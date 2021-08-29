Sharron Frederick Of Clarity Health Solutions: “Challenge yourself to learn something new”

Challenge yourself to learn something new. There are so many different advantages to do this, such as helping our brain function to decrease possible issues with dementia. Learning something new has also been shown to increase self-esteem, leading to increased feelings of wellbeing, which motivates us to exercise, eat healthy and sleep on a regular basis.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sharron Frederick, LCSW.

Psychotherapist Sharron Frederick, LCSW joined Clarity Health Solutions in Jupiter, Fla. as a seasoned psychotherapist in April 2020. She works with teenagers and adults through the use of several integrated approaches including CBT, DBT, and other modalities to empower clients to overcome their mental health struggles. She previously treated children, teens, adults, seniors, and families in individual and group therapy sessions at various community centers, hospitals, and geriatric and hospice facilities throughout South Florida. Her solution-focused approach helps clients work through anxiety, stress, mood disorders, trauma, depression, low self-esteem, intimacy and trust issues, communication, anger, bereavement, crises, medical diagnoses, and more. She earned a Bachelors and Master of Social Work degree with a certificate in geriatrics and aging from Florida Atlantic University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Bexleyheath, England, which is just south of London in the beautiful county of Kent. I am the oldest of three children and have twin brothers who are two years younger than me. My childhood started out quite turbulent, with domestic violence and emotional abuse, and my mother eventually left my dad when I was around 7 years old. We went to live with my grandparents for two years, which were the best years of my childhood, enjoying my nan’s cooking, and my grandfather’s love of nature. My mum ended up moving in with my step-father, who has two sons, and we became a family of seven when I was around 9 years old. It was fun driving from England to Spain once a year, with the five children in the back singing and playing games while hanging our feet out of the window. At 11, I decided to stop seeing my father, as I felt I was mentally “coming undone” and did not see him until I was in my 20s. This created an issue between myself and my brothers who loved our father, even though my father was emotionally and at times physically abusive towards them. My teenage years were extremely turbulent with hormones and trauma responses that I did not understand at the time. I ended up leaving school at 16 and went to college to be a legal secretary, and upon leaving college I got a job in London for one of the top solicitor firms. I realize now I was not cut out for that job, but I enjoyed myself for the next several years, partying and working in London, until I got fired from my job at age 23. I went into a deep depression, feeling lost as I knew being a legal secretary was not the job I wanted to continue doing. An opportunity presented itself to go to Canada for about four months to visit family and I jumped at the opportunity, creating a new road in my future.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I actually realized when I was a child that I wanted to be a social worker/therapist. I used to lay in bed terrified, saying to myself, “When I get older, I am going to make sure that every child feels safe in their bed.” I did not feel ready or mature enough until I was in my 30s to pursue this career, but I did eventually get here.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to say that first of all it was my children, who are also twins. They helped me to become the person I am today. When they were born, I wanted to be the best version of myself, and that required me to continue to get help and to pursue my career, which was to get a degree in social work/counseling. Secondly, my husband. I told him that I wanted to go back to college to get a degree in social work and he said, “Go for it.” I tried to get my transcripts from England, but they destroy them after 10 years, even my high school transcripts, so I had to start from the beginning to get my GED. My husband was there all the way as my number one cheerleader, embracing my own self-transformation, and always encouraging me to move forward. I admire him for not feeling threatened by my continued changing and reinventing myself, and for that I will always be grateful for him. Thank you, Thom.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m not sure if it is a mistake, but I really do watch what I say to people now. I had a client and we were talking about issues with co-dependency. I said to the client, “Have you ever thought of yourself as a people pleaser?” This caused the client to sit back and think, but she never really said anything. I attempted to address the situation at the next session, but the client would not address the conversation about being a people pleaser. Eventually, I discharged the client because she met her goals and several months later we bumped into each other and she approached me in a friendly manner stating, “Do you remember when you said I was a people pleaser?” I asked what she thought of that statement and she said, “No one has ever said that to me, but you were right.” Now, whenever we bump into each other she will say to me, “Remember when you said…..”. I realized at that point that people really do remember what you say to them in therapy and when clients start with “remember when you said……..” I always tense and pray that it was something both intelligent and helpful.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Non-Fiction: Anything Brené Brown. She is truly amazing. She talks about shame and vulnerability, which can impact us with our relationships to others. We need to be vulnerable so that it allows us to be open and connected to other people, which can in turn decrease our depression and anxiety.

“Educated” is a recent read that several clients recommended to me and one even sent it in the mail to be sure I read it. It was wonderful to read the raw details of a girl who had multiple traumatic events and managed to rise up and create a new life for herself. Very inspiring!

I am currently reading “What Happened to You,” which has really helped me to understand how our brains process and change because of early childhood trauma, and how those traumas can affect us in adulthood. It is an amazing read and I would suggest it everyone who has suffered a trauma because it provides positive insight into why we do the things we do. Instead of asking people, “What did you do?” the movement is, “What happened to you?”.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“This too shall pass” — Abraham Lincoln

Actually I first heard it from my mother-in-law and I love this quote because we have little control about what is going to happen in life. Regardless of what happens, it will pass and it will work out one way or the other. We just have to trust in the process.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on building up my Dialectic Behavioral Group (DBT), which is a wonderful skills-based group to help people learn skills to help them in life in general. It has four different aspects: mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotional regulation, and Interpersonal Effectiveness. It provides positive skills and understanding to the people who participate.

