Shawna Oliver: “To commit to the daily self-care routines that are key in alleviating the common ailments expressed with burnout”

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shawna Oliver.

Shawna Oliver is a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach with an additional 20 plus year background as a Registered Nurse. She has her own coaching practice which aspires to help women conquer limiting beliefs and patterns that are holding them back from personal and career success, all while experiencing a greater sense of ease and joy. Her coaching methods are built upon positive psychology and the current brain science around changing not only unhelpful habits of behavior, but those of the mind. In her practice, Shawna helps women change perceptions of who they are, and more importantly, what they are truly capable and deserving of receiving.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely. I was born and raised as the eldest of three in Nova Scotia, Canada. My mother worked in banking and my father in education, but his greatest passion was sports coaching. From a young age my dad instilled in me the idea that “excellence was key” in every aspect of life. As a competitive runner, the first-place blue ribbon was of course the most coveted. The concepts of “digging in” and really feeling the gravel under my feet to gain the necessary traction to “finish strong” were communicated frequently while I was growing up. These ideals taught me grit, and translated well to academic pursuits, resulting in the top of the class placement in nursing school. As I went on, my perfectionism, attention to detail, and dogged work ethic, were not only valued, but were much sought out attributes in my nursing career. On the surface, it all appeared to be working.

But it really was not …

I went on to be married and have children, and as the responsibilities grew, I remained steadfast in attempting to maintain these untenable standards in every facet of life. I felt unable to be the fully present wife and Mom I yearned to be. On top of that, the continuous striving, fighting, and pushing to meet these internally set unrealistic expectations was taking its toll on my physical and mental health. I was exhausted and experiencing overwhelm. By coincidence, I was introduced to wellness coaching. That is the day everything began to shift. I began the journey to change my perception and belief around what the definition of success was for me, and to give myself grace in the effort to find it.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Ironically, I was inspired to pursue my current career following an interview in 2011 for a position that I failed to secure. I had applied for a RN Care Manager position and during the interview process was told if I landed the job I would be sent to Health and Wellness Coach training. I was unfamiliar with this as a career option, but once I dug into its positive psychology, behavior change theory and empowering client centered practices, I never turned back. That interview planted the seeds for my coaching practice today in ways I never could have predicted 10 years ago.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Gladly. I would have to say my husband has been the most instrumental in my current success. Leaving a secure profession like nursing to become a National Board-Certified Coach with a solopreneur practice was not only a completely foreign concept, but a daunting and risky one as well. My husband has told me more than once, “It is your dream; you have to do it.” Every time I come up with a new course or idea, he remains my biggest supporter and cheerleader every step of the way.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh my, too many to name. The most painful one was when I first began creating wellness seminars for the public. I spent weeks and weeks developing a talk on goal setting and achievement and displayed much fanfare in announcing the event on social media. After a few nail-biting days, not one single ticket was sold. After cancelling the event, I cried for two days in embarrassment and what I felt at the time, was monumental failure. I have since gained some perspective and learned from other business friends that an occurrence like that cannot be seen as personal. Sometimes it is the wrong time, the wrong message, or the wrong audience, and viewing it as a personal rejection will only hamper your desire to get back up, gather lessons, adjust, and continue to move forward.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care “Theodore Roosevelt.

For many years I falsely believed that the knowledge I possessed was my highest value. I vastly underrated the greatest human currency of presence with compassion. My clients may arrive at my practice door for my educational background and training, but they stay with me because they know I care and am invested in their happiness and success, because I know personally what it feels like to fight for it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently I am writing a book that will help women understand why they may be stuck repeating habits and patterns that are no longer helpful to them in their lives. I hope to foster knowledge, awareness, and self-compassion around why change can be so difficult, but simultaneously, offer the hope that with the right tools, it is possible, and can actually be energizing and fun.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Humor. Being a solopreneur means finding laughter in the everyday pitfalls of building a business. Everything from lackluster engagement in new ideas, computer and technical issues, failed client programs and pivots in unforeseen circumstances. Secondly, levity, even in the most challenging client conversations, can be the bridge to push through and find solutions to difficult issues. Humor has helped less seasoned coaches around me see that it is okay to be self-depreciating and not try so hard to always appear to have the answers.

Social Intelligence. I have always been blessed with the ability to read a room and sense other’s states. My parents liked to say I was a “sensitive” child. I think while it may have been hard when I was younger, it has been beneficial in partnering with clients in choreographing the magical intuitive dance of deep coaching sessions. It has been instrumental in reading between the words and reflecting another’s experience accurately. The ability to offer another the gift of truly being seen and heard, not only in coaching, but in the greater world, has served me and those around me, well.

