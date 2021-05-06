Shayan Hamidi of Rechat: “Sales solve any problem”

Sales solve any problem. Sell as early as you can. There is no stronger proof for product-market-fit and success than sales and revenues. In the beginning, you need to get a lot of people to become believers in you and your vision, including your family, the people you want to hire, or the people you want to raise money from. Sales help with all of those conversations.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shayan Hamidi, founder and CEO of Rechat.

After starting one of the largest online real estate brokerages in Canada, Rechat founder and CEO Shayan Hamidi and his agents spent hours on their computers marketing, managing contacts and closing details. He knew there had to be a better way. After moving to the U.S., Hamidi founded Rechat to solve many of the biggest headaches real estate professionals deal with every day, giving them the opportunity for more time for clients, listings and ultimately more commissions. Visit rechat.com.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a child, I dreamt of doing something big when I grew up. Being a son of an entrepreneur, I knew I wanted to build a company — but I wasn’t sure what kind. I was in high school when the internet was introduced to the world. I just felt like it was the future. Because of that, I studied computer science at the University of Toronto to really understand how it all worked and to gain the knowledge needed to build meaningful applications. Fast forward to 2009, when I got involved with a few “not-so-pleasant” real estate transactions. I could not believe how underserved the customer and the service provider — the agents — truly were. That was when my journey in PropTech commenced, with a mission to build a more transparent, seamless and frictionless real estate transaction experience for all parties.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I started Rechat back in 2015, and have been working around the clock ever since. It’s always hardest at the beginning, even though you are super excited — your resources are very limited, although there is no shortage of ideas! And the clock is always ticking.

Prior to founding Rechat, I lived in my native Toronto, just sold a company and was moving to the U.S. to get married and start a new company. When I got to the U.S. I didn’t know a lot of people — certainly not in Dallas, TX where my wife lived — who I could interview for my new company. I’d spend time on LinkedIn finding good candidates with the set of skills and experiences I wanted. I’d try to connect and set up meetings with them in a coffee shop. In the mornings, my wife would drop me off there and I’d hold back-to-back meetings for hours. You’d see a flow of people coming in to sit at my table for a chat and then leave. It’s always fun to do stuff like that, but it’s also challenging. You have to be creative and do whatever you can — with no help — to make things become real.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

That’s a great question. I have always believed that grit is by far one of the most important qualities of winning, especially in business.

Being growth-minded is huge. That means you ultimately believe anything is doable. You can think big, and you think if you keep pushing there is always a chance.

Understanding it is a marathon, and not a sprint, is important. Things are never as good or as bad as they seem. You need to be patient. Believe in the process.

I strongly believe in a good product and I am a fanatic when it comes to products. So knowing we are building a solid product and have happy users has always given me peace of mind. It’s made my darkest days happy and hopeful. Also, and it might not be the same for everyone, but I think it’s important to have strong core values. You can always reflect on them when other things don’t seem great, to help you feel strong and hopeful. I must say, believing in yourself is always a huge help.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

(Knock on wood) things are great today! Rechat is growing at a record pace. We had some not-so-great moments at first when the pandemic hit, as there were a lot of uncertainties, but we managed to push through. We raised new capital, brought new investors to the table, and exceeded our expectations for sales and user base. We are nationwide and are projecting to grow by 10x this year. This upward trajectory gives us a chance to grow our executive team with high-quality, experienced talent.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was invited to do a big demo. As I was presenting, I was talking about how agent tools are so dated, and the industry is still running archaic technology. I was comparing it to how robust our product was to what they’d seen so far. Halfway through the meeting, they asked one of the attendees for his opinion. They introduced him as the CEO of the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) system for agents, which is the core platform that the industry offers real estate agents. He happened to be very complimentary, which made it all funny — but you should always do your homework. In a case like that, you might not know everyone in a private demo. You want to make sure you understand the audience before you start.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our product. It’s built by people from the industry for the industry. Most people we present to are wowed, as they currently use a dozen tools to get the same work done that we can now do in just one app.

Until Rechat, this was a problem that had been “the holy grail” to solve. People have tried and many have failed. We created an end-to-end product that includes simple and intuitive fully integrated tools that any agent or brokerage can use to maximize their workflow from lead to close, anywhere and everywhere they do business.

