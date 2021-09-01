Shaun Hammond of The Traveling Drifter: “Let your emotions out”

Let your emotions out. Don’t be afraid to cry, be mad, or anything. Any reaction is a great reaction. It shows that you want to live and want to fight. This will all help you fight and be stronger as you go to war and win this battle.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shaun Hammond.

Shaun Hammond survived kidney cancer 4 and a half years ago. Shaun Hammond was diagnosed at age 35 and is 40 now .

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I am originally from Wisconsin. I was born in the lumberjack capital of the world, Hayward, WI. My father and mother split up when I was two. My mother and I moved to a small town in Wisconsin called Weyauwega. In my mother’s previous marriage, she had 5 boys, one of which was born blind. In my father’s previous marriage, he had 1 boy. I have a large family that has 6 brothers and a plethora of nieces and nephews.

It was a great life growing up in Wisconsin. I feel like I came from one of those “TV” families. We all actually get along great and love to see each other whenever we can. My mother had custody of me and I got to see my father every other weekend. I have a great relationship with my father as well. I honestly could not have asked for a better childhood.

We grew up in a lower-middle-class family household but my mom always made sure we were happy with new things and plenty of food to eat.

Weyauwega is about 30 minutes from the Fox Valley area in Wisconsin, from Green Bay, WI to Fond du Lac, WI. In the middle, there is a great small city called, Appleton, WI. After high school, I moved to Appleton. Spend a handful of years there going to college and working in the mobile phone industry. I accepted a job in Charleston, SC when I was 25 years old and made the biggest move of my life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote in life comes from Bruce Lee. I was put in martial arts when I was 4 years old and trained in it for most of my life. Bruce Lee became an idol and inspiration to me. His quote, “Be Water, my friend” is the most profound quote to me. He refers to water as formless and shapeless. It’s meaning to not allow oneself to be set in certain ways and trapped in a mindset. A person must learn to adapt, grow, and change with life. Water has this aspect no matter where it is. The whole quote is, “Empty your mind, be formless, shapeless, like water. If you put water in a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle and it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend.”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Yes, back towards the end of January of 2017, I was out at a local bar with my friends playing some bar trivia. I went to the bathroom towards the end of the game. I looked down and realized I urinated pure blood. Obviously, I freaked out and had no idea what was happening. I told my friends they said the same thing, “go see a doctor!”

I saw a doctor, he took an X-Ray and things looked decent according to him. He thought it was a kidney infection and gave me some antibiotics for it. Things seemed good for a few weeks until I urinated blood again.

At this time I went to a different doctor who I knew. He suggested that I go and see a Urologist. We set up an appointment a week or so later. The Urologist made an appointment for me to have a CAT scan. I went in to the hospital and they hooked me up with an IV to put dye in me for the CAT scan. Went through the scan and just figured I would wait a couple of days to get my results.

That night, I could not go to the bathroom. I had to go, but just couldn’t. I went to the ER and had to get a catheter put in so I could go. A doctor came in and we talked about the events earlier in the day of the CAT scan. He told me that my results should have come in by then. He called my Urologist. The doctor came back into the room and told me that I had a 3-inch mass in my right kidney but could not tell me exactly what it was. He made an appointment for me to see my Urologist first thing in the morning. But let’s be honest, we all knew what it was at this point. I had cancer. It is about midnight my time.

Here I am all alone on the other side of the country from my family, calling my mother at midnight to tell her that her youngest son had cancer. Nothing can prepare you for telling your mother something like that. I called my closest brother, and closest in age, Mike about it all too. That night we all made a decision. I was to come home to be with family in case everything went downhill.

The next morning, after not sleeping at all, I went to see my Urologist. He broke it down that I did have kidney cancer. He explained to me how aggressive it is. He said, based on the CAT scan, that it looks like it was completely in my right kidney and if I remove my kidney, everything should be alright in the end. Just as long as it has not spread. I explained to him how I made my decision to go back to Wisconsin to be with my family. He thought it was a great idea.

The thing that sticks out to me was this. It was at the end of March, he told me, “Kidney cancer is aggressive. If you are to go home and get this surgery, you have to do it within the next three weeks to a month because it will spread fast after that. You will most likely not see your birthday in July if you wait”. Now I am scared. Very scared.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of it all to me was being alone. Getting that news not being with family was the worst. Even though I had friends around, which they are like my family away from my family, it just was not the same. The worst thing that could happen? Easy, I am going to die. It was actually the first time I had a real thought of death happening to me. It was real, it could happen, it might happen. I am only 35, not yet, I am too young for this.

How did you react in the short term?

I am completely comfortable with myself to let you know, I cried. I cried a lot. It was good to good cry out multiple times and just let emotions flow. The good news, I actually had a good distraction to keep my mind occupied. My brother, Mike, was coming down to Charleston to get me and take me back home. I had to pack everything up and purge like crazy for this move back to Wisconsin. I had one week to tell my friends that 1. I had cancer, 2. I am moving back to Wisconsin, and 3. Bye.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

As my brother and I left Charleston, SC, I made a promise to myself, “I will be back in one year.”

On April, 13th, 2017, I had my surgery to remove my right kidney and cancer in my body.

The best way that I coped with everything was simple for me. Family. I had my family around me the entire time. Once I got home, I knew I was not in this fight alone. My mother was there at my side for every appointment. My father, mother, brothers, their wives, and all their children were there for the surgery and in my room when I got out. Family. I am so blessed to have the family that I have. Also my friends. My friends from Wisconsin and from Charleston. All of them would constantly check on me and make I am doing well. I can never thank them enough for the support they gave me.

