Sheila Jackson of of emergewell + co: “Not the creative kind of writing”

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheila Jackson.

As the Founder of emergewell + co, Sheila is building a platform that unites modern medical science with one of the world’s oldest holistic whole-body healing systems. Focused on the deeper investigative work that many women have not experienced within the standard American medical system, Sheila is shining a light on the unseen elements of autoimmune disease and addressing the contributory factors that are diminishing female healthiness (energy), productive capacity (effort), and vivaciousness (enthusiasm). Before founding emergewell + co, Sheila has held leadership positions in logistics, construction, and healthcare. Attending college classes at night, she studied business administration at Tarrant County College while working her way up the ranks as a 20-year-old single mom admin assistant to a national practice management consultant with 1–800 Dentist, and she is the Founder and CEO of award-winning multi-million-dollar companies, JA Jackson Construction, and Principle Logistics Group.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As a young girl growing up in Northern California, my life seemed to flow in a narrative — only child, only granddaughter, and the only niece; I spent most of my time with the adults in my Italian family. My best friend was Billy Jo. She and I would walk to school together. School and chores always came first in our home, so I could go outside and play when my “work” was done. Most often, I could be found building habitats for tree frogs and lizards. I’ve always had a deep love and connection with animals and back then believed I was somehow creating a safe space for the little critters when I’d build a natural enclosure using broken flower pots, stones, sticks, vines, and plants.

Weekends were spent with my grandparents, Virginia and Vatuch — his birth name changed to William when he was processed through the immigration station on Ellis Island. Summertime was my favorite; I’d spend it in Hollister, CA, with my Aunt Lynn and a quarter horse named Louie. We’d take long rides through the mountains, and I’d participate in the summer rodeo. That is until I was eight years old, and my dad’s career moved us away from them all for good. From this point, my childhood had many stops and starts.

Leaving California and landing in Chicago was cold, and I’m not just referring to the weather. The girls weren’t kind, my dad was always gone traveling, and my mom was noticeably unhappy. I became more introverted. That lasted for two and half years before we would move to Texas, where my dad would leave us for good.

Maybe if they had yelled, threw things, and stayed away from one another for hours or days, I would have known something was wrong. My mother looked like a blue-eyed Mary Tyler Moore, and my dad could easily have been a body double for Al Pacino, looking like he might have just walked off the set of The Godfather.

My mom was coming apart. She tried to hide her grief, but her deep sadness had a heartbeat all its own. One that reverberated through me too. After 20 years, my dad, “No longer wanting the responsibility of the life he had created with her,” walked away. Leaving her alone to do the dirty work, she broke the silence and told me.

Up until that point, if something were ever wrong, letting it be known, seen, or heard, had no room in our home. From the outside looking in, my childhood was orderly, untroubled, “perfect” — until it wasn’t.

At 13, I learned I’d have to be strong on my own.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can change where you are and change the ending.” ~ CS Lewis

The best way I know to describe how this is relevant in my own life is when I’ve failed forward. By that, I mean that I’ve had an innate sense to look ahead more than I look back, and an understanding that I am (to no small degree) responsible for the circumstances and the outcomes in my own life. This life lesson quote has been a lifeline, keeping me grounded when my reality is not to my liking, or I find myself in a position I’d not planned to be in — I can change.

A profoundly personal example is when I’d not planned or ever given a thought to becoming a mother at 20 years old. Still, at 19 I was pregnant. I certainly did not go into it knowing what I was doing. However, old enough to have gotten myself into that position, I embraced my reality and chose to raise my now 31-year-old son. This was an experience that proved to be the most precious relationship of my lifetime — motherhood. He cracked my heart wide open. I also learned about my limitations as a single woman and parent, and that doing my best by him meant I’d not get myself into that position of solo parenting again. As corny as it might sound, believing that I can change the ending gives me a sense of confidence and peace that no matter the lemons life leaves me with, there is always a way to make lemonade.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

In my opinion, the three top qualities that I possess that have helped me accomplish so much in my life are kindness, action, and truth.

Entrepreneurship isn’t very natural. It confronts and even defies many of our most basic human instincts, our desire for security and comfort, the fear that comes with risk-taking, and the human tendency to want to go with the flow, not make waves, and fit in. Wanting to grow and be chosen by those who had gone before me, that’s how our entrepreneurial wagons got hitched. I’m talking about a joint-venture partnership with a wealthy Texas businessman.

