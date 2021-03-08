She Inspired Me To Write An International Treaty

If, at the beginning of my legal career 20 years ago, someone had told me I would one day write an international treaty with the potential to change the course of history, I would not have believed it. But at the urging of my friend Parvati, the Founder and CEO of the international charity Parvati Foundation, that’s exactly what I did. This opportunity has changed me both personally and professionally; here, I pass Parvati’s inspiration on to you, so you can take your own bold next steps.

Parvati’s profound influence on the course of my life began many years ago when she embarked on an epic journey to the North Pole to raise awareness of the melting Arctic sea ice. While there, she gave the northernmost vocal performance ever, and met with city councils, schools, hunters, scientists and elders about how their lives were changing. This is how I learned for the first time, that the sea ice, which is the Earth’s air conditioning system, was disappearing, and of the massive consequences for the people living in the Arctic region, and for us all, no matter where we live. The Arctic sea ice is the ballast that keeps our entire global climate system stable; its loss means an increase in extreme weather events everywhere that threaten our food and water supplies, our shelter and safety, and our very lives.

Parvati’s own response to what she learned was as remarkable as it was instant: she decided then and there that she would do everything in her power to ensure the Arctic Ocean was protected. When she returned to Toronto, she formed Parvati Foundation with the vision to create a healthy world for all, starting with the urgent preservation of the Arctic Ocean from exploitation and militarization. That’s when she suggested I write a treaty.

I was initially reluctant. Who was I, a private citizen, to draft an international treaty? And despite living on the shores of the Pacific Ocean for my entire life, I was not familiar with the laws created for our world’s oceans. But Parvati’s intuition was strong, and she urged me to move forward. When I researched the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, I soon discovered that Parvati was correct: a treaty would be the only hope of protecting the vulnerable Arctic Ocean, and because of the Arctic Ocean’s key role as the climate linchpin for the Earth, it would also help protect all life.

Although the Law of the Sea gives member states the general obligation to “protect and preserve the marine environment”, it also gives them a sovereign right to exploit all resources found within 200 nautical miles from their coastlines. Because of this, vast stretches of the world’s oceans are subject to exploitation. These provisions permitting exploitation apply equally to the Arctic Ocean, where the world can least afford it.

The Arctic Ocean’s year-round frozen state used to ensure its protection from exploitative interests. The ice has served as an impenetrable fortress—but that fortress is now vanishing. 95% of the oldest and thickest ice is gone. As the Arctic sea ice recedes, the entire global climate system destabilizes, which threatens the health, safety and very lives of people all around the globe. Yet under the Law of the Sea as it stands, nations and business interests are free to take advantage of the melt and encroach ever further on this compromised ecosystem.

Knowing that humans have never lived on the planet without that ice in place, I contemplated the dire implications of its loss. I could either choose to do nothing and allow the Law of the Sea to stand, or step outside of my personal comfort zone and write a treaty to protect the collective good. Parvati’s own multiple examples of stepping outside of the bounds of what we traditionally think of as ‘possible’, and her gentle yet insistent encouragement, moved me to take action. I had a Juris Doctor and years of practice, but most importantly, I had a willing heart. I stopped thinking about who I was to do this and focused instead on how I could best serve the need.

That is how the international Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary (MAPS) Treaty was created as an addendum to the Law of the Sea. The MAPS Treaty updates the Law of the Sea to ensure the entire Arctic Ocean north of the Arctic Circle remains off limits to all commercialization, militarization and industrialization. With the signatures of 99 leaders of UN member states or specialized agencies of the UN, the MAPS Treaty comes into effect. It transforms the vulnerable and pivotal Arctic Ocean ecosystem, including the 200 nautical miles extending from coastlines, into the largest preservation area the world has ever seen. It has already been signed by two world leaders, and as Parvati Foundation’s global grassroots movement continues to galvanize support worldwide, more signatures are expected soon.

I was initially hesitant to draft an international treaty. Today, however, I recognize that the MAPS Treaty is the only hope of protecting the vulnerable Arctic Ocean ecosystem from exploitation at the speed required to protect our world. I have learned that when we take steps in trust and courage, we don’t necessarily see the full picture until we look back. Then, sometimes we discover that circumstances have aligned far more perfectly than we could ever have planned. This has been the case for me. I am deeply grateful to Parvati for her vision, and for giving me the opportunity to create a legal instrument that serves all life.