During the next few months, I had family around all the time. Mom made amazing meals so I could put back on my weight. I was going on walks. I had my promise to myself about going back to Charleston to motivate myself. I used home to bring me back to who I was.

I went into my first follow-up appointment and was told that I was cancer-free! It worked! No more cancer! What a relief in life!

My family was the reason I got through this. We are a strong family. And we needed that strength again in a few months.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

As I stated before, family was everything in this. But, there are two that stand out, my mother, Nancy and my brother, Mike.

For my Mom, she did things that moms are supposed to do. She stood by my side all the way through it. For a 5ft tall lady, she was a rock. She broke down from time to time, but she is human, that is allowed. But she kept me strong and going forward in the journey.

My brother, Mike. Well, what can I say, I called him with the news and he dropped everything to come down and bring me back home. He paid for everything he went beyond everything to get me home and be with family for this. I can never repay him for what he has done for me in life, not just this, but my whole life.

Those two human beings are the best. They always put people ahead of them and I can never thank them enough for what they did to get me through it all.

My whole family, they are the best. I needed all of them. I survived and healed because of them all. I am here today because of my family.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

If cancer had a message to me, it is simple, live. Live this life. This whole thing is a gift. Do what you want to do in life. Don’t settle for ok. Your life needs to be amazing! You live it once, make it the best life that you can make it. Take risks, take that trip, call that girl or guy, do those stupid things, quit that job that makes you miserable, make life your own!

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that I am stronger than I thought I was. I was able to endure things and thoughts I never thought capable of. And I had to. I was mentally prepared to die. I got to that point.

My experience of going through all this was a practice run to say. That November of 2017, one of my brothers, Bob, was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Unlike mine, his was outside of his kidney and already spread throughout his body. When he was diagnosed, he was at stage 4 already. We said goodbye to him at the end of January 2018. I knew it was going to go fast, I was told by my Urologist. I never thought that preparing myself to die was actually preparing myself to watch my brother pass.

It was hard and strange. I had to watch the strongest person in my life go through what I should have gone through. I had the biggest survivor’s remorse. Look, he married the love of his life, they have 2 amazing children, who each have a child of their own. He had everything. Me, I had none of that. I am single, with no children. He has so much more to live for than I do. Why was it him and not me?

I dealt with this for a long time. After many talks with my mom, family, and his wife, Lynn, it got a lot better. I have a lot to live for in my life and am not done. They kept putting this in my head. I believe it today. There are days I still think about it and have the remorse. I doubt it will ever go away.

One thing for sure. I am happy I got sick. If I never would have had kidney cancer, I never would have come back home and got to spend the last summer with my brother, Bob, and make the best memories a brother could ask for.

The weird thing. Through tests and all, the doctors all said it was random, in both of us. Two brothers, living on the opposite sides of the country, both getting kidney cancer in the same year… random. More research is needed for kidney cancer so that it is never “random” again for a different family.

What it has taught me, love your family and friends. You just never know when the last day or last time you will see them. Also, don’t sweat the little things in life. They just don’t matter. Life is too precious to fight over little things, or worry, or be unhappy about. None of that matters. Make memories, enjoy life, laugh as much as possible. I realized that we were not put on this earth to just trudge through it but to live it and experience it.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I like to tell my story. Mostly, I use to talk to people and try to pick them up in life. I am very positive about all aspects of life now. My friends tell me I am the most positive person they know. I have lots of people tell me that I should be a life coach or a motivator for people. I try to inspire people to live their lives how they want to.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

I am not sure if there and any misconceptions or myths for me on this. I am different from a lot of people since I did not have to do radiation or chemotherapy. But mostly, you can do this! You are strong enough to do this and get through it! You will make it and life an amazing life!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Let your emotions out. Don’t be afraid to cry, be mad, or anything. Any reaction is a great reaction. It shows that you want to live and want to fight. This will all help you fight and be stronger as you go to war and win this battle. A positive attitude. I can not stress this enough. Though you will have times where you feel down, never stop thinking that you will win. This is such a huge key, your attitude will make this go a long way. Always think and know that you will win! Have family and friends with you. You will not realize how much you need them all during your battle. I know not everyone has both. But use whatever support you can get. Doing this with support can save your life. Learn from this. Take time to research what can help cause cancer. Learn of ways to change your diet and lifestyle to help make you better. I had to cut a lot of things out of my life to help extend mine. Making a change like this can help your body, your mindset, your outlook, and can help save you! Love — be it from family, friends, love of yourself, or your love of faith and your God. Have love.

All these combined helped me win and get through my journey with cancer. I also know that it helped my family get through when we lost my brother.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

If I would inspire a movement. It would be simple, stop all the useless wars and killing. Life is precious. People fight so hard to live. People go through so much just to live in this world. And people, give for religious reasons, racism, hate, and many other reasons kill needlessly. Mothers and Fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters bury too many people that are too young for reasons that don’t need to happen. This is a beautiful world. We should all be able to see and experience it to the fullest. We are all one race under the heavens, one human race. I wish we could all learn that and grow as a world community together.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

This is a tough one. I have never really thought about it. Elon Musk most likely. Someone who can help out mankind on a positive level.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Since going through all of this. I have decided to travel. I am working on being a full time professional travel blogger. I want to see this beauiful world. The pandemic has made it a little harder to do so. But I am working on it. You can follow me on my journeys at www.thetravelingdrifter.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!