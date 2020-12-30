The Emotional shedding process is a real b*tch. Who’s been there?

It 10000% strips you down to bare bones, rips out your guts, cracks your heart wide open, until every ounce of pain fear anxiety depression addiction obsessive compulsive traumatic survival coping mechanism ever felt, is dispelled from your body.

It will have it’s way with you. Try not to resist it.

You can run but you can’t hide because it will follow you like a shadow. No matter where you go it is staring back at you in the mirror waiting for you to surrender.

It will make you full body ache so deep that your skin crawls.

You’ll toss & turn at night wondering when you’ll be set free from its grip.

It will make you cry so hard that you shake & dry heave because you’re releasing years of painful experiences, embedded into the walls of your miraculous yet scarred & bruised sacred body temple, & made you feel broken.

But…

You were never broken to begin with.

You were NEVER broken.

Shedding emotional layers will make you question everything you thought you knew, everything you thought you wanted & leave you falling to your knees begging for mercy & guidance.

It will feel like you’re going bat shit crazy only to find out you’re becoming unshackled & untethered so you can be liberated from the mental programming you were once imprisoned by.

Why?

So you can see just how whole you already are underneath all of it.

So your soul can burst into a billion stars in the sky lighting the way for others to find their way home too.

Im not ashamed of the depths I’ve reached during healing. I’ve felt all of this too. Sometimes We ride the wave confidently & sometimes the wave knocks us off course.

Life gave me the chance to speak a truth from my core that burns with a desire to be set free. What a gift it is, this invitation to go deeper. To know ourselves. To heal our selves & to be of service to others.

This is the raw human experience. I know you know what I’m talking about. Underneath the layers we shed, are gifts you could only ever dream of. This is true wealth. If we came here to light we way we also have to be brave enough to show how we move through the darkness.

