Sharon Carpenter: “Stop caring what everyone else thinks”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sharon Carpenter.

Sharon Carpenter is an award-winning broadcast journalist, TV presenter and producer. She is the co-host of the top-rated entertainment podcast, Loose Lips, alongside Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter. Sharon also presents her own Telly award-winning IGTV Series, “Let’s Go Live!”, where she’s interviewed celebrities including Tyson Beckford, Chris Rock, Sean Paul, Claire Holt and more.

Hailing from Watford, England, Sharon moved to New York City to attend Pace University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a BBA degree in business management. From hard news to pop culture, she has worked on-air for some of the best-known networks in the U.S. including BBC America, CBS, BET, VH1, and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ REVOLT TV.

Sharon was also a presenter on HQ Trivia, the viral quiz-show app, where she hosted games for as many as 2 million concurrent live players. She quickly became a fan favourite when she joined HQ U.S. in 2017 and later went on to launch the U.K. version as the ‘face’ of the show. Affectionately dubbed ‘Shazza’ by audience members, she has been lauded by the British press as an ‘icon’ and ‘cult figure.’ Recently, Sharon was named one of the ‘most influential’ people in London by the Evening Standard on its ‘Progress 1000’ list.

In addition to hosting Loose Lips, she can currently be seen sharing her strong opinions on hot topics as a frequent contributor on The Wendy Williams Show and covering star-studded red carpets for BBC America.

Sharon has interviewed some of the biggest celebrities in the world including Beyonce, Jay Z, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Robert Pattinson, Emma Stone, Will Smith, Madonna, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Meryl Streep. In 2016, Sharon made her acting debut, appearing as herself on the FOX prime-time smash Empire and quickly became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter. She has also worked as a guest correspondent for America’s highest-rated pop culture news show, Entertainment Tonight and, more recently, as the anchor of People Magazine ’s weekly series The Royal Report — covering the latest scoop on the British royal family.

Behind-the-scenes, Sharon works as a media entrepreneur, creating and developing her own show concepts, including VH1 ’s hit docu-series, The Gossip Game. In 2018, she ventured into the business of fashion for the first time, launching her own collection with women’s contemporary-wear brand, Ego Soleil — Sharon Carpenter x Ego Soleil: Day to Play. Within the first few months of release, the line was sold out.

Sharon is a philanthropist and ambassador for two non-profit organizations — Oxfam America and St. George’s Society of New York.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

As a kid, I grew up in Watford and then Guildford. Both towns are close to London in the UK although, I’m sure you’ve heard of neither! I’m pretty much half Indian and half white (although surprising new Ancestry DNA results show I’m just an eclectic blend of Indian, Spanish, Scottish, Italian, Swedish, English, Bantu People and a whole bunch of other stuff. Who knew?!).

As a person of color growing up where I did, I dealt with a lot of racism. You wouldn’t believe some of the ridiculous statements that came out of bullies’ mouths, like “don’t go outside at night we won’t be able to find you.” “Go back to your own country” and blah, blah, blah. Although I was an innately shy child, the racism did make me a lot more introverted. I was, however, able to find confidence by becoming good at stuff. Those kids could tell me I was ugly, but they couldn’t tell me a thing about my math, writing and art skills. I was better than all of them.

When I think about it, it’s pretty crazy I ended up in the profession I’m in — going live in front of millions of people at times — as I was so afraid of public speaking back then and had a huge fear of being judged.



Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I went through a ton of career aspirations when I was young — from wanting to be a fashion designer (after I won a competition at age six for designing a school uniform, I was totally feeling myself!) — to thinking about becoming a vet (inspired by my mum and stepdad who are doctors). But it was my love and passion for American pop culture and music that prompted me to follow the dream of being an A&R and one day owning my own label. I can’t sing myself — like, at all — so it was the next best thing.

I moved to America to attend Pace University and get a degree in Business, which, naturally, I felt would be a great foundation for this dream of mine. However, when I actually had the chance to dip my toes in the water, interning for a record company, I realized it wasn’t quite what I’d imagined. Sitting behind a desk on the computer or phone all day got old for me real quick. One great thing came out of it though, the president of the label, Fiona Bloom, later became my bestie and these days she reps me for a lot of the work I do. It was meant to be!

What wasn’t meant to be though was my record label career and I remember feeling lost at the time, trying to figure out next steps. By chance, a friend of mine at Pace knew a producer who had a public access show where they would go around interviewing celebrities. They were looking for a new host and everyone seemed to think I’d be a great fit. The thought of working on camera had NEVER crossed my mind up until that point. Realistically, I didn’t even know if I had it in me, but I wasn’t about to miss out on this great opportunity to find out.

Crazily enough I ended up being pretty good. People especially liked my interviews and my ability to get celebs feeling comfortable enough to open up. One day, while I was covering a star-studded event for the public access show, I ended up meeting the news director of Channel 9 here in NY, Will Wright. The event was a hectic one and I was boldly grabbing A-listers left, right and center for interviews. Will approached me and told me something that changed my life forever. He said, “anyone who has the ability to handle themselves as well as you’re doing in this chaotic environment should be in news.” And from that day on my focus was journalism — everything from hard news to entertainment.



Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

That’s tough. I’m lucky to be able to say there’s a LOT to choose from. My career has taken me on quite the roller coaster ride. Here are just a few moments that really stand out to me though. I’ve been on the frontlines of some of the most major stories of our time from covering the death of Michael Jackson to President Obama’s historic election win to Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family. I’ve been blessed to interview a bunch of incredible stars from Meryl Streep (who hugged me throughout our chat — she was the sweetest!) to Mark Hamill (I was so excited about this one as I’m a HUGE “Star Wars” fan) to Jay Z and Beyoncé to Elon Musk. I hosted a viral quiz show app, “HQ Trivia,” which I saw grow from 1200 live players in the game to 2.3 MILLION! I had the chance to play myself on Fox’s “Empire” which was the biggest drama on television at the time. Totally fun and so surreal. And I’ve sold unscripted shows that I’ve created to major cable networks with more on the way. Plus, I’ve gotten to work with incredible charities like Oxfam America, St. George’s Society, PETA and more. During quarantine I started up an Instagram Live celebrity interview show — “Let’s Go Live! With Sharon Carpenter” — to help myself and others during that trying time. I’ve had some truly awesome guests on so far, including Chris Rock, Sean Paul, The Zombies and many more. I was in tears recently when I found out that I won a Telly Award for that passion project. I’ve got two previous Telly’s for network shows I’ve done but this one meant the world to me as I did it solo (with the help of some amazing stars and publicists, of course) and have put my all into making it a great experience for the celebs and for the audience.

It was also my first time taking full advantage of social media and tossing out the notion that everything I do has to have the best production quality.



You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

TENACITY is one. I do not give up easily…or ever! Sticking around is half the battle. I’ve seen some really talented people leave my industry when they hit a roadblock. I’ve hit a ton of ’em but I wasn’t going anywhere.

Finding that inner CONFIDENCE that I lacked as a kid has been a game changer. You really have to BELIEVE you can do it. Experience has helped me tremendously with that, plus doing everything I possibly can to keep on improving.

Also, going above and beyond to achieve TOP QUALITY results — even when I piss off a lot of people in the process who might be content with mediocrity. To me, if it’s going to be mediocre, why do it at all?



Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

A lot of men feel uncomfortable with strong women, and I think there are a number of reasons behind it. They’re living in the past. They are sexist to one extent or another and feel less “manly” around powerful women. It can be a blow to their ego to have to take direction from a member of the opposite sex. We see it in relationships too. While some guys love a successful partner in life — others can get very uncomfortable when she’s either more or just as successful as he is. But here’s something we don’t often discuss: Some WOMEN are also uncomfortable with strong women. I’ve experienced that too, sadly.



Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Perhaps the most blatant situation was when I was working with an editor on a story at a particular network a few years back. I was producing the story and I was also the on-air talent. I was in the edit bay giving him direction…as a producer does. At one point he turned to me and said, “Why don’t you just shut up, sit-down and look good.” I was livid, as you can imagine, but still managed to come up with a response I’m proud of to this day. I told him, “I’d love nothing more than to sit back and relax on this couch right now but since you’re not the greatest of editors, you need my full direction. I suggest YOU shut up and do what I asked. Thanks!” And he did exactly that.



What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Just keep on being a great leader and doing you. They’ll either respect it at some point…or not. Either way, don’t dim your light just so others can feel more comfortable. Keep shining as brightly as ever.



What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need to normalize it as much as possible. We’ve got a ton of incredible, powerful women out there, but we need more. It’s fantastic that we have our first female vice president in the US. Next up we need a female president.

There are still a ton of industries where it’s rare to find women at the top — and women of color in particular. Companies need to do everything possible to give women as much opportunity to reach the highest ranks as they do men. I’m not saying someone should be hired simply because they’re a woman — but if they are the best person for the job, they should never be passed over BECAUSE they’re female.

We all need to support women-owned businesses as much as possible. And those of us in powerful positions — both female and male — should take the time to give career guidance to those who aspire to be where we are one day. We also need to teach every little girl out there that she can, and WILL, do anything she puts her mind to. Boys get taught this all the time.



In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I once worked part time as a correspondent for a syndicated entertainment show early in my career and I had a male boss. I was also working full time as a producer for a network. The new season of the show was coming up and the boss made me a proposal. He asked me to leave my other position to work for him full time. He told me he’d pay me twice as much as the network, but it would all be under one condition… “sex with me once a month.” I was utterly appalled and disgusted. He even told me he’d draw the contract up ASAP if I agreed.

I never spoke to him, or worked for that series, again. Instead, I just went even harder to find the next opportunity. I, like so many other women and some men too, have lost out on opportunities because of situations like this. But I kept my eye on the prize and kept pushing forward. I’m so grateful for the #MeToo movement and the courageous women who have told their stories and held some of these men accountable. Hopefully we’ll one day reach the point where no-one has to deal with this kind of BS again.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Gaining the respect we deserve. That’s probably one of the biggest challenges. We often have to go above and beyond to prove that we are “worthy” of our powerful positions.

