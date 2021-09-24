We don’t meet one day, but what she did. Make me happy, proud, and feel like I have truth sister, friend, and person who guide me through everything I did.

Elisa’s Words, “Do whatever and ever your heart want only and don’t listen to negative people.”

She is really great and kind of girl, I meet. She has a beautiful heart and love for everyone. She is smart and wise, a person full of respect, knowledge and a person who can help those in need. Even She is really a person who knows humanitarian, supports,s and encourages people who are near her every single day.

She is a good friend that guides you and corrects you when you’re wrong or did something wrong. She really has a nice heart, the one who can’t make you sad or hurt you with bad things. All I know, she is really blessed. I wish you have someone like her.

May God bless you, I pray for you and your beautiful family. You make me, “believe really people can’t go and leave you in need.” Every year and you stay with people you love, help them, and show them How Success is.

I am so proud of you. You deserve great. I am so grateful to share your love with everyone as I know you and by my side. Respect for you and all your dreams come true by God’s will.