I have also had the wonderful opportunity of being on social media and writing articles for online magazines, which has enabled me to spread my knowledge and experience to others.

On a personal note, I am looking into coral research. I am a certified scuba diver, and as the coral is being bleached and dying, they are growing coral in the labs and have divers plant them into the ocean. I deeply care about the environment and want to give back to help restore it to its nature beauty.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series, we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Regular 7 to 8 hours of sleep. There has been so much research done on sleep and the effects of not getting enough sleep in regards to our physical and mental health. Getting the right amount of sleep helps with our immune system, helps us to be motivated and more productive, improves our memory and our mood, and generally helps us to be present in our lives as depression and anxiety can also be decreased. I remember myself as a teenager and I was naturally a person who would wake up early, but I also wanted to go out at night. My step-father would always tell me that I was burning the candle at both ends, and sure enough once a week, I was sick home from work because I was exhausted. Later on in life, I began to realize that getting eight hours of sleep was essential to my own mental health, and I also realized that if I did not get enough sleep, even I did not enjoy being around me.

2. Exercise. So important. We need to move our body. Research has indicated that being sedentary is the new smoking issue. When I tell people to exercise I do not mean that they have to go to the gym and be on the treadmill for 30 minutes. I mean that you can find something that interests you. Put some music on and dance around the house, grab a friend and go and play some tennis, or go on the internet and look for workouts of all different types. Exercise relieves stress, increases motivation and energy, and helps with our sleep. Many of my clients are advised to start moving their body and we talk about fun and creative ways in which to do that. One of my clients enjoys getting up in the morning, going outside, and doing her morning stretches. Another client has taken up rock climbing (at a gym, because there are no mountains in Florida). There are just so many ways in which we can engage in some form of exercise.

3. Being connected to others. Brené Brown, mentioned above, did a qualitative study which had resulted in her asking, “What makes people happy?”. What Brené found was being connected to others, feeling a part of a group, and having a sense of belonging are keys to happiness. I worked at Hospice for about two years and I found that people at the end of life would not talk about their work or how much money they had, but they would recall the memories of connection between their friends, family, and acquaintances. I would spend many hours just listening to their stories and we would laugh and sometimes cry, but each time you could feel their sense of connectedness with each of the people they talked about.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I love walking and do it several times per week. As I am walking, I try to be mindful and present in the moment. Sometimes I just focus on my body and how it feels, other times I look around and use my five senses, identifying what I can see, hear, touch, smell, and taste. This practice helps to keep us grounded and to be in the moment. Other times I will look at the clouds as they pass by in the sky and see the different shapes that they make.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Going to the doctor for regular check-ups is essential to optimum physical wellness. As a society, the focus tends to be on curing the problem instead of prevention of the problem in the first place. By maintaining our health, people can live longer and healthier lives. As a clinician, we are dealing with mental health issues, but the first thing that I ask is if they have had a yearly check-up. Many symptoms that are presenting could actually be issues with their health. For example, having issues with thyroids can also present themselves as depression, insomnia, and anxiety.

2. Oral Health is more important than we think. Yes, we need to have healthy gums, but our mouth contains bacteria that leads to our digestive and respiratory tract and some of these bacteria can cause disease. Lack of oral health has been linked to issues such as cardiovascular disease and pneumonia to just list a couple. Try to floss at least once a day, clean your teeth twice a day, use mouthwash, and go to those six-month teeth cleaning appointments.

3. Challenge yourself to learn something new. There are so many different advantages to do this, such as helping our brain function to decrease possible issues with dementia. Learning something new has also been shown to increase self-esteem, leading to increased feelings of wellbeing, which motivates us to exercise, eat healthy and sleep on a regular basis. I used to do long distance road biking and one day I was about 30 miles from home and I got a flat tire. I called my husband, who is always willing to help, and he wanted to drive out to change my tire. I said, “No,” and asked him to teach me over the phone. Well, I managed to change my tire, and I remember just jumping up and down for joy because I did it by myself. The following week, I got another flat tire, and was able to change the tire without any phone calls to my husband. It just fels so good.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion, what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

There are so many different factors that go into healthy eating. One of them is how we were raised in our family of origin and what food we were exposed to. Factors such as poverty plays a large part, together with time. Were both parents working or was there a single mother raising her children with little time on her hands? For convenience, people just tend to grab the quickest food available, which unfortunately is junk food.

