Shavon Dion Bethel advocates the power of positive thinking

Despite his business mind, Shavon Bethel isn’t only focused strictly on conventional workplace values. Bethel is also a passionate advocate for the power of positive thinking. “Positive thinking or positive mental attitude is not only crucial for professional success,” explains the native of Nassau resident, “but for overall well-being, too.”

Bethel continues to regard positive thinking as a major contributing factor in his own success. It’s this positive, honest, and respectful approach to life and both personal and professional integrity that have, together, recently seen him look to pursue one or more potential new avenues in his career.