A man, first a client, I accepted his offer to partner. I entrusted him with the best interest of the brokerage and consulting firm that I’d spent seven years building, nurturing, and growing in an entirely unfamiliar industry to me but not to him. He (and his family) had a 100-year history in the business — transportation and logistics. As foreign as the territory felt to me, my boutique business grew into a vital, multi-million-dollar company. Unaware of it then, it was my achievements in industry plus my desire to grow and scale the business that made me his target.

It’s easy to be kind when everything is going your way. But what about when your whole existence is being threatened personally, professionally, and financially by your “partner”? There’s this moment that is burned into my memory when Big Tex and I sat still, silent, in the grand office space he had built for himself in his newly constructed 20,000+ square foot house on the hill. Intent on being heard, he looked me in the eyes, breaking the silence; he said, “Sheila, as long as I’ve known you, you have always done the right things for the right reasons.” I sensed that this unsolicited message came from a place of guilt.

While he and I both knew the relationship was heading in a direction that would most likely require high-powered attorneys, he’d just been given less than six months to live. It’s the time when he acknowledged something that, up to that point, I’d not heard from him — the truth. He had been deceptive, breached his duties as my business partner, and leveraged his role and authority, playing big-money games and putting everything I’d worked for personally and professionally at risk for his own personal profit. He knew he was leaving me with a million-dollar fight with his estate and the bank where he’d sat on the board of directors. I knew he was facing an even bigger battle, coming to terms with the truth that the fortune he had just recently received could not save his life. I softened. I forgave him.

After his passing, it took another three years of fighting for the truth but to this day, I believe with all my heart the reason I lost the battle with him but won the war is that under all the pressure and posturing that goes on with litigation, my personal posture remained one of kindness, action, and truth.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Before my second chapter, I have what some might call diverse career experience. I’ve spent 31 years in leadership roles within three different industries, healthcare, logistics, and construction.

My passion for helping people was illuminated at the beginning of my career when I spent three years as a patient services coordinator for a large, multi-location chiropractic clinic in Texas.

In 1992 I wanted a change. I’d had my fill of medical insurance and ambulance chasing attorneys dictating patient care protocols. I became curious what it would be like to work in the dental field. Back then we still used the yellow pages. I started with the A’s and I called out. I don’t recall exactly what I said on the phone back then but I got the attention of Dr. Alexander. I was told he wasn’t hiring but something I said caught his attention and we met in his office one afternoon. At the end of that conversation, he said, “I don’t have a position open but I’ll create one if you will come to work for me.

I spent the next twelve years growing the business with him while also remaining an integral part of the collaborative care team that led patients to better health through education and improved oral care. I instituted practice protocols that increased new patient case acceptance by 37% and word of mouth referrals by 11%. I established a 10% reduction in hours worked per employee that improved employee morale while increasing practice productivity and profitability. These results caught an executive’s attention with the national marketing and consulting group, 1800 DENTIST, based in Los Angeles, CA. That was a high for me because I loved what I was doing, and at the same time, I was feeling ready for more. After some courting, and contract consulting work they had hired me to do (a part-time working relationship that was out in the open with Dr. Alexander too) they extended me an offer to join the consulting group as a full-time national practice management consultant.

Advancing into that role, I got to advise and coach hundreds of practitioners and staff through building profitable practices while also teaching the team to recognize and overcome the fears that so often stop people from getting the care they most need and want.

In 2005 a merger between 1800 DENTIST and a global consulting firm offered a more prominent role and considerably more travel. Traveling more was not aligned with my #1 priority, parenting, so I embarked on an entrepreneurial endeavor that kept me home.

Between 2005 and 2017, I founded and grew two multi-million-dollar businesses in completely unrelated industries, transportation logistics and construction. Let’s say I learned quite a bit that I hadn’t known, including how underrepresented women are in these two industries and that female-owned businesses get far less funding from the banks than the male-owned businesses do.

In 2017, at the height of my best fiscal year, two things happened — I was navigating a nasty breakup with a former business partner’s estate and struck ill, experiencing a medical crisis called acute adrenal insufficiency, also known as Addison’s disease.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

It’s not one thing that I did. I know today that it rarely ever is.