Perseverance. Running a business is not for the faint of heart. Organically there will be trials and failures, but it is in the adjustments, the reinvention, the ability to try another way, another day, that will determine a business’s viability and sustainability. This is where perseverance is crucial. I used to try group coaching selling event tickets and it was neither an effectual nor consistent source of growth. After some trial and error, I settled into a process of performing outreach to specific business groups for personalized seminars. I also used to spend an extraordinary amount of time on social media posting, which did not offer joy, or a positive return on time invested. When I began to ask for referrals from local physician offices and past or current clients, business evolved in a more positive and authentic direction.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

For over two decades I worked side by side with other health professionals living and breathing the definition of burnout. Understaffing, unmanageable patient ratios, long shifts, budget cuts and lack of guidance or support in dealing with the emotional fall out of witnessing human suffering on a grand scale, day after day. Many feeling as though their herculean efforts were mere drops in the bucket towards resolving the magnitude of the issues. Since becoming a coach, it is now my job to work with many of these same people and others like them, who struggle without enough time or resources to fulfill their highest calling, all while maintaining their own physical and mental well-being. I coach both leaders and employees, and while their pain points may seem worlds away, the common thread in maintaining a positive outlook remains eerily similar.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

The definition of burnout for which I most align is one’s belief that they are no longer effective in bringing about positive change or results, no matter the strength and the persistence of effort. Whether it be their own reflection of capacities, or the constraints of the system, things seem immovable and stuck, and that stuck often feels miserable. This can lead to an extinction of motivation, exhaustion, and of course poor performance. Sufferers often complain of a distancing and disengagement from work projects or outcomes and/or an overall feeling of negativity and cynicism. While burnout descriptions often are defined within the context of career settings, the blurring of lines between work and personal life continues and considering the amount of time most Americans spend of their life working, burnout understandably can create a significant impact on all life domains. If not mitigated, more egregious symptoms can evolve, such as a pervasive sense of numbness and disconnect, to anger with irritability and agitation. Physical ailments can arise such as headaches, gastrointestinal issues, sleep dysregulation and more.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I would describe the opposite of burnout as someone who intuitively understands that they and the work they perform promotes change and results in a positive direction. They have knowledge around their own unique talents and strengths and have by design awareness in using them regularly to affect people, lives, and organizations in an impactful way. They remain passionate, enthusiastic, perpetual learners, and have fundamental assuredness that their value and input serves, in some capacity, to the greater good.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

As stated above, the symptoms of burnout rarely stay within the confines of our workspace, and can create damaging effects on body, mind, and soul. Burnout robs individuals and companies of the hope and fuel needed to continue to dream and chase possibilities of invention and healing. If we begin to give up on ourselves and each other, we will never be able to summon the mass movement needed to make this world a more beautiful place for all.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

I would say some of this depends on the organization or field. In healthcare, for which I am most familiar, I would say that this group of professionals go into their careers with an altruistic desire to offer comfort and alleviate suffering at a core human level. When insurance will not cover care, your case load is too unmanageable to have familiarity with clients, and paperwork becomes so burdensome it becomes impossible to give the care you know clients need and deserve, it is crushing. I think no matter the career, to feel helpless or hopeless in your ability to offer solutions to problems, or to add to the good of the organization, it is sure to damper anyone’s spirit, even in a job once loved.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back? Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Number one is to be honest with yourself in deciding if burnout really is an issue for you. Are you struggling with some of the signs like exhaustion that just won’t quit, tense shoulders, sleep and digestive issues, and a chronic sense of career overwhelm or futility? If you feel it is the case, acknowledge the issue, and make a commitment to yourself to address it. It doesn’t mean anything dramatic has to change at this exact moment, but the longer you leave it unattended, the greater the issue becomes, and the harder it will be to see your way out of the muck. Please don’t give up and settle with the idea that burnout needs to be permanent. Check your subconscious mindsets. Generations before us may have instilled the idea that work should be somewhat miserable and suffering in it is “part of life.” Things over the years have changed dramatically, and the opportunities are endless if you see beyond the understandably disheartened mindset that accompanies burnout and clouds your ability to see alternative options.

Number two is to commit to the daily self-care routines that are key in alleviating the common ailments expressed with burnout. This is not to say they will always “fix “the issue but will get you in a much better place to take it on. Exhaustion can be mitigated by prioritizing sleep. I know it is a constant drumbeat, but one night’s sleep loss has been proven to negatively impact mood the very next day. There are plenty of resources on sleep hygiene, but the number one disruptor I see with clients is taking electronic devices to bed, mainly the phone.

