation of this book.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Shelley Buck and Kathy Curtis have been best friends since the day they met when they were 12 years old. Their family backgrounds were different — Shelley’s was more creative, and Kathy’s was more traditional. Shelley was a do-it-first-and-think-later type, and Kathy was more measured in her approach. Still, they shared a love of magic, had a similar drive to achieve big things, and never lost their deep sense of loyalty to one another.

Shelley moved west after college to fulfill her dream of working for Disney. Once there, she met her future husband with whom she built a life that included three sons, many dogs, a giant aquarium and a household filled with bustling energy. After completing a Fine Arts degree in college, Kathy began moving around the country managing corporate marketing programs, while also pursuing her calling as a creative healer for people dealing with grief, illnesses and other life challenges.

In the aftermath of Shelley’s tragic loss of her 23 year-old son, they were brought together to fulfill what could only be described as their shared destiny. Kathy’s work as a writer and emotional and spiritual healer prepared her to help her best friend navigate the loss and bring her son’s extraordinary light back into the world.

Their book, LEAVE YOUR LIGHT ON, honors his spirit by helping people who feel disconnected from their own inner light, find it again.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

SHELLEY

“Imagination is evidence of the Divine”

This quote drove me through my life, keeping me connected to the Greater Good in all of my artistic endeavors. We have it on a plaque hanging over our front door.

KATHY

“The unexamined life is not worth living.”

I’ve valued the power of self-reflection since I was a teenager, and it has become my best teacher, healer and inspiration as an adult. Many of the programs I create are about leading people to know themselves in a way they never have through artistic or written prompts, and the results are illuminating.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

SHELLEY: DRIVE • MAGIC • PERSEVERANCE

Drive made me move across the country to pursue my dream of working for Disney.

made me move across the country to pursue my dream of working for Disney. Magic ran through my veins from early childhood. I saw everything through this lens. It permeated the way I saw the world, the way I infused my children’s lives with the wonder they were born to enjoy.

ran through my veins from early childhood. I saw everything through this lens. It permeated the way I saw the world, the way I infused my children’s lives with the wonder they were born to enjoy. Perseverance kept me going through the hardest times — losing my job, my father, and eventually my son.

KATHY: IMAGINATION • LISTENING • EXCELLENCE

My imagination has not only been a great release valve from challenging times throughout my life, it has also given me the ability to be a problem solver, storyteller, and healer.

has not only been a great release valve from challenging times throughout my life, it has also given me the ability to be a problem solver, storyteller, and healer. Deep listening has helped me succeed in all facets of my work, as well as in my connections with people. So many mistakes and miscommunications can be avoided if we simply give things our full attention.

has helped me succeed in all facets of my work, as well as in my connections with people. So many mistakes and miscommunications can be avoided if we simply give things our full attention. I’ve always felt driven to be excellent in whatever I do, and I’m drawn to others who are, too. I think aiming to be the best in our endeavors brings more inspiration to the world.

In the context of our work together on the book, those qualities covered all our bases and made this venture as fulfilling as it was cathartic. We hope that translates into an inspiring experience for our readers.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

KATHY

Though it is Shelley’s experience of loss that brought us together here, the background story that made our partnership feel so destined is one that occurred for me 20 years before. That was the death of my mom after a short, but intense, battle with cancer. The pain of that loss brought me to my knees like nothing ever had. In my search for healing and peace, I wrote to her to express all the things I hadn’t had time to say before she died. Then I kept getting the feeling she wanted to write back, so I let her. And in this very uncomfortable act of doing something that felt a bit on the crazy side, I found complete healing of my grief.

That led me to write a book and create a writing program (Invisible Ink) to support others needing the same type of spiritual and emotional healing that I had found. It also prepared me to better support Shelley when tragedy struck in her life.

SHELLEY

My first-born son, Ryder, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer when he was 22. Our world was turned upside down, and for nine months we were joined at the hip as he underwent treatment. He was a young adult who needed to feel in control of his experience, and I was a terrified mom needing to make sure he would survive. This forced us to find new ways to relate to one another. He set boundaries, and I gave him the space he needed to heal, while keeping a close eye on his activities. Ryder was a free spirit, so they didn’t always dovetail with the doctor’s orders.

