She is a good friend that guides you and corrects you when you’re wrong

Elisa’s Words, “Do whatever and ever your heart want only and don’t listen to negative people.”

Elisa Angelo
We don’t meet one day, but what she did. Make me happy, proud, and feel like I have truth sister, friend, and person who guide me through everything I did.

She is really great and kind of girl, I meet. She has a beautiful heart and love for everyone. She is smart and wise, a person full of respect, knowledge and a person who can help those in need. Even She is really a person who knows humanitarian, supports,s and encourages people who are near her every single day.

May God bless you, I pray for you and your beautiful family. You make me, “believe really people can’t go and leave you in need.” Every year and you stay with people you love, help them, and show them How Success is.

I am so proud of you. You deserve great. I am so grateful to share your love with everyone as I know you and by my side. Respect for you and all your dreams come true by God’s will.

    Ayuel Monykuch

    David Ayuel Monykuch Arop (Arabic: ديفيد أيويل منكوج أروب) || also known as Ayuel Monykuch, is a South Sudanese Social activist, Changemaker and Entrepreneur. He was (born December 15, 1997) in Khartoum, Sudan (now North Sudan) and raised in the Abyei area, currently lives in Germany.