I know exercise seems like a hurdle when you are already tired, but it increases the size and number of the little powerhouse energy cells in the body and the return on investment is profound and lasting. It also helps with tight shoulder and neck muscles and is the ideal antidote to chronic stress. Burnout sufferers often complain about feeling a lack of accomplishment. Workouts offer this, so no matter if your workday leaves you feeling completely unproductive, you will have this under your belt as a win.

Another common complaint with burnout sufferers is an inability to focus and concentrate leading to feelings of working harder but getting less done, and what is done is of less quality. Avoid the brain frenzy of multitasking and constant distractions. Turn device notification sounds down or off when possible. Invest in quality noise cancelling headphones if ambient noise is an issue. Instead of checking email all day, check at specific times of the day.

Our brain also needs breaks, or it will produce a diminishing return on investment, slower performance, and result in taking even more time to complete a project than if you took the 15-minute walk around the office.

Lastly meditation has been shown to reengage your rest and digest system which allows your CEO brain to come back online. It also has been scientifically shown to enhance your brain’s ability to focus and pay attention allowing you to struggle less with executive function decision making and execution. This will reduce the frustration that comes with endlessly trying to finish tasks and getting nowhere because your mind is scattered and in a state of chasing down those squirrel thoughts.

Number three is to fortify relationships and seek opportunity to counteract numbness and feelings of disconnect in the company of those that bring laughter and light heartedness. On off time, find authentic ways to refill your bucket with others and plan those activities in your schedule with a non-negotiable approach. Keep promises to yourself to go for that coffee with a friend, have a special night out with your spouse, or get outside for a short walk with your neighbor. Rally your best supports for outings and dates.

Since COVID and virtual working, a sense of isolation is something I hear expressed from clients on a regular basis, even from those without burnout. Know that you are not alone in finding yourself surprised by how much you may yearn for that second opinion from a colleague, and the in-person benefit of feeling like part of a cohesive team. In burnout we sometimes pull back and miss out on the simplest of joys found in non-work chats on light topics around our latest Netflix binges, hobbies, and momentous life occasions. If you can, try and bring this back wherever possible.

We all need to bond over the things that make us people outside of our job descriptions. Sometimes this can be found in a collective or support group where you have the space to express difficulties and the emotions of work frustration, without fear of judgment or retribution.

Number four is to keep a” Made an Impact” journal. Because of our brains normal negativity bias, we understandably can get caught up in only noticing and focusing on what went wrong, or what we failed to complete with 100% satisfaction during the workday. A Made an Impact journal is like a gratitude journal except at the end of the day write down three things you did that made a positive impact on a client or coworker. You will not only counteract negativity bias, but you will also release the human connection hormone oxytocin and alleviate feelings of isolation. Additionally, overtime it will create a brain that seeks and savors evidence that your individuality and effort does indeed bring about results that matter. Nothing is too small. I know it may seem trite, but you really have nothing to lose in trying this for two weeks as an experiment. You may find yourself surprised to note marked perception shifts in a short time on your valuable and distinctive contributions at work.

Lastly, try to get specific on your personal exacerbators of burnout. Can you tie it to a specific time, change in staffing or job details? Some sufferers are completely overwhelmed and feeling a lack of support, while others may experience their greatest pain as a perceived lack of any semblance of control. Some of my coaching clients, when digging into the true nature of causes find they are restless, bored, and no longer impressing themselves with growth and challenge. These are all very different scenarios requiring very different tactics to address. Finding what you need will offer the opportunity to fix the issue at its core. In one case some sort of compromise on the job tasks or hours might need to be negotiated and, in another case, new responsibilities and possible advances may need to be sought. A foundational principle when feeling in a rut is to learn new skills that you can clearly envision as offering a level of mastery in your work, or to use acquired expertise in new ways, as in in being a mentor. If you remain stuck on what you may need to get your mojo back, ask yourself when the last time you felt energized in a work endeavor and what were the key components? Were you working solo or as part of a team? Were you building something new or potentiating old processes? What tasks or routines give you energy and what depletes it? Know yourself and speak to your employer about how to maximize your skills and energy for the company. And if you are the boss, delegate, outsource, and work in your flow zone.