Reinventing myself began because I knew too much to keep traveling the path I had been on. My body broke. My entrepreneurial spirit had also taken a massive hit. I just kept going. By that I mean I took the next step and did something I’d never done, I began re-prioritizing everything in my life to heal. I embarked on a three-year wellness change journey, where I found and studied functional medicine.

Putting my body first, reversing my autoimmune condition, and choosing to close a company that had been profitable (but deafeningly stressful), became my priorities. Along my journey to heal my body, and with the guidance of some unique helping relationships, I saw the gap, an underserved population of high-functioning females who aren’t getting their healthcare needs met.

It took some soul searching on my part. Ultimately, I could not turn my back on the truth that human health is suffering to such a vast degree. I decided to become the practitioner and reinvest my reinvented self to help other high-functioning females reverse chronic stress related health conditions like autoimmune disease and rebuild life the way they most want to live it.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

It was the beginning of 2018 when I found functional medicine and I learned just how fortunate I was that a high mortality event like the acute adrenal crisis I’d experienced in October 2017 did not become the moment I’d take my final exhale. It was the distress message my body sent that led me to make a huge transition.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I have been told by many people that I write well. However, I didn’t really have the luxury of exploring that skillset until I founded emergwell + co and found myself creating quite a bit of original content for our platform. Writing can be cumbersome and challenging for many people, but what I’ve come the know is that when you are creating content for something you believe in, that you have researched and that you have experienced at the cellular level, it flows out of you and onto the paper in a seemingly effortless way.

I would say that I found my way through persistence in the practice of writing daily.

Writing began as part of my own private healing process. In the beginning, it was everything but picture-perfect. In truth, there were hours spent writing where I was a real mess. I’ve joked that one day I might be brave enough to reveal just how messy I and it was.

My thought in exposing some of my earlier writing had little do with me and more to do with making visible the path that I took (writing) to turn something turbulent and hard into something purposeful, helpful, and healing. You see, emergewell didn’t begin with a business in mind. It started as my mantra; healing my body was my target, my indicator of success, you might say.

At the same time, I traversed the new terrain of autoimmunity; I was also entering into another new environment — litigation. The legal battle with my former business partner’s estate had begun. In many ways, I felt like a raw nerve. That doesn’t lend itself well to healing. My mantra again was to emerge well. In this case, it was to emerge well financially from a business relationship that had already cost me greatly.

For a time, the only place I felt safe to share my innermost thoughts and feelings was writing on a blank white sheet of 8 ½ x 11 copy paper. The paper itself presented me with an opportunity to overcome a barrier — perfectionism.

My entire life, I’ve been complimented for my writing. Not the creative kind of writing. Rather the neat, rounded, balanced, “perfect” appearance of my handwriting. This time I was pressing my perfectionism buttons, “writing outside any lines,” seeking the meaning beneath what was going on in my body and my business at the same time. My writing has improved and evolved as I’ve continued to press past the edge of perfectionism. As I allowed my writing to be a bit edgy and not so perfect, writing became the thing I didn’t want to put down. Writing was revealing some of my blind spots and barriers.

As I’ve chosen to go forward in the emerging field of Functional Medicine and Functional Diagnostic Nutrition, a practitioner who has now spent hundreds of hours working with various people, all of these encounters have definitely enriched my writing. I also have a great team that reviews my work and gives me candid feedback I can trust. Additionally, I’m a huge fan and couldn’t live without Grammarly — just say’in.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

One of my favorite quotes is from William Shakespeare –

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

When you discover your true purpose and passion in life (personally, physically, and professionally), the universe opens doors and connects you with the right people and resources to realize your greatest dreams. The path will not always be linear or easy (believe me, I have a gold medal in being able to pivot at key junctures in starting and scaling a business), but you are able to navigate those challenges knowing that you are working from a place of purpose and destiny.

Creating emergwell + co has been a visceral experience. In truth, it has already been the most satisfying entrepreneurial journey I’ve taken. We are less than two years old and already we have created a vibrant community of women who we affectionately refer as our eco tribe. Women who want to take charge of their own healthcare journey after the conventional, Standard American Model (SAM) has failed to treat them successfully. In January of this year, we launched a monthly online educational series called Tea and Talk Tuesday, where I focus on a particular topic related to the onset, progression, and reversal of autoimmune conditions.

