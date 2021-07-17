Sheela Murthy: “Surround yourself with those who are completely different than you”

Surround yourself with those who are completely different than you. They will enhance you and provide different perspectives.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women of the Speaking Circuit, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sheela Murthy.

Sheela Murthy is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, public speaker, and internationally recognized U.S. immigration lawyer. She is the President/CEO of the Murthy Law Firm, the world’s pre-eminent U.S. immigration law firm. The firm has a satellite office in Seattle and affiliate offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, India.

The firm’s website, Murthy.com, is the most visited law firm website in the world. The Firm represents a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, universities, hospitals, mid-size and small companies, engineers, entertainers, entrepreneurs, physicians, researchers, and others, pursuing both employment-based and family-based immigration options.

Ms. Murthy and her husband, Vasant Nayak, co-founded the MurthyNAYAK Foundation in 2001, a nonprofit organization dedicated to working on socially transformative projects designed to improve the lives of women, children, and immigrants, both in her birth country, India and in her adopted country, the U.S.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in India as the middle daughter of 3 girls. My father was in the Army and that required us to move around India for his career. I adored my younger sister and took care of her on as my own child from when I was a little girl. I was always a Daddy’s girl and looked up to my father and his compassion and empathy for others. I came to the United States to study at Harvard Law School with a focus on international human rights law and business law.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Wow, helping so many different types of clients has brought many interesting stories. Each client has a fascinating story of their struggles and their immigration journey. Each of them made an impact me. I recall early on in my career driving to a client’s home to meet him for a consultation. At that time, I was working from my small dining room table and was too embarrassed to tell him that I did not have a physical office for him to come to. He was impressed that I took the time to drive and speak with at his home, so he hired me to represent him. I worked hard to get him his approval and worked even harder until I could afford a physical office for my clients to come to. Now, we have our name on the building and rent several floors in a beautiful high rise building in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first opened my physical office in Baltimore county, I had a small and dedicated team of 4 people. The team often worked 12 plus hour days and sometimes 6 days a week to struggle and file cases for our clients. We were all often overworked and exhausted. One day, 3 of the 4 staff quit on me. They obviously cared about their job to work so hard but the pressure that I put on them was unrealistic. I took a long hard look at myself and the expectations that I put on my team. It was difficult for me to acknowledge that it was entirely my fault and I had to figure out how to fix it. I worked on myself, changed my attitude and expectations for others, hired more people to help, and share the vision/ mission of the Firm on a regular basis, to get the team engaged and passionate about the work we do to help people realize their great American dream of living and working in this greatest nation on earth. We have since grown to a team of over 100 employees. In fact, our first paralegal recently returned back to the Firm after 25 years to be a part of the Murthy Law Firm again! Although it was not funny then when I was drowning with work, now, I can look back as a pivotal moment in my life and career and as a valuable lesson with humor in it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, I would say my husband, Vasant. He is the one that convinced me that I would most likely get accepted if I applied to Harvard Law School. He has always been my biggest supporter, and always has my best interests in mind. Without Vasant, the Murthy Law Firm would not be what it is today, it was his vision to get Murthy.com up and running and his encouragement to me that giving away a ton of free legal advice would be helpful in the long run. It was the dark ages as the internet was just starting to become popular. He put his career aside to support me. And he always supports me with such a kind and loving heart.

Another person, if I may add, is Aron Finkelstein, then a freshly minted attorney, who joined me 22 years ago. His ability to understand the human, legal and business angle, is rare. His steadfast support for me and his help in managing the Firm have helped it to grow and be steady. I feel so blessed to have so many dedicated team members today. We have so many caring people in our lawyers, paralegals, legal assistants, support staff, tech, accounting and client service. I often refer to them as the ABDC team — Awesome, Brilliant, Caring and Dedicated.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Immigration law is a challenging and rewarding career that requires more than just legal knowledge and hard work. It requires empathy and compassion. With U.S. immigration laws always changing and complex, with so many nuances, it requires passion and persistence to keep abreast of the latest changes. In short, you have to enjoy learning and helping, to be able to support your clients. Take the time to focus on learning the law and continue to have a heart filled with compassion to truly impact the lives of your clients for the long term. Think big. There is magic in thinking big, dreaming big, and working hard to continue building that dream and making it a reality.

