Shaun Taylor of Moriti Private Safaris: “Make your money work for you”

“Make your money work for you” invest your money, make it work for you. I realized that you need to put a percentage of your business’s money into the stock market or shares to grow and work a bit. If you work for money, money should work for you too.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shaun Taylor. Shaun specializes in private safaris in South Africa and around the African Continent. Ecotourism is his passion! Moriti Private Safaris is a company borne out of a childhood obsession and passion for private safaris in the African bush.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This too shall pass. In the travel industry, we get hit with problems all the time due to our business being directly attributed to the economy. If people are not earning enough, they just don’t travel. This quote helps to remind me that every situation is temporary and that things will get better eventually.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

It was a cassette series by Bob Proctor called, The Success Series. It was given to me by a friend who used it to get ahead in life and passed it on. The lessons were great because, it is a simplification of life that makes you successful. The steps are things that make so much sense and at any stage in your life, you can listen to the cassettes again and you will hear something new.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Life was good! People were traveling to Africa and I was turning business away. I was even thinking of employing someone to help me with my admin work.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

I relooked at my business and did a spring clean. Anything that was not working was turfed including old blog posts. I also started researching options within my niche and listening to peers and authorities in my industry as to where tourism may be headed and what will work. I then changed my business model slightly, perhaps niched myself even more to stand out and then rebranded with some new logos and a clothing range. It has been a busy time!

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I realized that this pandemic will change tourism. Governments are clamping down on security and health and I feel guests are going to need more incentive to fly now.

How are things going with this new initiative?

It is going well. I have had great feedback on everything, and my website is starting to do well. I just need tourism to get going again

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

No. This has come about primarily due to podcasts, interviews, and documentaries. Listening to experts in my industry as to where travel and the planet are headed inspired me to make a change and just be better. With technology growing hourly and a new generation on the brink of starting to travel internationally, I had to change my business model and give my new guests what they need.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

One of the directions I headed in was to become more eco-friendly and make sure that, wherever my guests go, their impact is limited. Through this process I have met communities that are solely reliant on tourism and it has been such a joy being involved in the process and seeing how , with getting communities involved, tourism really can change lives and protect animals.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“Move Carefully” I wish someone had said that taking risks is good and you never get ahead without them but be selective and take risks that are manageable financially if they backfire.

“Be a how-to person” I have had to do a lot of website work and marketing on my own due to money constraints and wish I had known more about it when I started.

“Be unique” when you start a business you often have a few benchmark businesses that you model your business around. I maybe went to far and lost my unique selling point for a while.

“Don’t put all your eggs into one basket” I had my business built around one model and when tourism peaked, I had to start looking for other ways for my business to make money. Always have a few sources of income that the business is built around.

“Make your money work for you” invest your money, make it work for you. I realized that you need to put a percentage of your business’s money into the stock market or shares to grow and work a bit. If you work for money, money should work for you too.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

I think I have become aware that modern life is not easy. The planet and its inhabitants are unstable and having a 5-year plan and working towards it is not possible anymore. I have a daily plan now and take opportunities when they present themselves and have a general direction that I want my business to move in, but that is it. I find I am more perceptive to opportunities now and am less stressed about the future. Long term goals become long term stresses in this world of ours.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To be kind. We are missing kindness in this world. People are lonely because they feel that no one cares. I would love to start a kindness movement where everyone starts doing random acts of kindness. Small things once a week. I have always believed that many threads make a blanket and if enough people are kind, the world becomes a happier place and people will rise.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

David Attenborough. I would love to just listen to him talk about our planet and be inspired by his knowledge.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.facebook.com/MoritiSafaris/ https://www.instagram.com/wildest.africa/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!