We both won, as he beat the disease and flew back into his life with a passion and confidence I had never seen in him. It was glorious. But it only lasted a few months before he was killed on a dark and foggy stretch of freeway in the early morning hours after a night of recording music.

After everything we had just been through, the cruelty of this was more than I believed I could bear.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

As with any mother who loses a child, imagining his final moments was unbearable…not knowing what went through his mind or whether he felt pain or why my ringer was turned off when he tried to call me at 4 am. Wondering why this could possibly happen after what he had just overcome was a fast and frequent trip to hell.

I was utterly flattened. I didn’t know how to live without him. I didn’t WANT to live without him. The magic and joy I had always felt in my life were gone, and my inner light was extinguished.

I couldn’t imagine anything but a dark valley of grief ahead of me for the rest of my life.

How did you react in the short term?

I never held back my tears. I became obsessed with looking at pictures and videos of him. I listened to his music. I prayed for God to take me to him. I knew I needed to survive for the sake of my other two sons and my husband, but it was a torturous existence.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I returned to the online journal I started when he received his cancer diagnosis. Writing helped me process my grief, plus it kept my close circle of supporters in touch with where my heart was on any given day.

Another important part of my healing came from seeking connection to him — through mediums, dreams, and intuitive friends who received messages from him. Even if none of it was real, it was all I had and I was desperate.

Ultimately, I learned that trusting what came to me from Ryder was the most healing medicine because it filled me with hope. It kept him alive within me.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

We memorialized Ryder, establishing a music scholarship in his name, installing a bench on his favorite mountain top where he spent hours writing music and playing his guitar. We produced three CDs of his original compositions and his band continued to play benefit concerts around the LA area. Ryder made his presence known.

He had the idea to visit children in the hospital with his dog, as it had been a bright spot in his bleak days when he was a patient. So I got a puppy and we both went through training to provide this service to the local children’s hospital, which we still do.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

In a message from the other side, Ryder asked me to tell his story. So I found a partner and began to write.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My coauthor and life long friend, Kathy Curtis, helped me immeasurably to express my feelings, to realize I still had a strong connection to Ryder and to nourish that light he and I shared. She guided me through the emotions that came up during the process of writing the book, and helped me frame his story in a way that reflected who he really was.

At first, I just wanted the world to know what a tragedy his death was. We learned at his funeral what a gift he had been to people all over the world, just by being himself, following his passions and spreading that love through his music. But Kathy helped me see that telling his story was really about showing others how to live with their light on. The first song he ever wrote was called, Leave Your Light On, and in retrospect, we came to see that he really understood how much power we have if we’re willing to be ourselves, humorously accept our faults, and pursue the things that make us happy to be alive. He did that, and the imprint he made on life was amazing.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

With the reframing of Ryder’s story came a reframing of what Ryder’s message meant to me, personally. I had lived my life full of optimism and magic and hope, but after Ryder’s death, that all changed. As we worked on the book and I continued to clear the grief that was still inside me, I felt my own light coming back on, again. And as that happened, it helped me understand Ryder’s life even more.

The biggest evidence of how I was changing came as an anniversary of Ryder’s passing grew closer. Normally I would spend weeks anticipating the date, my head filled with horrific images of what happened that night. But now I was filled with not only his light, but my own. That deep connection Ryder and I had always had became nothing but light. The darkness was dissipating faster than I could believe.

What did you learn about yourself from this very diﬃcult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Probably the biggest thing I learned about myself is how important it was that I stayed open to his presence, even when others weren’t so sure it was a good thing. I had always believed in the ongoing nature of life after death, but I still had to learn to trust it once Ryder had passed.

There are so many examples of how he showed up, and many of them are unexplainable in any other way. I had dreams that were much more than a dream, when I could literally FEEL him. I spoke to mediums who knew things they had no way of knowing, that proved to me he was communicating through them. I have several friends who got messages from Ryder and shared them with me. One of those came from Kathy.

She was in her bathroom getting ready one morning, and she kept hearing LEAVE YOUR LIGHT ON, LEAVE YOUR LIGHT ON, over and over in her mind. This was long before we started working on the book, but she did know it was the title of a song he had written. She finally called me to ask if this meant something more to me than that.

I was stunned. I had JUST turned his lava lamp off in his bedroom the night before for the first time since he died. It felt wrong turning it off, but I also felt like I “should” be ready to do that. Once I got Kathy’s call, I turned the lamp back on and it is still on to this day.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a diﬃcult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change”? Please share a story or example for each.

