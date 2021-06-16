Shaun James Grant: “Be constantly open to continued learning”

I created a piece around domestic abuse a while ago. I showed it to some ambassadors for a charity, survivors of domestic abuse themselves. A lady there said to me “If I had seen that piece 15 years ago, I don’t believe I would have allowed for my abuse”. Although that impact was in hindsight, by stating that she really helped me realize that I had the potential to make a difference in people’s lives. I’ve never let go of that feeling.

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Shaun James Grant.

Writer/Director Shaun James Grant became a filmmaker after finding himself absorbing film after film in near self imposed solitude during a difficult time in his life. 10 years later, he has now fully cemented himself as a commercial and music video director. His accomplished music video and commercial career has seen him work with artists such as Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre and Kojey Radical as well brands such as Nike, Women’s Aid and Superdry and River Island. Having directed a student film Lies at the end of his film school career, Hope is his professional debut short.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

Short version — Studied sports at college. Didn’t like it. Realized I loved watching films, and continued to watch a lot of films. Decided to study film, not looked back since.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

Sometimes my co-writer (Luke Shenton-Sharp) and I will write random things in our work when we think the other isn’t paying attention (working over skype) or we’re losing focus. It can get pretty bizarre. We accidentally sent a copy of a lengthy piece of work out today to our producer and agent with a very random passage in there by accident. Nothing offensive however it had a lot of unnecessary expletives in there, that most likely completely through them off. We had to retract and resend.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I have no idea. To be honest I generally find people interesting, I’m constantly documenting people in my mind. Observing nuance. On the lighter side, I worked with Heston Blumenthal once when I was a researcher on his TV show. That guy was awesome.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently in pre-production on a short film with the support of a charity that is really close to me. I’m really looking forward to that.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

David Simon, creator of The Wire and David Chase, creator of The Sopranos. Those two shows mean everything to me. Oh and David Goggins, that guy is my life hero. I like Davids.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I don’t know if I’m successful, but I would like to think the creative legacy I’m working towards will enrich people with quality work of human substance.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

The final trigger for me was when I deeply considered quitting being a filmmaker. I was struggling with what my work was standing for at the time, I didn’t see a great deal of myself as a person in the portfolio and I was ready to bow out. Staring down the barrel of career defeat I decided I wasn’t going to quit without seeing if I had what it took to make something I could really own and be proud of. A week later I had a film script written, that was 15 months ago and since then I’ve never looked back.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I created a piece around domestic abuse a while ago. I showed it to some ambassadors for a charity, survivors of domestic abuse themselves. A lady there said to me “If I had seen that piece 15 years ago, I don’t believe I would have allowed for my abuse”. Although that impact was in hindsight, by stating that she really helped me realize that I had the potential to make a difference in people’s lives. I’ve never let go of that feeling.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Being a filmmaker I’m not sure exactly what my effort is. But I would say, people in positions of power, from government to corporate institutions really need to consider the opportunities they are affording the less privileged, working from the bottom up. Creating a space for our youth to carve out careers of their own is so important.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be constantly open to continued learning. Don’t cut corners. Be careful of compromise. Trust your instincts. Be honest. Don’t let anybody lead you to believe you’re not able to do something. Be prepared to fail. Allow failure to fuel your drive to succeed. Don’t get in your own way.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Try to think about what world you would like your (future) children and grandchildren to grow up in. Be an example of someone striving to help make that world a reality.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when you’re finished”. This is one of a few, but I think this is the most relevant to me right now.

Recently becoming a screenwriter I realised there is no better feeling than completing something that was hard, especially off your own back. It’s easy to sit around in the hope someone is going to make something happen for you but the truth is nothing sustainable will happen unless you do the work for yourself first.

How can our readers follow you online?

Insta @shaunjamesgrant

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!