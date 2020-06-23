Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

She Lives Where She Works – In DC’s Tough Ward 8

Dr. Lewis-Ragland started to search for something, anything that could help with stress and trauma. Then she heard about Transcendental Meditation.

By

She could have had a lucrative medical practice in the Washington DC suburbs. Instead, Dr. Lewis-Ragland decided to live and work where she grew up, in Ward 8, which has the highest crime rates, murder rates, poverty rates, teen pregnancy rates, and death rates from Covid-19 anywhere in the DC area.

For 18 years, Dr. Lewis-Ragland has been a community pediatrician with Children’s National Healthcare System. Every day she deals with life and death and stories of grief and trauma, of young children raised by grandparents because their parents are working long hours or incarcerated or who have died from drug abuse or violence.

Dr. Lewis-Ragland is a woman of courage who succeeded in life despite a series of adverse childhood experiences that easily might have derailed her path. Her father was a Vietnam veteran who turned to alcohol and became abusive when he returned from combat. Yolanda’s mother was a hard worker, employed at Boeing, who raised her and her three brothers alone in Seattle, where they fled for safety sake.

A tight-knit family, Yolanda was devastated when she lost her mother to a brain aneurysm and a brother to drug abuse.

As brutal as all this sounds, it is only part of her story. Yolanda started to search for something, anything  that could help her cope with the stress and trauma. Serendipitously, she heard about a course in Transcendental Meditation being offered for free at the Community Center where she worked and decided, Why not?

Immediately she noticed meditation did what she hoped: it built up her resilience and immunity to her real-life dramas. She also noticed something else: She had a pressing deadline for a new book on childhood obesity. But she had writer’s block—and had made almost no headway in six months. After learning to meditate, the creativity flowed and she wrote 10 chapters and sent it to the publisher within three months.

Yolanda has always been an advocate for community health. Now, she saw the benefit of adding meditation to the mix—bringing it to her patients and their families as well as her fellow doctors and nurses who are treating patients in the frontlines of Ward 8 and beyond.

I met Dr Lewis-Ragland for the first time in Washington a few years ago during a Town Hall meeting about meditation as a “violence interrupter.” I asked an obvious question: With all the things that are needed in Ward 8—better health care, better education, better housing, better jobs, why is she advocating for meditation?

“You need to improve everything”, she said. But then she adds: “When you live in a violent community with a lot of stress and poverty and depression—it’s like everything is already stacked against you. You feel like a victim because you feel you don’t have any control but with meditation you do have control. You are empowered. It’s yours for life. You can do it right now. You can reduce your anger, you can increase your energy, and, if you are a student, you can improve your test scores. I believe this can be anyone’s ticket out of any bad situation or circumstance.”

I thought long about my interaction with Dr. Lewis-Ragland. And when I think of her I think of courage. Courage to overcome obstacles, to aim high, to be true to herself.

And I am reminded of a quote by Maya Angelou.

“Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently.” 

So, may we all follow in Dr. Lewis-Ragland’s steps and take courage to do what we know to be right and know all the other.

Bob Roth, CEO at David Lynch Foundation

For nearly 50 years, Bob has taught Transcendental Meditation to thousands of people; is the author of the New York Times bestseller, “Strength in Stillness: The Power of Transcendental Meditation; and the CEO of the David Lynch Foundation, a global nonprofit which has taught meditation to more than one million people in 35 countries. Bob is the host of the iHeartRadio podcast “Stay Calm,” the SiriusXM radio show “Success Without Stress,” and is a frequent speaker at thought-leader conferences such as Google Zeitgeist, Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Brain Institute, Global Wellness Summit, WIsdom2.0, and Summit.

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Women in Wellness: “Stand by Your Core Audience” with Dr. Yolanda Ragland and Chaya Weiner

by Chaya Weiner
Community//

“Put it behind me and move on.” With Penny Bauder & Dr. Tarra Bates-Duford

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Community//

Lift Your Legacy: If she can do it, so can I with Pheramor CEO and co founder Dr. Brittany Barreto and Rabbi Jacob Rupp

by Jacob Rupp

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.