What drives you to get up every day and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

I want to share with the world that each of us is a born leader inherently. That like a piece of coal that is inherently a piece of a diamond, we have untold powers and beauty latently within us that needs to be brought out. My ability to motivate and inspire the audience to think differently about themselves and their lives gets me excited and passionate to want to give my talks. It is all about lighting the candle to spread the light and warmth to all those around us on life’s journey.

Being an immigration attorney is rewarding every day, we get to help people live their great American dream to live and work in the United States. I love the work that I do so I do not ever feel like it is work. I love talking to people and fighting for justice and their rights. I cannot sleep at night when I think that people are treated unfairly. I feel that we have to use our strengths and resources to help others and I feel that my care, passion and determination, can help motivate others. I often find myself not only giving legal immigration advice, but also personal advice on how to handle different and difficult life situations that impact their lives.

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker? Can you please share some examples or stories?

To be an effective and empowering speaker, one has to love inspiring and motivating others. Plus, it is helpful if you enjoy the topic you are speaking on. When preparing for a speech or talk have a brief outline or topics that what you want to talk about, but do not have your entire speech written down. Interact with the audience by asking questions and giving them time to respond. It even works in the virtual world! It is important to make eye contact, as most people enjoy the dynamic nature of a talk as most people love to be engaged.

I love sharing stories like the story of the three bricklayers where they are all doing the same work but one of them sees the bigger picture and how his work will impact the world. I love sharing the story of the baby elephant, where it is tethered to a small chain, then it grows up and becomes the earth’s largest mammal, yet we use that same chain to tether it. Our limiting beliefs often hold us back. So being aware of them and seeing the big picture, will help to release our full potential.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

Visualize that you are having a great deal of fun sharing inspiring stories to help others will help to overcome the fear of speaking. What the mind can conceive and believe, it will achieve. Share a few jokes. Love what you are talking about. When you have passion about the topic and genuinely share your care and compassion, you will share that feeling and your passion with your audience. Talking about a subject you love is easy!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You need to share the vision/ mission/ passion of why you started the business with every team member.

2. You will make many mistakes, do not get disheartened but learn from them.

3. Do not overwhelm or overwork your team if you want to retain them for a long time.

4. Always be true to yourself, it will shine through and others will jump on your train to support you.

5. Surround yourself with those who are completely different than you. They will enhance you and provide different perspectives.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I have just had a biography written about my life, “Being Sheela: The Life Journey of an Immigration Lawyer”. It was a fun and exciting process. During a recent speaking event where the author, Adithi Rao joined the call, she suggested a follow-up book on my struggles. The book is available at: www.beingsheela.com.

I am also working on my memoir that has been ongoing for a few years. Hope that is as successful with speaking engagements and inspiring others like the biography, Being Sheela. This is both exciting and scary!

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

I love to swim and try to do this every day. This helps my body and mind and is both spiritually uplifting and mentally relaxing. I also enjoy walking outside and enjoying the beauty of nature. I also love to learn and read about topics as so many things in this world fascinate me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude. As a girl growing up in India you were told to study hard and do well in school and then become a Doctor or an Engineer. I always knew from a young age that I wanted to fight for justice in the world. My father told me that I would likely never make much money as an attorney, so I focused on being the best I can be, to now become one of the top Immigration Attorneys in the world.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I truly believe that: “Injustice Anywhere Serves Justice Nowhere.” We need a global movement where each person can support another and in turn we are supported by others. It is much easier to fight to help others than ourselves. If anyone ever sees something that is not right, we need to stand up and speak up. We do not have enough of that in our country or in the world today.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Barack Obama as a brilliant lawyer, caring human being, Nobel Prize winner and just a spark of sunshine in the world. If he helped to change the world, both intentionally and unintentionally, isn’t that cool?

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

www.murthy.com www.linkedin.com/in/sheela-murthy-2759101b http://www.sheelamurthy.com/

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!