The agents and brokerages already using the platform are loving it, because it’s been a real game-changer for them. Our past several sales have come directly from referrals of Rechat users. They have since eliminated several products in their technology stack and use Rechat to get most, if not all, of their work done. Rechat is, first and foremost, a product company. The product was created for and by realtors.

Real estate is the most expensive asset class — and the biggest investment people make in their personal lives. The stakes are high and there are many moving parts, so it’s fueled with high emotions for everyone involved. Our product improves this key purchasing experience. Not all products are able to have such a meaningful and positive impact on people’s lives.

One of our users was telling us a story about how a few weeks back about how her father had passed away. The family was grieving when her mom found out her client’s dream home was about to be sold. So she opened up the Rechat app on her phone, put an offer together with a few clicks, had it sent to her client for a signature and then submitted to the listing agent with supporting material. The client eventually won and purchased the house. The user had tears in her eyes as she was telling us the story; she was so glad to have come through for her client and not dropped the ball on them in such a crucial moment. But if she didn’t have Rechat, she would have been in no position to go to the office and did not have access to computers, scanners and other tools and products that she would need to put an offer together and coordinate with her client to submit it in time to secure the deal.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Build a strong team that can execute well — and do so without you.

Make sure you don’t run out of cash. Nothing is more stressful than that.

Be smart about what projects you undertake. Being ambitious is different from overcommitting.

Don’t try to “boil the ocean.” Execution is about focus.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Success is absolutely a team sport. I have been fortunate to have my family to give me the support I needed to do what I wanted to do growing up. My wife has been my true partner all along, she’s been supportive of me and my ambitions, from the time she drove me to that coffee shop, throughout Rechat’s incredible journey to where we are now. You need that backbone in order to go out and do your thing.

I have a few core people on my team. Without them, none of this would have ever happened for Rechat. Our lead engineer, Emil Sedgh, has spent more nights talking to me than he will probably ever be with anyone else in his life. And that’s just one example. I work with some really great people.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am a huge believer in helping people grow. I actively look to support those who are serious about growth. I am glad to say that along the way, I have hired folks and helped them in a meaningful way, so they could level up their life and get on a strong path to growth. A few weeks ago, I was catching up with an old friend who worked for me early on in my previous startup and has since gone to build a new company and raise millions of dollars. My friend is doing great things. Nothing is more rewarding than thinking you played a part in something like that.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Building a company takes five to ten years. This is my third startup, and two of them have taken more than five years each. This is not something you read much about; you typically hear about the overnight successes stories and the lightning-fast growing companies. Such stories are uncommon. Understanding this and planning your life accordingly with your family is critical for longevity. Cash is king. I was always told about the importance of truly solving people’s problems, but over the years I have come to learn that’s not enough. Without cash, it’s tough to survive. In order to fuel your growth and retain your independence, you always need to be in a good cash position. And, remember to manage it early and often. Sales solve any problem. Sell as early as you can. There is no stronger proof for product-market-fit and success than sales and revenues. In the beginning, you need to get a lot of people to become believers in you and your vision, including your family, the people you want to hire, or the people you want to raise money from. Sales help with all of those conversations. Making the right hires can save your company and your job. Many hire folks based on current needs, or they don’t fill the right roles early enough. You need to anticipate your growth and make sure you have folks who can grow with the company. I have made the mistake of hiring folks early on and giving them big titles just to learn over time that the role had outgrown them. We had to make adjustments, which is not motivating for anyone. You are responsible for everything. This is something I learned over time as the CEO and leader of the company. You are ultimately responsible for everything, especially your team’s mistakes. Understanding and owning that early on will help you be more a decisive and better leader.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We just recently learned that my 15-month-old daughter has a rare blood disorder, which might require her somewhere down the line to undergo a bone marrow transplant. Just like in with blood types, you need to make sure it’s the right match. Currently, there are no matches for her in the Be the Match system. This is the case for most people, which means if something were to happen to her, there is not much we can do.

Anyone under the age of 45 can donate their bone marrow. It’s very much like giving blood, in that it will reproduce in your body and is super easy to donate. It’s painless and costs nothing. There is absolutely nothing in the world you can do that is this easy — and it can save a life. I am on a mission to bring awareness to the world, so more people understand that with little effort they can save life and be a hero. There are many people with blood cancer like leukemia and lymphoma who need a life-saving bone marrow transplant. They fail to get one because there are not enough matches in the system.

