Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick: “As a leader, you have to get used to being in that space, embrace the uneasiness and don’t let it control you”

As a leader, you have to get used to being in that space, embrace the uneasiness and don’t let it control you. Let me use my incredible daughter as an example. When my daughter was diagnosed with a learning disability, my uncle, who is a psychiatrist, told me, “Let me explain to you what’s going on. Back in the day, they categorized a limited group of personalities that matched your brain. In those days, anyone who didn’t fit into the common categories was labeled irregular.”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Congressional candidate Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is a Haitian American advocate, healthcare executive, philanthropist, mother, and wife. Sheila is a proud graduate Howard Universityand St. Thomas University School of Law. She is currently running for the 20th district in Florida.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more.Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

My desire to build bridges and increase efficiency in healthcare led me down this career path. The disconnect in technology, legal understanding, and lack of Black influence in healthcare was shocking to me.

Nursing and healthcare records were once handwritten, until several years ago when healthcare companies began moving towards storing documents electronically. However, this procedural shift presented an enormous challenge for older practitioners who were not tech savvy. Historically, healthcare practitioners received payment for simply seeing patients who had to get better as opposed to merely repeating unsuccessful visits. The new regulation, a performance-based system, came into play under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Unfortunately, many companies didn’t know how to track these metrics because the new process required an entire transition and integration to new systems. So, the first challenge I tackled was bridging the technical gap by overseeing the transition of all records into a secure cloud and building a sustainable technological infrastructure for healthcare companies.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As I transitioned into executive leadership, I became increasingly aware of the challenges working families face, especially for single mothers in need of after school childcare. I wanted my healthcare company to nurture a family-centric culture instead of the traditional individualistic approach. Innately, I knew this would result in a more effective workforce and improve the quality of life for our employees. So, we created an after-school program for our employees’ children and gave them flexible hours to customize the program based on their needs. It worked out wonderfully. As the children got older, the program evolved into an internship program helping kids learn soft skills for the workplace and assisting them in preparing for college. It was a challenging and rewarding experience.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

A new company brought me on to replace the old administrator. I didn’t realize how attached the staff was to the former administrator’s process. I was so excited about implementing all of my innovative ideas that I mistakenly assumed the entire team would be excited too. I knew without a doubt these changes would increase profits and simplify everyone’s roles. It was a win-win, right? Wrong. They viewed my innovation through a completely different lens. What I saw as efficiency, they saw as an unnecessary change to their routine which had basically become muscle memory. They didn’t care about profit gain or how large their bonus would be as a result of my changes. A trusted advisor warned me that I was pushing water upstream and recommended that I begin recruiting new players to add to the team. But I didn’t listen. Instead, I navigated a short season of sabotage. I’m grateful for this experience because it taught me about three important and necessary requirements in my leadership style: humility, innovation, and intuition.

Humility

It takes a humble spirit to come in and genuinely evaluate what’s going on instead of just taking over. I learned the importance of first observing, diagnosing, and taking inventory before implementing any changes. Changing my first approach, and humbling myself, allowed me to establish trust with my direct reports. This humility also aided in helping me to recognize strong leaders within my organization and gain an understanding of what motivates them. Some people were motivated by the fact that I simply cared, or asked about their family, others were motivated by income, work relationships or affirming words. Humility increased my ability to effectively lead and allowed me to understand myself, and my team and empowered them to surpass their goals individually and collectively.

Innovative

Innovation is a multifaceted approach and can determine your overall success. But, most importantly, innovation requires inclusion. I had to be creative and unafraid to try new ideas from other reliable sources. I accomplished this by studying other businesses and speaking with leaders in my field. I spent hours reviewing research and looking at other industries to see what worked, and what didn’t. Now of course my plan coming in didn’t go 100% the way I imagined. It’s like vicissitude — I might be right today, and I might be blowing up, but it might go downhill tomorrow. And that’s ok, but I had to check my ego at the door. Sometimes the ego is so attached to a plan that people refuse to say they were wrong, refuse to listen, and refuse to pivot. You must be willing to turn to whatever direction leads you to success and acknowledge where you failed. My strive to success required me to focus on the bigger picture, not just the one I painted.

Intuition

I think all women have strong intuition, it’s one of our most powerful traits. As a powerful woman I sometimes have to rely on my intuition to proactively identify problems. As I worked on developing a more efficient system in healthcare, I had to provide my team with an effective plan that had already identified what could go wrong. This intuition not only saved time and money but allowed the changes to be implemented quicker.

Okay, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Strong women are only a problem because those uncomfortable with our passion and assertiveness know that we’re going to come in strong, effective, and potentially expose their weaknesses, forcing them to step it up. This happens in professional and personal relationships.