HONOR YOUR FEELINGS

Dramatic losses and life changes bring up big feelings, many of which are not easy. Things like anger, heartbreak, and guilt are real for most people after a loss. Try not to deny those feelings. Otherwise, they’ll get buried and continue to pull you down.

I have never been one to hide my feelings, but I was reminded of the importance of honoring them one day when I decided to venture out to a yoga class. I wasn’t sure I was ready, but I pushed myself to go.

During one of the poses, a song came on in the studio that was a trigger for my grief and the waterworks started. I had to leave the room to get composed before I could go back in. At the end of the session, I apologized to the yoga instructor for my disruption of her class. She was so kind, and told me that if we don’t let our grief out in tears, it will settle somewhere in our body and cause us more harm.

2. WRITE THEM DOWN

Writing is not just a gentle way of expressing yourself, it has the added benefit of giving you greater insights into your experience. Death is an overwhelming and confusing experience. It takes us beyond life and into the mystery, and writing helps us make sense of it for ourselves.

In the programs Kathy leads, helping people express their grief to the loved one they lost, the insights are continually profound. One woman discovered that her knee pain that developed after her son’s death was her body’s way of saying she wasn’t ready to move forward in her life without him. After writing the letter to her son about it, her knee pain disappeared, and she felt a sense of inner permission to move forward.

3. TRUST THE SIGNS YOU GET

When you can stay open to sensing your loved one’s presence, the grief journey changes. As you learn how to be in communion with your loved one’s spirit, it’s amazing what rich emotional experiences come from it that help you not only heal, but see everything in a new light.

One such sign I got was from a friend who had been with me almost daily since Ryder died. She and her family had decided to go on a cruise, and a few days into it I received a text from her.

The rest of the family was busy doing other things on the ship and she was spending time alone on the balcony of their room. As she stared out at the ocean, something caught her eye. It took time to figure out what it was, but when she realized it, she couldn’t believe it. There was the side of a Ryder truck floating in the ocean!

Of course, we both knew it wasn’t just a coincidence. She felt it as a thank you from him for being so supportive of me. I felt it as a gasp of relief, that he was so present.

4. NURTURE YOUR OWN LIGHT

It’s easy to feel that you’ve lost yourself when someone important in your life dies. Your own life doesn’t make sense anymore. But it’s important to remember that you are still here and that you have your own purpose. Every little moment of nurturing your own light is also a moment of honoring the person who loved you, because that’s what they’d want for you.

KATHY: Because Shelley and I are so close (even though we live so far apart), I am keenly aware of how she’s doing at any given time. When we began working on the book, Shelley still had a pretty deep well of grief. As we worked on the manuscript, there were times when certain passages caused another wave of it to bubble up. I just went with it and did my best to help her through each one.

At a certain point before the book was done, it hit me that I was hearing/sensing a new Shelley on the other end of the phone. She was laughing more, talking more excitedly about Ryder, telling me about things she had been doing that were fun and fulfilling. Without being in the same room with her, I could tell her light — the one I had known since we were young — was shining, again.

So everything Shelley had been doing to find her way back from the darkness — from working on the book, to engaging more with her other two sons, to working on puzzles, to enjoying photographing her dogs, to staying in tune with Ryder, were helping her nurture her light until one day it was simply ON. And it has been on ever since.

5. SPREAD IT

How we walk forward in life after a devastating loss is not just a tribute to our own courage and perseverance. It’s a tribute to the person we loved who is no longer at our side. We keep them alive by keeping ourselves fully alive. So be purposeful in your life. Weave them into something new you’re creating out of the experience of their loss.

For Shelley, the book she wrote has led to opportunities to help other people in many ways. From young people who feel inspired by Ryder’s free and fun-loving spirit, to parents who have lost children of their own, to anyone going through cancer and needing extra inspiration, she feels Ryder smiling down on all of it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement would be to lead people back to their own inner light. It’s why we’re here, even though that seems to have gotten lost. WE ARE HERE TO SHINE for our brief time on earth! Not only is it our birthright to feel joy and a sense of purpose, it leaves our imprint on life after we’re gone. Ryder’s story is showing people how simply being themselves through all the twists and turns of life is what will make their life count.