We are meeting our monthly targeted number of new emergewell + co clients who have signed up for our signature nourishing YOU program. Plus, I am working on a manuscript for my first book, Solving the Trauma Puzzle, Heal Your Body. Free Your Mind. Unleash Your Higher SELF. It will be coming out in early 2022. I am also looking forward to the day, hopefully in the not too distant future, where we can gather in person again to restore our human connection with one another.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband, Joe.

We met one another thirteen years ago. Both of us having been married before, we were clear on what unhealthy personal relationships can look like. Outside of the love a mother has for her child, I had never really experienced what intimate, safe, sound, resilient love could feel like coming from another adult. I’d mostly been the one giving to others in a relationship (perhaps to fill the emptiness humming in the background but that I never wanted to acknowledge after my father left, “no longer wanting the responsibility of the life he had created with my mom.”)

Doing life with Joe, I have someone who always has my back, who listens, who will tell me what I need to hear, not just what I want to hear, who is an amazing father and dad to his three kids as well as to my son Bo. Someone who always keeps his word.

It’s easy for anyone to do good once in a while. It’s something else entirely to do life alongside an excellent human all of the time. A man who sees a tree in the median of the road uprooted drives home, gets his tools, and goes back to replant and stake the tree. That tree still stands today big and robust. He is one of the smartest engineering and construction minds I have ever known, he is pretty nice to look at, and he is the proud and loving co-parent to our six dogs (yes, you heard that right) six dogs. He is my rock, my partner, my everything. I think you get the picture.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting and satisfying thing that has happened to me since beginning this Second Chapter of my life is that I have reversed my own autoimmune condition. Adrenal insufficiency also called Addison’s disease nearly killed me 3 ½ years ago. It’s been quite a journey! I have achieved this reversal by shifting from the outdated practices and often incomplete protocols of conventional medicine and using the 5 R’s of Functional Medicine 1) Remove 2) Replace 3) Repair 4) Re-inoculate 5) Rebalance. Today I use the same 5 R approach to healing at emergewell + co within a framework that addresses the needs of the whole body through 1) Food and Nutrition; 2) Rest and Sleep, 3) Exercise and Movement 4) Stress Reduction and Supplementation and 5) Helping Relationships.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Sure. I’m human, and I think we all experience some inner struggle or insecurities. I struggled with a couple of limiting beliefs that so many women (and girls) do.

Perfectionism, which I shared, was really in my face when I began writing. The other is what Oprah calls “the disease to please.” I’ve learned some hard lessons expending too much of my time, energy, and financial resources with people and things that did not align well with the core of who I am. I won’t say it didn’t serve me well because, in truth, it is that hard stuff, even the high mortality health crisis in 2017 and learning that I have an autoimmune condition, is where I’ve met myself. Seeking to be better (in this case, heal), I’ve discovered blind spots, unresolved trauma, and reprioritized where I placed my energy, effort, and financial recourses. Healing has led to my growth as a human and businesswoman.

Shutting down a toxic (yet profitable) business in logistics was hard. Still, it ultimately gave me the margin I needed in my own life to turn toward building a legacy business in the wellness space that serves women’s unmet healthcare needs. Women who have primarily been let down time and time again by a conventional, western medicine mindset and model.

Failing to be treated successfully, and by that, I mean offered something beyond prescriptive symptom care, I became intimately aware of how underserved women’s healing needs in healthcare still are today. My journey revealed the real gap.

Today, I am using all my business acumen and past success to focus on something I am 100% passionate about. Something that I’ve seen makes a huge difference in women’s lives, the men that love them, and the children they raise. Every day, I invite and encourage women to befriend their bodies first, make peace with past events, and quit the habitual lifestyle patterns negatively influencing how we eat, love, work, and manifest in the world.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Number one, I wanted and received the buy-in from my husband. His support and understanding of this new direction were vital since it would impact both of us. He and I agreed that shutting down the logistics company (despite the financial risk) was a no-brainer. The partnership and the chaos associated with that business were in no small way a contributor to my body’s physical decline. No promise of financial gain nor the risk of losing money is worth staying in a toxic environment with toxic people. That’s what it had become. Once I became clear on this, my perfectionism and people’s pleasing tendency were no longer obstructing my view of what is most important — living.