Food can also be used to numb our feelings or to avoid dealing with our feelings. Many people’s feelings are not validated growing up, and if they were, some parents lacked the knowledge on how to help their children deal with their emotions. This leads to emotional eating, which can continue throughout life unless dealt with in a healthy manner. On the same basis, traumatic events could also result in eating issues ranging from binge eating to anorexia, so again, the only way to understand and deal with these feelings is to process them in a healthy manner, such as going to therapy.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. I teach dialectic behavioral therapy (DBT) in groups and one of the components of DBT is mindfulness, which is being aware of your present moment, ie., thoughts, feelings, and physical sensations without judgment and without trying to change it. It is full awareness and having an open mind. I have twin boy/girl and they were going to be going to college. I was having a very difficult time and I remember one time I was in a park where I had taken them as children. A feeling of sadness just came over me, and in that moment I just practiced mindfulness, allowing myself to feel without holding onto the sadness and not being judgmental, which allowed the feeling to just wash over me.

2. Be connecting to our friends and family allows us to feel loved and accepted by others, together with allowing us to talk about how we feel and expressing our emotions without feeling judged. Laughing and having fun with others is also wonderful for our emotional well being. I feel so blessed to have friends wherever I have lived in the world and when going back to England, I connect with my friends and family. Driving to Tampa, I have a wonderful friend who just gets me on so many levels, even though we may not see or speak to each other for years. It is that feeling of being connected.

3. Research in gratitude has shown many positive side effects such as creating a sense of wellbeing, positive attitude, and being less judgmental to name a few. Some studies have even shown that it can change the brain pathways if gratitude is practiced on a regular basis, similar to that of mindfulness. Every morning I say three things that I am grateful for and just by acknowledging the good things in my life, I can feel my heart swell with love.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

I once saw a bumper sticker that said, “Smile a mile,” and I did. I was surprised how good feelings started to flood me after a while. In DBT, there is an exercise that teaches Willing Hands and Half Smile, which requires people to place their palms upwards with open hands and to lift the corners of their mouth. Facial expression and body posture can influence our emotional state, just as our emotions influence our body expression and posture. Our facial expressions do communicate with the emotional center of the brain, so by engaging in smiling, the expression is telling our brain that we are in a state of calm and acceptance.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Practice your faith, whatever that looks like for you. Being connected to something bigger than ourselves has helped people for many years feel accepted and grounded. Think about when you are sitting in church or at temple, a moment in the day that we have carved out for yourself where you are totally present and engaged in that moment in time.

2. Creating community around your faith. Going back to being connected to others is so important for our own happiness and wellbeing. Humans are social beings and we need that sense of being connected and in a positive community. Think about why children join gangs. They feel connected and accepted into a community which they may not have at home. Think about the power that provides and how difficult it is to help children escape that. That same sense of community can be used in a positive way such as creating a community around your faith.

3. Praying, meditation, and connecting to nature provides a sense of mindfulness and gratitude, taking a moment from our busy lives to acknowledge the wonder around us. Disconnecting from our phones and social mediation is so important for our all-around wellbeing.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

A 2016 Michigan State University study found that looking at a large blue space, such as the ocean, lowered levels of psychological distress. The sound of the crashing ocean waves is soothing, which is why babies and adults often listen to this using a sound machine to help them sleep. It has a calming effect. Watching the tide come and go is mesmerizing.

Self-care is so important in our business lives, which is why I just love to go scuba diving. There is nothing like being at the bottom of the ocean on a Saturday morning, being so present in the moment while we see sea life swimming around, coral flowing in the current, and the beauty of nature. It provides such a profound sense of calm.

Along those lines, gardening is a great way to ground yourself and be one with the Earth. A plant shows us life and growth before our very eyes. You plant a seed and watch it grow. Similar to a pet, plants require care and nurturing, so they give us a sense of purpose, without quite as much responsibility as a pet. Growing your own fruits and vegetables can help reduce anxiety about going to the grocery store or farmer’s market to buy fresh produce and worrying about contracting the virus from being in the store or packaging.

Many plants are colorful. It’s no secret that bright colors invoke happiness and bring smiles to our faces. Some flowers have scents and there is a psychological connection with aroma. A certain smell could remind you of a loved one or childhood memory, and a sense of calm will come over your body as you breathe it in.

Connecting with nature also gives people an opportunity to disconnect from social media, email, phone calls, and texting. Many trails you hike won’t have a signal. Yes, you may have your phone out to snap photos and videos to post when you leave the dead zone, but make a conscious effort to live in the moment and soak in nature. See it through your eyes, not only trough a screen or camera lens.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

When doing therapy, my ultimate goal is to empower the people that I encounter so that they can then go out into the world and be the best version of themselves. I feel that mental health issues need to be taken seriously so that people are able to get treatment without the stigma being attached to it, learn positive coping skills, work on forgiveness, be non-judgmental, mindful and grateful, work on goals, and be kind to ourselves and others. I believe that there are times in therapy that we can also laugh, which people do not even associate with therapy. I want therapy to be a place where people know that they can grow, have fun, and brag about their success. And, why not? They put so much hard work into it, we deserve to be celebrated.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

The person I would love to meet is Malala Yousafzai for her courage to do something that she felt every girl should be able to do: go to school. True courage is doing something that the majority does not agree with, or that you know there is opposition for engaging in an activity. How many of us would truly have the courage to do that? I totally look up to and respect someone who not only thinks about herself, but speaks up for girls all over the world who are not able to speak for themselves.

