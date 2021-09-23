Sheila Murphy of Focus Forward Consulting: “To thrive and be successful, you need to have a strong sense of self and purpose”

To thrive and be successful, you need to have a strong sense of self and purpose. Having confidence and purpose means knowing who you are, what is important to you, and how to lead yourself. Living your life this way makes you a powerful woman — whether you are a struggling artist or a titan on Wall Street.

For over 20 years, as a former senior legal officer for a Fortune 50 company, Sheila Murphy successfully advocated and advised her company, as well as developed, coached, and transformed talent in corporate America, and law firms. Today, as CEO of Focus Forward Consulting and a certified coach and career consultant, she partners with powerful inside and outside counsel to build fulfilling and thriving careers, practices and businesses. Sheila helps lawyers take their careers from uncertain and uninspired to unstoppable.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was addicted to reading biographies of women who advocated for themselves and others and broke barriers as a child. I was always interested in women who appreciated and used their superpowers to move people forward. I aspired to be one of those women. Though I have to admit, I lost that vision of myself for a long time and let the inner voices in my head dictate what I thought I was capable of. When I reclaimed the thoughts and dreams that I had for myself as a child, I designed for myself a career and life that I wanted and deserved.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

As I mentioned earlier, I lost my voice and confidence as to what I deserved in terms of a career for a long time. When I had an AHA moment that people, who were not as talented as I, were getting promoted and giving my clients advice that wasn’t terrific, I realized the company and I deserved more. And I took efforts to create a career that I wanted to have a more significant impact and help drive the business forward. After having that career for over 20 years, I realized that I wanted to have a different effect. Now, my goal is to increase the number of women in power positions in the legal field, and for that reason, when I “retired” from corporate, I founded my own company to accomplish that mission.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

To me personally, talent development is one of the most critical jobs of a leader. I remember being in a crucial meeting fairly long into my career, and I looked around the table and thought, “Wow” I can’t believe at this day and age, we have 15 people at this table, and I am the only woman. I remembered thinking what a waste, and I then made a concerted effort to create diverse teams. I believe that only by developing and creating a diverse and inclusive environment can you maximize engagement, effectiveness, and creativity. You want to leave your team and company in a stronger position than you found it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am an exceptional listener. I believe that the most influential leaders listen more than they speak. By doing this, they understand different people’s views and can develop better strategies and approaches. When I was the executive sponsor of the US Women’s Business Network, I empowered the Network’s leadership to develop ideas to drive change. Their ideas were so much more creative than the ones I created. We accomplished so much more because I took this approach.

This same approach helped me develop more creative strategies. By understanding more of what the business was trying to accomplish and why my advice concerned them, I could craft solutions that advanced the objectives and addressed my concerns.

I develop solid strategic relationships. To have a significant impact, you need to cultivate relationships where there is mutual trust and respect. I also appreciate that different people view issues from different perspectives. For example, the CFO usually sees things from an economic standpoint. The Head of Sales may be focusing on increasing sales and decreasing the impact of specific competitors.

To have these relationships, you need to be up-front and transparent with your partners. When one of my trusted relationships hit a bumpy road, I took the person aside and discussed want was going on. While we did not always agree on every issue, in the future, the trust was re-established. The business partner no longer thought that I was acting in any way but in the organization’s best interests.

Having robust strategic relationships both internally and externally opened up many opportunities for me both inside and outside of my organization, including hearing different types of ideas around thought leadership.

Finally, I had a strong reputation for honesty and ethics. You cannot advance if people do not know what you stand for and are unsure whether they trust you. Your business partners must feel confident that you will meet your commitments and, more importantly, act ethically. Acting ethically is different than working legally or compliantly. It means looking outside that framework and doing what is right. So even if you could win on a legal technicality- should you. While ethics have always been important there, the impact may even be more significant today. In this world of social media, ethical missteps can quickly go viral and damage the organization’s reputation.

