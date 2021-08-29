Sharon Sullivan of Lawn Love: “Don’t be afraid to ask for help”

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are times when I thought I should know all the answers or I would bite off more than I could chew. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It shows you are aware of what needs to be done and what it takes to get it done. It shows responsibility.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sharon Sullivan.

Sharon Sullivan is the managing editor of Lawn Love, leading a team of blog writers who focus on writing interesting and relevant lawn care related articles for the company’s website. She has spent her 25-year career working as an editor in newspapers, but more recently had stints as a magazine publisher selling advertising before producing online content for Lawn Love. Sharon has been married to her husband, William, for 14 years, and they have a 10-year-old son, Aiden. When she’s not busy working, she enjoys spending time with her family, running, working out, doing home projects, going to the beach, reading, and coaching a variety of youth sports.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a little rural town in Northwest New Jersey called Sussex. Most people think of the city when they think of New Jersey, but my family had 75 acres, and we were surrounded by cattle and horse farms. My parents were older when I was born, and I was the youngest of three children. My siblings and I were all seven years apart, so I didn’t have my brother and sister around too much growing up. They were off doing their own things, so I spent a lot of time by myself since we lived so far from family and friends.

School, music and sports were very important to me growing up. My parents never graduated high school, so they impressed upon me and my siblings the importance of schooling, getting good grades and going to college. I worked hard in school and studied a lot. I was never at the top of my class, but I was an honor roll student who worked hard for every A and B I got on my report card. In elementary school I started playing trumpet and continued playing through middle and high school. I was in concert band, jazz band and marching band. When I wasn’t in school or studying, I was outdoors playing sports — basketball, softball, soccer, swimming, tennis. Anything I could play, I did. I started competitive sports when I entered middle school. I played softball, tennis, volleyball, soccer, track and field and basketball. But the sport I loved the most since elementary school was basketball, and that is where I dedicated my time. When I started my freshman year in high school, I was selected to play on the varsity team and continued to do so through my senior year.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”

Honestly, my life has been based on habits. I live my life by the habits and routines I have formed. You can say I am a creature of habit. I believe successful people who strive for excellence develop good habits to get where they want to be in life, personally and professionally. You change bad habits into good ones, and you can achieve excellence. I wake up the same time every day. After taking my son to school I run 5 miles. I come home and get my work day started.

My routine and habits have helped me to be more focused, disciplined and productive. They have helped me excel in all areas of my life and be a better person.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I believe there are many things that make a person successful in their life and career. For me, I think the three top qualities I possess that got me to where I am today are I am competitive, goal-oriented and I’m a lifelong learner.

I think my competitiveness goes back to my sports days, but I always love to compete with myself and others. I’m always trying to be a better me. As an adult I took up running and now run 25 miles a week. In races I am always trying to beat my last time. The same is true with my career. I am always looking at the work I do and the work my team does and asking, “How can we make this better?”

I’ve also learned early on to have goals and track metrics and performance. You have to know your strengths and weaknesses. In order to get better at something you have to know where you are now and what it will take to get to where you want to be. You have to create SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-based) goals so you can achieve your next milestone and improve. This is how I manage every member of my team so they are able to see their incremental improvements.

In order to grow, you have to keep learning. For me, I learn best from my coworkers and peers. Even though I am an editor, I became a good designer and photographer from hands-on learning I received from my coworkers early in my career. They taught me a lot about graphic design and photos to help me put all the elements together — words and visuals — to effectively tell a story. Learning about those elements of storytelling made me a stronger editor. When I am not doing hands-on learning with my peers, I am reading. I invest a lot of time reading books to help me get better at my craft and help me be a better coach and mentor.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

After graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in journalism, I spent 24 years as an editor in a newsroom. I worked my way up the ranks in those years, but my focus was editing stories and designing news pages. My first two years I worked for a small newspaper that no longer exists in Fort Pierce, FL. After getting a few years under my belt, I got a job at a larger newspaper in Ocala, FL. There I worked my way up from copy editor, to features editor, to design editor, to news editor to assistant managing editor.

