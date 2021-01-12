Sheereen AK from Catwalk Snaps Undoing the Toxic Effects of Social Media



Fashion brand consultant Sheereen AK from Catwalk Snaps has a specialty in digital creation. As an advocate promoting authentic beauty, Sheereen is undoing the toxic effects of social media on millennials relating to looks— body, face and lifestyle. She helps women feel confident in their own skin by promoting high-quality skincare products instead of heavy makeup to cover skin flaws, with a priority on health rather than fillers and unnecessary plastic surgeries.

Sheereen says, “The blogging/influencer industry unfortunately has changed so much through the years… there are many beautiful, natural looking influencers with very unique styles, but there are also many that are identical to some of the well-known influencers. We don’t need more unnecessary plastic surgeries, fillers, and photoshopped images. Why not show the world the real beauty, the unique style that you have, and teach them that there is nothing wrong with being yourself, being your own muse and starting new trends?”

More about SHEEREEN AK

Sheereen launched her fashion Instagram account in 2012, while attending FIDM. By early 2015, she started her own Contemporary High End Womenswear line based in Los Angeles and produced two successful collections. She started Catwalk Snaps to share her devotion to fashion and inspire readers to create their own unique wardrobe. Sheereen began posting and writing about her favorite products, doing creative direction for fashion brands, fashion brand consulting and sharing her experience in the industry with others. Sheeren launched her fashion brand consulting and then catwalksnaps.