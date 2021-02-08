Shehzad Bir Singh on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Shehzad Bir Singh is a young and talented actor & Model. He is born and brought up in Amritsar.He recently shifted to Chandigarh for his higher studies and career . Shehzad participated in a three-day workshop conducted by Acting School of India in association with Natya Shastra. Shehzad was the last person to get admission to the workshop. He says I was very nervous on the first day of the workshop but when sir entered, his positive aura made me calm. He is very sarcastic at times but, in an encouraging way.” He added by saying, “I think when I went to the class, I was Zero, but after attending the three days workshopI i felt very confident and better.”

As well as Shehzad Bir Singh Going to do back-to-back fashion shows and Beauty Pageant in Punjab – Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Muktsar. As Cheif Guest And Judgement He used to always dream of walking on Ramp As far about Shehzad really got inspired to shoot portfolios from well-known Photographer’s Shehzad Bir Singh Going to shoot in Short Film- Main Punjab Ni Jana as a main Cop written and Directed by Kamal Cheema. This will be very interesting short film for international film festival. Shehzad Bir Singh Mehrok is all set for his debut infront of cameras and it will be really interesting to watch him onscreen in his upcoming projects.

Today, we are talking about Shehzad Bir Singh Mehrok a passionate Actor ,Model and internet Influencer. Shehzad is born in Amritsar— Holy City. His father name is Sardar Sukhbir Singh Mehrok and mother Mrs. Rupinder Kaur .