Moreover, today’s employees are more purpose-driven than prior generations, and if you want to obtain the best talent, you must create and act with ethical values. Often in business meetings, after giving the “legal” advice, I would pause and discuss the ethics of the situation. I believe my business partners appreciated and rewarded me for having a broader view of my role — and thinking of myself as a steward for the organization.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I think there is an unconscious bias that has occurred for many reasons. It partly stems from not seeing as many women in power as men, whether in real life, the news, political talk shows, or multimedia. Additionally, when women do have power, they are not portrayed positively or as multidimensional people.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

For myself and other women with a higher-level position, there is an assumption that you are not a decision-maker or in a place of power. For example, they will assume I had an administrative role and ask me to take notes or get coffee. And it would be best if you shut that down immediately.

On the other hand, people often believe that women in power are like Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada or Katherine Parker in Working Girl. So they are not comfortable speaking up and sharing ideas.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need to have more women in power to make it more common, and people are more comfortable with it. To elevate more women, we have to address structural and cultural barriers that impede women from rising, including looking at assignment systems, mentorship, and sponsorship and reviewing feedback and performance reviews for gender bias.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

“Manrruption “where men interrupt women while speaking. This phenomenon even happens more to women Supreme Court Justices than men. “Mansplaining” is when a man explains to a woman an area in which she is an expert. There are “hepeats” where a man takes an idea that a woman has put out in the room and takes credit for it.

Unfortunately, I have had all three of these things happen to me. My advice is never to give up your ideas, your podium, or your power.

For example, I took back my idea, podium, and power in a “hepeat” situation, where someone was acting as if he had raised an approach for the first time. I said to the gentleman, “thank you for seconding my idea. If you don’t mind, I would like to expand on one of the points.”

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

There are a couple of challenges. First, there are the ones I just mentioned where you are fighting to retain ownership of your expertise and thoughts.

Second, when men walk into the room, the participants assume that they have credibility and leadership. That is not the case for women. While most studies have concluded that women have more leadership attributes than men, that is not the perception. The result is that women need to prove their capabilities. Unfairly, women generally need to spend more time demonstrating their abilities and show that they deserve their seat at the table.

Third, women face a few tightropes that we must walk in our journey to leadership. For example, women are seen either as soft and ineffective or tough, unlikeable and aggressive. On the other hand, men are seen as decisive and ambitious- neither of which has a negative connotation. It is difficult for women to strike that right sweet spot where the audience will view them as influential leaders.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Time is a fixed variable, so it is always a challenge to balance how and where you spend it. When I was climbing the corporate ladder and needing to invest some time into my career, I had two children at home. I also knew that investing in personal time would make me a better employee, partner, friend, and mother.

So, I sat down and determined how I wanted to spend my time and make that investment of time more efficient and impactful. For example, rather than doing a lot of one-on-one networking, I organized small group networking where I could only invest one evening out rather than several. And I made sure that when designing these events, it would benefit my attendees and me.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

It was when I realized I controlled my time and stopped giving that power to someone else. I sat down and looked at what I was doing and, whether it was personal or professional, decided whether it was the best use of my time or gave me great joy. If it did not, I found a way to take it off my list. For example, women often take on “administration” work, and some of it may help your career- but most do not- off it went to someone else. I was also fortunate to be in a position where I could outsource some personal chores. I looked at professional organizations and events and decided to spend my time on the most significant impact. I also looked at ways, as I stated above to ways of leveraging events. For example, could I catch up with people at my network on a hike or walk? I changed my mindset from having no control over time to deciding how to invest my time.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe that beauty comes from confidence, compassion, and substance. When a woman shows up with those attributes, she will control the room. And I love that we have gotten beyond women dressing in the equivalent of a male suit uniform and that they can show their authentic selves, whatever that is. There is still more emphasis or chatter on how women look than men, but that has started to change, and that is a good thing. I think having more women in power will accelerate this change.

How is this similar or different for men?

As I mentioned above, there are more comments on women’s appearance than men’s, which has started to change. But I will also say that I have heard of many men whose managers and mentors told them in the context of “professional” advice to change aspects of their appearance.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

To thrive and be successful, you need to have a strong sense of self and purpose. Having confidence and purpose means knowing who you are, what is important to you, and how to lead yourself. Living your life this way makes you a powerful woman — whether you are a struggling artist or a titan on Wall Street.