When the newspaper industry started to take a hit in 2008, I became the assistant managing editor for two newspapers and three websites in Gainesville, FL. For six years I managed a team there until they decided to move all the editing responsibilities to a hub in Austin, Texas. I knew my position was going to be eliminated, so I was able to secure a new position as a managing editor for the fastest-growing newspaper in the country, The Villages Daily Sun. I stayed there for four years, then decided it was time for a change. I was working very long hours, I never saw my family, and it was very stressful environment. So in April 2019, I turned in my resignation.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

When I left my last newspaper position in The Villages, I decided I did not want to work in newspapers or media anymore. After 24 years and at the age of 47, I wanted something fresh and new because I had lost my passion for my work. As I searched for jobs on InDeed, LinkedIn and ZipRecruiter, I kept my options open. Most of the jobs I applied for were in marketing, public relations and communications. Then, I came across a publisher position for Best Version Media. I applied, and the next day a received a call from a recruiter to set up an initial interview. I had a series of interviews with recruiters and managers. Within two weeks, I was headed to the BVM headquarters in Milwaukee for training.

Being a magazine publisher was more than just planning and editing content. About 90 percent of my job was focused on advertising sales. I knew a lot about advertising working so closely with the newspaper advertising teams, but I had never sold advertising. I learned everything I could to help me succeed in sales. Not only did I learn from the training team at BVM, but I spent hours reading sales books. I sold over 500,000 dollars in advertising sales in my two years with the company.

After two years in sales, I reconnected with a former colleague who presented this great opportunity with Lawn Love. I was intrigued by the opportunity because I would be back into editing, but I was focused on writing stories for an online audience. I had to learn a lot about SEO and keyword searches, which was something new to me. But I was up for the challenge.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I was at the point in my career where I was just going through the motions. I had lost my passion for what I had been doing for almost 25 years. To me, there was no sense working so many hours and missing out on time with my family for a job I didn’t enjoy. This was a chance I could enjoy my work, be passionate about helping others grow, make a difference with my work and have a better work-life balance.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I have grown so much in the past few years since leaving the newspaper industry. To me, sales was scary. I would be working on commission only, and I was used to getting a regular paycheck. It was up to me and what I could sell that would determine my income. Even though sales was tough, I pushed through and was successful. I not only made an income, but I was recognized throughout the company for my work and achievements.

Then, when I left the advertising world and joined Lawn Love just two months ago, I never knew I would have such a big impact in such a short time. Yes, I am still learning about Google analytics and SEO, but I have coworkers who are teaching me what I need to know to be successful. That is the lifelong learner in me that drives me to success. I am able to combine my editing and coaching skills from my previous career, and apply it to something new.

For both of these positions, I had to get out of my comfort zone and try something new. If you don’t push yourself, you can’t grow.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I’m really excited to be a part of Lawn Love. We have been really focusing on content that will make our blog stand out. We want to be the go-to source for information on lawn care and outdoor services, and we have made dramatic strides in just a short time. I am excited to be working with editors and writers providing excellent content for people looking for information on lawn care and landscaping.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother was my inspiration my whole life. She was the person I would go to for advice, and she was the one I trusted the most. She grew up pretty poor, one of four children of parents who immigrated from Ireland. She worked from a young age, and she never graduated high school. She met my dad when she was 14, and she was pregnant with my brother at 18. While my dad worked, she stayed home and raised three children. But by the time I was in elementary school, she got her GED and went into the workforce to help support the family. She worked her way up the ladder to the point she was an underwriter supervising a team at an insurance company. I saw how determined, hard-working, dedicated, driven and goal-oriented she was in her personal and professional lives. Even though we struggled financially, she made sure I was able to do things like play sports, get private trumpet lessons, take school trips. And she worked hard to save everything she had to send me to college. After college, she was by my side to help me get settled in my career, and buy my first car and house. She always gave me great career advice and pushed me to be the best I could be.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

It was when I first made my switch from editing to sales, I had met with a florist. When I got to the shop, she had forgotten we set the appointment. It was late Friday afternoon, but she sat down and met with me. Two hours later, she decided she wanted to take out a half-page ad in two of my magazines for three years. It was the biggest single sale I ever made. My division manager was so impressed, he called me right away to congratulate me. Every time I went into the shop she would tell me stories of how customers would call wanting the flowers we had featured in that month’s ad. It was one of my best experiences in sales.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

There are always times when I struggle with believing in myself. I think everyone does struggle at some point. For me, it is usually when I am taking on a new job or changing roles in my career. Sometime it is hard to believe I am offered an opportunity and asking myself, “Why me when there are so many other qualified, talented people out there?”