As a separate final note, if none of these step’s work, please reach out for further help from a certified or career coach, and if symptoms are severe and pervasive, please check in with your company’s EAP, or with a licensed provider for counselling.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Allow the person to express their feelings openly, and as difficult as it may be, do not offer solutions unless and until requested. Most people genuinely need to be fully heard before logical solutions have their place. Ask them for specifics on how you can support them through this difficult time without assuming to know the answers. Secondly support them in the exploration of their identity outside of work. When stuck in the work unhappiness vortex it is easy to forget the other wonders of life. Are there hobbies or sports they once enjoyed that got set aside for work pressures that could be revisited? Has their reading list devolved to only work topics and manuals? Surprise them with a new release by a favorite fiction author. Encourage them in endeavors that help them transcend their titles and job descriptions. It is a worthwhile journey that we all must take at some point in life. When they do arrive at a choice regarding career needs and changes, express confidence in what was hopefully a well thought out decision.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

An instructive beginning step is to ascertain if a burnout problem exists at the organization. Whether standardized anonymous tests and surveys, or open team meeting discussions, organizations need the correct information to begin to reverse the burnout. Once the correct information is gathered, then concrete actions can be implemented. Most times creating an environment where employees feel supported in exercising at least some level of autonomy can go a long way. For some this may be flexible work schedules. More flexible work hours often allows employees to do just as an amazing job, just not in the typical 9–5-time frame. Although often seen as an attempt to satisfy other obligations outside the office (which is great too), if can often represent an individual who has mastered the ability to work with their rhythms and peak performance cycles. They have figured out when best to create, when to work on high level executive tasks, and when to expect that dip in mental function which is well suited for completing the less critical and more mundane duties of the day.

Get to know and highlight where your employees shine. Do not over generalize or be ingenuine, but authentically make note of the details around when and where employees do their best work. People that understand their talent and virtues and utilize them with intention regularly are happier in general. Placing employees in positions that match interests and skills will garner a happier more energized workforce.

Clearly convey the message that taking time to reenergize is a necessity not a luxury. Role model time off, personal days and vacations, as well as the crucial need to stay home if ill.

Address office dysfunction or employees that create more chaos than harmony. Those that constantly complain, are unreliable and display a chronic defeatist attitude can become a drag on the entire work atmosphere and its generativity.

After initiating steps to improve the work atmosphere, check in and follow through so employees don’t feel you just attempted a quick band aid resolution without tangible concrete action. Keep up the great work and watch your business and its employees thrive.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think to some extent we are seeing awareness spread in many arenas. I see the topic raised in both lay person and medical journals, news stories, and social media. I see it listed as a breakout session topic at a variety of conferences and the subject of keynote speeches at medical and business conventions. I think the message is really resonating with people on a large scale. Post COVID19 the world and its workforce has changed. An emerging story of people suffering from PTSD from the pandemic continues to unfold. Employee wellbeing has never been more precarious and crucial. For most organizations the health and performance of employees not only portents financial wellbeing, but its very survival in this still unpredictable economy. Furthermore, it has become increasingly accepted as “just be the right thing to do.” To create an atmosphere where employees no longer languish but flourish. The workforce is expressing a desire to not only earn a paycheck, but to make an important societal contribution by doing work that matters. Companies that are on the forefront align with this message and are profoundly reassessing the definition of what corporate success looks like, in 2021 and beyond. The pairing of these two constructs will not only naturally counter act the potential environment of burnout but will do great things for our world.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake I see people making in trying to reverse burnout is closing their eyes, ignoring the issue, and hoping that it will go away on its own without action. Or even worse, accepting that the situation is somehow normal and acceptable. They express the attitude of “it is what it is” and become resigned and suffer more. Because of this, they may find themselves trying to find relief from symptoms and distract from the stress by numbing out with food, gambling, alcohol or endless tv and social media. Unfortunately, their nervous systems are in a chronic place of fight or flight and these attempts to soothe don’t alleviate the pain long term, and often make the situation worse. The self-care suggestions above are a great place for them to begin to get their spark back as well as seeking further support in like-minded groups or talk therapy when needed.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to spread to the world the movement of playing the game of Truth or Dare. I dare you to show your imperfections, your idiosyncrasies that may not live up to society’s false standards of photoshopped perfection. I would also ask we speak truth in our humanity, our fear of the pain of rejection, or loneliness, and how many of us fight with internal struggles and false narratives of inadequacy. When we remain distracted, and busy in our heads and hearts working endlessly to cover up all that makes us human, we all lose out on the best part, deeply, authentically connecting with others.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Lisa Nichols. She is self-assured, quick witted and so wise. She shows up with the best energy in interviews so I cannot imagine how great it would be to have her in front of me in a three-dimensional space.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

http://shawnaoliver.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/shawna-oliver-rn-nbc-hwc-b1a89b6b/

https://www.facebook.com/leanintofearcoaching

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!