It’s essential to know and name what matters most in one’s own life at the end of the day. For me, being trapped inside a body that doesn’t function well, in pain, ill, symptomatic, and medicated (prescribed and/or self-medicated) has never been my idea of living well. I still have mountains to climb, literally and figuratively. All the money in the world means nothing without one’s ability to function at their highest. I got to see that up-close and personal with Big Tex.

No question, supportive relationships are vital. My husband, our kids, and our dogs, those relationships, behind the one I am having with myself, are primary. There was a time I wouldn’t have said that publicly for fear of judgment and feelings of shame. There’s a good reason when the plane is going down; the pilot instructs the parents to put the oxygen mask on themselves first — just say’in.

Second, I’ve built long-standing relationships with a high-powered team of advisors and mentors for more than a decade. I’ve built my own collaborative care team. These relationships go beyond the physical realm of healers and health practitioners. Whether it is a doctor, CPA, financial advisor, attorney, or mentor, these are the people that over the years have proven time and time again to be highly skilled in their respective fields, good listeners, candid communicators, and trustworthy. I’ve also learned to walk away from those who aren’t sooner than later.

Third, I reached out to women that I knew would be team players, understood, and share the vision I hold for emergewell + co. I had to find the right sisterhood to go on this journey with me. And thankfully, I found them. As we scale the business, it will remain vitally important to continue to find the right people who embody what we are about — healing.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I think that’s my superpower; I’ve spent most of my personal and professional life outside of my comfort zone. As I kid, being outside my comfort zone was thrust upon me when my dad’s ambition moved us away from family and friends — our foundation. Then he left. The thread of dysfunction that followed with my mom questioning if she even wanted to go on with her life, distress, and discomfort certainly wasn’t by any choice of my own. As a young solo parent and professional woman, I had to traverse a new territory — I was the provider. Entrepreneurship, well, that’s all about knowing how to do well outside your comfort zone. It’s the only way one does well and survives for any length of time in the entrepreneurial world. Kelly Clarkson sang it best with her song, What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

As for the comfort zone, I believe it can also be one of the most dangerous zones. Constant comfort doesn’t challenge us or invite the discovery of our highest human potential. I feel like my life experience has prepared me to be well and resilient all at the same time.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Protect your energy and your effort. Stephen Covy knew what he was talking about when he said, “Fast is Slow. Slow is Fast.” Find your sisterhood. We are all going to be weird, different, unique to someone — that is the beauty of being human. Not everyone is going to like or get what you are doing. Climb your own mountain and see who shows up to help and scale it with you. Build a collaborative care team. Find trustworthy practitioners, advisors and mentors. As an example, don’t ask a broke CPA (even if she is the nicest woman in the world, your aunt, or your sisters best friend) to help you handle your financial affairs. Um hello. Put up and hold healthy boundaries between you and other people. This is a learned skill that happens over time. A collaborative care team will help strengthen your confidence with this and in time the experience will nurture a higher intuitive capacity. Befriend your body first. Take care of yourself first and foremost in order to help others thrive. Being vulnerable is difficult, but the best way to connect with your true audience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We are blessed to live in this time. Our Standard American Medical (SAM) model works wonders for acute conditions and traumatic injuries. However, it fails to treat people successfully when it comes to the growing number of chronic health conditions negatively impacting people’s ability to think, feel, and function at their highest. And, in one way or another, we are all paying for it. Americans chronic health problems and disease not only come at the expense of the individual’s well-being and quality of life but constitute a massive burden on the US economy.

The movement I believe that brings the most amount of good to people is one that disrupts the dysfunction of this system, reverses the conditions, and empowers people to heal. Until this happens, feeling better and functioning at our highest human potential is little more than an excellent idea.

That’s what we’re doing at emergewell + co, disrupting the dysfunction, reversing chronic conditions, and empowering people to heal so that they become the highest functioning humans they know.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

One of my favorite things is to eat breakfast for lunch — to brunch with a girlfriend and talk life and love. Elizabeth Gilbert, Journalist and Author that’s who I would love to have breakfast for lunch with.

Being a new writer, I admire her work. She’s a successful multi-genre author, so that’s a given. But really, it has much more to do with her spirit. She personifies what I think of as a girl’s best friend — kind, trustworthy, and candid. That’s the beauty of the second chapter — understanding the power and influence of the company we keep. Today, I only eat breakfast for lunch with my best girlfriends.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please visit our website at www.emergewellco.com and follow us on social media @emergewellco