Strong women are not going to follow the good ole’ boys’ system; we’re going to eradicate it. When you have a woman who shows unwavering persistence anyone who is used to the status quo starts to squirm in their seat, because they’ve gotten used to men holding the power and controlling the resources. A woman will force you to redistribute that power and potentially cause promotions to be merit-based, and the old establishment may not be able to compete on those metrics.

This unease is often tied to some form of sexism and a grandiose self-image. We see this play out in romantic relationships as well. Some people have their self-esteem tied solely to their gender making it hard for them to take accountability, relinquish control, and admit when they’re wrong. If you have a strong woman who’s confident in her voice, she’ll definitely let you know what she will and will not tolerate. A strong woman does not dumb herself down to secure a person’s ego, and that’s uncomfortable for anyone who’s self-esteem is tied to gender roles.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I built my campaign team to challenge gender roles head-on. Historically, men hold leadership positions in the political realm. But, if you look across the landscape of my campaign team, women hold 90% of the leadership positions.

I wanted to create a new approach to campaigning that’s inclusive and really worked to establish a campaign team that celebrates and develops the leadership of Black and brown women who currently hold senior positions as directors and consultants on my team. Too often we hear horror stories of campaign burnout and resentment, I’m changing that. We campaign more like a family and gender roles are not a deciding factor in who can do what. While women often take on the role of primary caretaker, a member of our campaign team is a single dad, so we created a space for him to be able to bring his daughter to the office when necessary. That’s what you get when you have women and mothers leading, a massive change from the dog-eat-dog world of politics.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

As a leader, you have to get used to being in that space, embrace the uneasiness and don’t let it control you. Let me use my incredible daughter as an example. When my daughter was diagnosed with a learning disability, my uncle, who is a psychiatrist, told me, “Let me explain to you what’s going on. Back in the day, they categorized a limited group of personalities that matched your brain. In those days, anyone who didn’t fit into the common categories was labeled irregular.”

Attention-deficit is just one brain type which is a little more creative and looks at the cumulative, making it challenging to focus when other things are going on. He’s since told me that psychiatrists have recently discovered it’s not a deficiency and it was only labeled that way so that it could be prescribed for medication and covered by insurance. Now, if we look at the research of those diagnosed with attention deficit, they are the CEOs of these wildly successful companies because that brain type can filter everything going on and create something new amongst the most chaotic circumstances. My uncle told me when I could grasp that perspective, I would be okay with my daughter not always fitting in and be able to embrace her gifts and better support her on her journey to a powerful woman.

The moral of the story is once you become comfortable with yourself you will no longer dim your light to fit in, you will embrace your differences and see them as a strength. And perhaps look forward to standing out regardless of what others think or feel.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Well truthfully, it starts with c-suite women. We have to begin to normalize powerful women by helping more of us break the glass ceiling and secure roles of influence and authority. Our nonprofit, Essential Community Health, is intentionally focused on creating opportunities for Black women to serve on a board, particularly those in healthcare positions, because too often they aren’t offered these roles without previous board experience.

I’ll give you an example, a leadership position became available in my business and there was a man who had more experience than a female colleague. This woman had a stellar performance and outworked him by leaps and bounds. So naturally, based on merit, she was the best choice for the promotion. The man assumed experience would — and should — earn him the position and didn’t feel it necessary to step his game up. But to his surprise, I didn’t hesitate to promote the woman because merit outranks ego, every time.

We also must recognize the benefits of women in leadership roles. Research shows that having more women in positions of power leads to better financial gain and even increased interest from potential employers.

My healthcare company is female dominated because I understand the importance of women holding senior positions. I learned this from my mother at an early age. She showed me that my gender would only be a hindrance if I allowed it to discourage me from entering spaces that I was considered too feminine or too Black for.

In my own experience, I have observed that women often have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

While completing an internship at a public defenders’ office my supervisor was a man who often shared how he loved my commitment. He told me from the beginning that I had to be exceptional. I was the best orator, and held multiple awards to prove it, and frequently excelled amongst my peers. But he had expectations of me that he didn’t have of everyone else. He told me that I would have to come in earlier than everyone else and leave later because I was going to have to work harder to be noticed. I remember when everyone was going on vacation, he would announce Sheila was not going on vacation, so if anybody wants to be here and actually work hard you can be here with Sheila.

I greatly appreciated his support but looking back I wondered why I had to do more than everyone else and was championed for sacrificing myself. It’s not like those that didn’t work as hard lost anything because of not showing the same passion and work ethic. The men in the office did not have to be that example, why me?