When I have those moments, I have to take a moment and reflect on all I have accomplished. I have to think about all the times I was in the same spot, questioning myself, and how I met those challenges head-on and was very successful.

I think when I entered the sales world was when I struggled to believe in myself the most. There was so much I had to learn. I felt I didn’t the personality of a salesperson to be successful. But I spent a lot of time learning from others, reading, doing hands-on training. But if you are determined, want something bad enough, believe in it and have a passion for it, you can break down those mental barriers to overcome those limiting beliefs and be successful.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

The people who are closest to me knew how I needed to make the change and start my new chapter. They knew I needed to be challenged and do what I would be passionate about in order to be happy. They also knew my personality, so they knew what I was capable of. I’m not the type of person to fail, so they knew I would succeed at anything I set my mind to. Even though I was taking a risk, my family and friends were very encouraging. They continue to support and encourage me to this day.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

When I moved to sales a few years ago before my job with Lawn Love, that was a pretty dramatic switch. I went from working in a newsroom supervising 20 people to making 50 cold calls a day and going on four face-to-face sales appointments with business owners. Very different work. Very different skills. I felt like I went from a job that was very comfortable and familiar to me to being thrown in a pool and not knowing how to swim. I worked hard to improve my sales skills, and I was successful. I proved to myself and everyone around me that I could do it.

Then I had this amazing opportunity with Lawn Love, and I knew I had to take it. Yes, I was going back to the coaching and editing I was so familiar with, but SEO was very new to me. Writing and editing stories for print is much different than for websites. Even though you are providing engaging, relevant information in both mediums, you are dealing with different audiences. Those audiences have different reasons for searching out that information you are providing. I had to think more like someone seeking information on the internet — the keywords they would use in their search, how stories looked on mobile devices, how quickly they could scan it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are times when I thought I should know all the answers or I would bite off more than I could chew. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It shows you are aware of what needs to be done and what it takes to get it done. It shows responsibility.

2. When dealing with people, ask questions first. Don’t assume you know what happened. Sometimes, asking good questions then taking the time to listen will give you a better understanding of a situation. It’s important to be a good listener.

3. Manage up. As a young manager, I was so focused on my direct reports and just managing them. It wasn’t until much later in my career that I learned to also manage my manager. You want make your manager’s job easier and for them able to do their work more effectively.

4. People don’t have to be a perfect fit for the job, but they have to have potential. When you are hiring someone for a position, you look for someone who would be the best person for the job. Some have great skills, but would not fit in the company’s culture. Other candidates have an amazing work ethic and fit well with the culture. You have to consider everything the job candidate brings to the table.

5. You can’t treat everyone the same. Most people think you are being unfair if people are treated different, but everyone has a different personality. You really have to understand each person on your team to know how to get the most from them. Not everyone is motivated by the same things, so you need to find out what motivates each person to get the best from them. You have to adjust your management style to each team member.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I have been athletic all my life and now, as an adult, I am involved in your sports. I’m the site manager for i9sports in Ocala, FL, and I coach soccer, baseball, flag football and basketball for youth ages 3–14. My 10-year-old son has been playing sports since he was 3 years old. I believe in the importance of getting kids involved in sports and physical activity at a very early age. For me, being healthy and active starts in your early years. If that does not become part of your lifestyle as a child, it is hard to develop those healthy habits as an adult. I feel that youth sports does not only develop your character, but it helps fight obesity and other health-related issues.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

If there was one prominent person I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with it would have to be author John Maxwell. I spend a lot of time reading his books to help me in my career to be a better manager and coach, and I relate to his style better than anyone else out there. His writing hits home, and I have applied so many things from his books to my career. He is a very smart businessman, coach, mentor, and speaker, and his books have helped me become a much stronger leader.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can see all the great stories we are publishing on our blog, https://lawnlove.com/blog/