On a personal level, the clearer I became on who I was and what I wanted, the stronger I became, and the more I forged a path and designed a life that was truer to me. And this can change over time. I loved my corporate career at a Fortune 50. It filled and fueled me in many ways. After being at the company for over 20 years, I want something different. I had evolved and had a new and different vision of myself and my purpose. I wanted to have a significant impact on helping people achieve the careers they dream of and live the lives they wanted. Such changes and revelations do not happen overnight but unfold by reflecting and investigating what could be possible.

Key to this self-discovery journey, as well as living your best life as a powerful woman, is a robust network and a personal board of directors who will give you honest advice. The power of a strong network is the opportunities that it unleashes for you. These opportunities include thought leadership, new positions, ways of elevating your professional reputation. Your connections can also provide advice and support as you navigate difficult situations.

Your personal board of directors is the most potent part of your network. These trusted advisors are invested in your career and life because they care about you, your happiness, and your career. They will tell you what you need to hear — and most importantly, what you don’t want to hear. And on some occasions, if you are fortunate, they will tell you to snap out of it and move forward. The more powerful you become, the more significant these people are. Many powerful women surround themselves with “yes” or toadies. That is what you need. You need people who will tell you like it is and champion you.

I leaned heavily on my board during both my corporate life and transition. They helped me navigate through difficult political situations and told me what I needed to change to raise. I didn’t always want to hear what they said — and I am glad I listened.

I think of powerful women as leaders, and I firmly believe that all leaders must demonstrate empathy and compassion. And this starts by listening and learning from other’s experiences and views. No one achieves power or status on their own, and the most successful ones can harness the greatness of others.

Being empathetic allows you to understand the impacts of your decisions better and to motivate individuals and teams.

The more I understood my team or my business partners’ perspectives — the better equipped I became to meet their needs and help them achieve their objectives and ambitions.

Empathy is especially critical in times of change. For example, when my company was going through significant restructuring, it was unclear what impact it would have on my team. I spent a ton of time discussing this uncertainty and how to handle it with my team. They appreciated me taking the time, being transparent, and giving guidance on how to handle the situation. You need to be there for people, especially in challenging times when it matters.

And you also need to be there for yourself. I love this quote from Madonna on self-improvement: “No matter who you are, no matter what you did, no matter where you’ve come from, you can always change, become a better version of yourself.”

To become, thrive, and succeed as a powerful woman, you always need to be focused on becoming better, stronger, and wiser. This constant self-reflection and investment will manifest itself in great returns.

When I started to take the time to do an honest assessment of where I was and what I could improve, it created a more focused and exciting future for me because it opened up possibilities. It also reinforces the notion that you are a powerful woman because it empowers you to create a great future.

When you constantly focus on improvement, there are always learnings and challenges that make you more knowledgeable, vital, and powerful.

For me, this investment can include traveling to be exposed and learn from different people, cultures and perspectives, taking a course in a subject that I haven’t mastered or know nothing about- such as technology or trying something that takes coordination — as I am not athletic. By the way, with learning, as with many other things, the benefits come from the journey or act of trying — not necessarily success.

Finally, to live successfully as a powerful woman, you have to live. Some of us are so focused on our day-to-day careers and objectives that we forget that we need to live a little. Having a life outside of work serves many purposes.

Have a life outside of work can help you develop relationships. It makes you a more engaging, creative, and relatable person. If you focus only on work, it is hard to connect with you and create a bond.

Colleagues, clients, managers, and sponsors want to have relationships with someone they view as human beings and not robots. One of my clients took more time to pursue some outside interests, and she was surprised to learn how she had deeper relationships over time due to this.

Finally, having time away from the office to pursue other interests allows you to be more effective and creative at work. So, live a little — it will give you a ton of benefits.

Having a whole life has benefited me tremendously. I have invested time reading, walking, traveling, and volunteering for various organizations — and reaped many benefits. It has given me a break to have my brain process ideas in the background, it has enhanced my strategic thinking and skills, and most importantly, it has brought me joy. For example, working on a not-for-profit board focusing on underserved individuals’ leadership and literacy skills exposed me to more ideas, increased my empathy, and allowed me to make a small difference in the world.

So, take the time to live. You deserve it. And You will feel more fulfilled and will reap enormous personal and professional benefits.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to spend time with Arianna Huffington. She is a powerful and thoughtful woman who has created a full life for herself, had a tremendous impact on the world and encourage others to do the same.