Subconsciously, I got into the habit of working harder than everyone, for the same or less gain. It should not be that way, but unfortunately that’s the story for many women, especially Black women, we always must do more! You must work ten times harder and be ten times smarter to get ahead. That’s the old Black tax, a practice and expectation that has to be abolished!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

It’s work-life balance. As working women, we carry the burden of these societal pressures, and as a working mom I can tell you those pressures are exacerbated. Mothers are expected to be everywhere at the same time, while society affords fathers excuses for when they aren’t around. Some people condemn women when we can’t take off from work for the PTA meeting or have to miss soccer practice. There is also this assumption that we have to work, not that we want to work. These societal expectations also have an impact on our children, so it’s essential to be intentional with how we operate in front of our kids.

If we create an environment where the mom always takes off and the dad is always excused from showing up, you teach your daughter to always be there and your son to be absent. Before we met, my husband, Corlie, was raising his son by himself, while I was raising my daughter as a single mother. We both learned work-life balance as individuals which has transitioned into beautiful teamwork as a collective. People want to make you feel like you can’t have it all, but you can. However, it does take the entire village and others pitching in to help.

Another challenge career-women face is being the highest paid in the home. This is particularly true for 74% of Black women across the country who are typically the breadwinners of their home. I think some men see this as negative, but it’s not when you see yourself as a team, and not opponents. That is not what marriage is about. When my husband opened his law firm, I supported him 110% from its beginning stages. Then when it was my turn, he supported me 110%. We take turns because we cannot navigate these seasons of up and down success being in competition. In the end we would both lose.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

There was a point in time where my whole body was taking on the burden of my unbalanced work-life. I was a single mother, doing everything for everyone else, but nothing for myself and I was breaking down. I was trying to cook every meal, wash every piece of laundry, and become a top executive in healthcare. My hair was falling out, I wasn’t sleeping, my health was declining, my face was breaking out, and I gained a lot of weight. I was waking up and going to bed in crisis mode. It became my norm, and when one crisis was over, I’d find something else to replace it. Finally, I went to the doctor to figure out what was wrong with me, and it was stress. I had to realize that constant worry or excessive work habits could not be my identity. Admittedly, I’m still fighting that fight. However, I now intentionally remind myself to practice self-care because the superwoman role is sometimes just too exhausting and harmful.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Well surprisingly, it has nothing to do with my education or career. I learned the importance of intentional focus and balance when I began dating my husband. When Corlie and I were dating, we prioritized building our relationship. At the time, neither of us were working crazy hours so we were able to focus on building a solid foundation. Once we realized that we wanted to get married, we shifted our attention to the kids. We got married at the courthouse with only our children in attendance, to avoid the pressures that come from planning a wedding and eliminating unnecessary stressors, especially for our children who also would be required to adjust from an only-child to brother and sister.

After our courthouse nuptials we went to dinner with just the four of us. Once we established our family dynamics, Corlie started pushing towards his career goals. That was our focus, and now we are shifting to my run for Congress. I have learned to pace myself, to follow a realistic process that supports my public service aspirations without neglecting my self-care.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I think that beauty is when you can be your best self, inside and out. It’s important because you can put on as much makeup as you want, but it can’t cover up the blemishes on the inside.

I do think appearancematters. When you’re the CEO of a company you set an example and become someone people can look up to and be influenced by. And, when you’re running for office, your outward appearance can oftentimes speak for you before you even open your mouth. Hillary Clinton, and other women running for, or holding office have often been criticized for their attire, even though they simply wore a pants suit. Regardless of the criticism you must do and wear what makes you feel confident because if you don’t feel your best people can sense that and not feel confident in you either.

Still, we cannot ignore the expectation for women to adjust their appearance to make others comfortable, especially Black women. We are told to change our hair, hide our shape, cut our nails, lower our tone, smile more, etc. No one should have to conceal their natural curves, straighten, or cut their hair, or change the color of their nail polish just to be taken seriously. Women need to lean into that part of themselves because that is who they are. Iembrace who I am because I can’t be at my best if I’m trying to downplay what makes me, me.

We must write a new narrative and change the stereotype of how a successful woman is supposed to look. As a CEO, I sometimes wear my hair in its natural state, because it represents my culture, and other times different extensions because, well, I want to.

How is this similar or different for men?

I do think some men come under some scrutiny for their appearance, let’s not forget the outrage over Barack Obama’s tan suit. Truthfully, acceptable appearance with men is oftentimes determined by race. I know that my husband, who is Black, faces his own challenges in this area that I as a woman do not experience, but do understand.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.