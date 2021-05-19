Sheila Stafford of TeamSense: “Realize that you are never too old to follow your dreams”

The founder’s road ahead is not for the faint of heart, but let’s be honest, neither is childbirth or so many other aspects of life! Just because it is hard does not mean you cannot do it. We can do hard things! We have grit, determination and can be great leaders that attract great talent. You have one life to live, one legacy to leave. If founding a company is something that interests you, go for it, don’t live your life with the “what if’s” hanging over you.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheila Stafford.

Sheila Stafford is the CEO of TeamSense, a fully remote company that revolutionizes communication for non-desk workers. Before Co-founding TeamSense, Sheila was a business leader at Fortive Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation. Sheila thrives on creating meaningful solutions that enhance the lives of the people that use them.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I once heard a saying that “rebels” often make the best entrepreneurs. Throughout my career, I consider myself a bit of a corporate rebel. I have been known to push boundaries and test the rules to experiment, learn and ultimately drive change. It drives me crazy when people squash new ideas or point to “the way we have always done it” as a reason to avoid trying/re-trying new things. Thankfully, instead of being punished for my boundary-pushing ways, I was recognized for my willingness to drive ideas and new ways of getting work done. Twice in my career, I was asked to lead innovation efforts inside of the corporate walls.

True innovation inside a corporation does require you to be a rebel. The system is built to make you fail (and for a good reason) — take risk, for example. Inside a large, storied corporation, there can be “risk at every turn.” Risk in damaging the brand image, risk from legal. Risk in hiring new headcount the corporation does not want to absorb if the business fails, the risk for “cutting corners” to move fast. To thrive in an arena built to protect against undue risk, you have to be a rebel; you have to push boundaries and challenge assumptions. My willingness to challenge the status quo, high-risk tolerance and fierce sheer will and determination set me on this particular path.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of my most profound assignments was when I led the supply chain integration for a 1B dollars+ acquisition by Whirlpool. Not only did I have no direct experience or formal education in the supply chain, but the assignment was located at Whirlpool’s European HQ in Milan, Italy. I was thrust into a leadership role, where I had no functional expertise, in a country where I did not speak the language or understand the culture — all during a monumental transformation for both the individuals and the company.

While this assignment from the outside seemed impossible, I tackled it the best way I knew how. I started with the basics. I had a relentless focus on adding value to my team. Within the first few days, I quickly learned that the team was not very strong in documentation and follow-ups. We would spend the first 20 min of each meeting re-hashing the last meeting’s outcome- without realizing much progress. I determined the best way I could add value was by providing structure, taking notes, and diligently tracking follow-up tasks between meetings.

As it turns out, taking notes and tracking follow-up tasks was a quick and efficient way to learn about the most significant issues facing the team, and soon enough, I had acquired enough supply chain knowledge to “be dangerous.” Yet, at this point, I was still in no position to design the new distribution model. However, I already had all of the functional expertise I needed on my team. I spent my time focusing on asking the right questions, letting the team debate each idea’s merits, driving the team to consensus, and executing “our” combined plan.

What this experience taught me was that you do not need to be a functional expert to be a leader. A leader needs to be what the team needs most at that time, whether it is a note-taker or a strong voice at the table. Also, I learned what it feels like to assimilate into a culture that is not your own. The experience provided a lot of perspective and had a tremendous impact on the type of leader that I am today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I get my entrepreneurial spirit from my Dad. Throughout my entire childhood, he found ways to inspire me with new ways to earn money. Initially, I helped him with his work as an electrical contractor. I dug trenches and pulled wire through dusty crawl spaces for 2.00 dollars/ hour! I became determined to find “more efficient” (read: less manual labor) ways to earn money. At the same time, my Dad always left breadcrumbs to new opportunities if I put in the work. For example, when I was about 12 years old, he and I fixed up a broken-down snowmobile. We listed it for sale in the paper for 500 dollars. When there was an interested buyer, he told me that I was responsible for negotiating the deal. Given the parts invested, he needed to get at least 250 dollars out of the sale, and anything we sold it for above, we would split 50/50. When the buyer arrived, a thirty-something-year-old man, he naturally started to negotiate with my Dad. Instead, my Dad stepped back and said, “sorry, this is my daughter’s snowmobile; you need to negotiate with her.” I stepped forward and led the entire negotiation. Thanks to my Dad, I had the opportunity to learn by experience and build confidence in essential lifelong business skills from a young age.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Lean Start-up by Eric Reis is an excellent tool as entrepreneurs embark on their missions. The book offers practical frameworks and thought processes that are easy to understand and easy to implement to fit your business needs.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Take pride in how far you have come, and have faith in how far you will go.” -Michael Josephson is one of my favorites. To me, it is the journey of an entrepreneur summed up in a single sentence. As an entrepreneur each day your business is open, and providing meaningful solutions and jobs to the world is a day that you can be proud of. At the same time, it is up to you to maintain a steadfast commitment to your goals and keep the faith because there will be tough days in which that same faith is the only thing that carries you through.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I take tremendous pride in everything we have built at TeamSense. I love coming to work each day knowing that our team has a great environment to do their best work, they are appreciated for their work, and everyone can have a little fun while doing it.

This same respect, appreciation, and gratitude extend to our customer base, where our product enhances the lives of thousands of frontline workers each day. We work hard as a trusted partner to keep workers safe, connected and informed.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

What I think is currently holding back more Women from being funded founders is their network. Unfortunately, like so many things in life, your network and connections matter. Getting funded is often based on the VC’s point of view on the strength of the team. Having a personal recommendation from a trusted friend or acquaintance of the VC can give you a tremendous advantage over someone pitching without a known reference. What can you do about it? Start connecting! Follow VCs online, comment on their posts, reach out to learn more. Beyond traditional VC’s there are other ways to get started. Start-up studios like Pioneer Square Labs may be an excellent option for women to accelerate their path.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I am committed to empowering Women founders by increasing their network; as I mentioned above, I believe it is the first step. I offer advice, mentorship, and my own network to make introductions. The best place for Women Entrepreneurs to reach me is via LinkedIn.

This might be intuitive to you, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

The founder’s road ahead is not for the faint of heart, but let’s be honest, neither is childbirth or so many other aspects of life! Just because it is hard does not mean you cannot do it. We can do hard things! We have grit, determination and can be great leaders that attract great talent. You have one life to live, one legacy to leave. If founding a company is something that interests you, go for it, don’t live your life with the “what if’s” hanging over you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Realize that you are never too old to follow your dreams. So many people envision “the founder” as a college kid in a hoodie. The reality is that founders can come from a variety of age groups. Experience in building teams, managing money, and life in general help! Remember, your age is an asset, not a detriment. Look for ways to connect with the start-up community. Pod-casts and blogs are great ways to stay in touch, have relevant information, and better understand the dynamics. Reach out and engage with the community that follows the same sources you do. Use these sources to find your tribe, develop relationships and ask questions. Create a personal BOD. Once you make a connection with someone, ask them if you can reach out again. If you click, ask them to be on your BOD. Like a company BOD, these folks should be comfortable giving you honest, transparent feedback and feel connected to you such that they would be willing to make an introduction and open doors for you when needed. Look for inexpensive ways to burn down your risk. As you validate your idea, write down on paper all of the things that could kill your business. Put them in a 2X2 matrix and rate them on two vectors: severity and likelihood. Starting with the top right box, think of low-cost experiments you can run to learn more about the risk. You could create google ads or LinkedIn Ads and see how many people click on the link. You can make sales pitches and pitch your target and see if you can get them to put down a deposit (real money) to be first in line. There are a ton of low-cost ways to validate your business before jumping in. Work to burn down or reduce as many of those risks as possible. It will give you and your future investors the added confidence needed to make “the jump.” Being a founder is hard. Building a brand, a company, a product from literally nothing is hard. If you have a friend, colleague, acquaintance, anyone you know out there putting in the work. Think about how you may help them. A warm introduction to a potential customer, investor, or even a future employee could make or break the company. There are not too many other activities that cost you (the introducer) so little but yet offer the recipient so much.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The pandemic exposed an incredible inequality in access to technology for America’s youth. I would love to see a future with access to the internet treated like the “utility” that it is.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Megan Rapinoe. Megan has inspired countless women and me not only to ask but demand what we are worth. As a business leader and former collegiate athlete, I can relate to Megan and what she stands for in so many ways.

The way Megan took the US Women’s Soccer negotiation public to share and open everyone’s eyes to blatant inequality despite every measure the Women should have earned more — let alone equal- provided such an important piece of evidence for the world to see. Bias does exist, and it is real.

Thank you, Megan, for standing up for yourself, your teammates, and every woman around the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheila-stafford-451976b/