Here’s one that gets discussed a lot — that men who are firm leaders are applauded for being strong and in-control while women who lead in the same fashion are accused of being the b-word or called cold and mean. I’ll never forget that a guy once called me an “ice queen” for being all about business on the job. I’ve also been called ‘difficult” for going above and beyond to create quality content. If I know something can be better, I do what I can to make it better — call it what you want.

Sexual harassment on the way to the top has been a big issue faced by women and it’s obvious by news headlines that this still goes on. The #MeToo movement is certainly helping greatly but we still have a way to go.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I’m a total workaholic and I’m OK with that. In my life there’s a thin line between work and personal, e.g., a lot of my socializing doubles as networking, I work with many of my closest friends, and most of the events I go to are work-related. So, my way of finding a balance is to bring the two together.

My family lives in the UK and France so I have to plan well in advance when I want to see them — usually around the winter holidays and at some point during the summer. In between those times I always find time to stay in touch via… FaceTime, text, social media, WhatsApp, etc. Technology makes that part easy.

Most of the issues I’ve faced have been around relationships. I’ve had boyfriends who weren’t the most understanding about the hours I spend working or my passion for my career. One ex even suggested I give it all up and focus on “us” as a couple. I actually laughed out loud at that suggestion. Obviously to make a relationship work you do have to put in time and effort though and it’s certainly not always easy. Being with someone who is just as passionate about their career as you are and who has the same kind of work ethic can make a huge difference.

There are going to be times when work has to come first and there are going to be times when personal has to come first (especially around health issues, important family occasions and other “can’t miss” events). At some point I want to settle down and have children which is where things will likely get trickier.



What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I’m taking more time out to focus on my mental wellness these days and that’s something I decided to do during quarantine. I was feeling pretty isolated, anxious about the future and the pandemic while I was also dealing with the ongoing effects of actually having had COVID. I got it early on — February 2020 — and didn’t even realize until months later. I had been sick with a terrible cough, fever, fatigue, a loss of taste and smell but it was so early on they weren’t even really testing at that point. The worst part about COVID was the vertigo and brain fog I experienced in the coming months. That, combined with the stress I was dealing with is what prompted me to be better about taking care of myself, my mental wellness and it helped me feel way less guilty about enjoying downtime.



I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Since I work on-air, I do place a lot of emphasis on my appearance. Looking presentable is part of the job. And yes, historically and in some cases currently, beauty has been a major factor when it comes to who gets hired. Society and audiences are quick to judge someone by their appearance but thankfully we are in a place today where the definition of beauty is a lot broader and more diverse than it once was. The people have spoken and many of them want to tune in to see personalities they can relate to looks-wise and opinion-wise.

I go through glam before going on-camera. It’s fun! Luckily there’s usually an amazing glam squad to help me out. I’m so-so at doing my own makeup and totally suck at doing my hair! In my opinion, hair and makeup are super important. If I went on TV with disheveled tresses and bad foundation, ironically the audience would be more focused on how I look than what’s coming out of my mouth.

I do like to put my best foot forward in every situation and that includes, at the very least, looking presentable. Beauty specifically may be superficial but if we look good we feel good and these days we each get to dictate what “looking good” means to us as individuals.



How is this similar or different for men?



Anyone who works in the limelight feels some sort of pressure to look good — even the guys. Although they only get 30 seconds in the glam chair where we get a whole 2 hours! Yay!! But seriously though, here’s the difference. Society doesn’t have the same expectations of men to look “perfect.” There’s way more lookism and ageism when it comes to us girls. All you have to do is take a peek at the comments on social media and the evidence is right there. We’re judged way more harshly when it comes to our faces and our bodies and that’s really not cool.

As women, we just need to remember we are worth so much more than how we look on the outside, no matter what people tell us. Our minds, our talent, our integrity, our hearts and all that good stuff are worth a whole lot more and will get us way further in life than our physical appearance.

Interestingly enough though — after seeing themselves on-camera, via Zoom, over the past year and a half — a lot of men are now opting to tweak their looks through plastic surgery, fillers and Botox.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Belief in yourself. Yes, I know I mentioned this earlier but it’s SO crucial to success that I’m saying it again. If you don’t believe in you it’s going to be hard for others to do so. Unleash that inner confidence unapologetically and middle finger up to anyone who has an issue with that. Teamwork makes that dream work, as we all know. The ability to build a killer team is crucial as you expand and grow. Some of us are so used to doing everything ourselves that we find it super hard to delegate — me included. We can’t be good at EVERYTHING, plus, even if we were, we don’t have time to do it all. So, focusing on finding the right team that you can trust to help you build is an absolute must. Solo will only get you so far! Step outside your comfort zone. Success is on the other side of it, guaranteed. Push yourself every day to get to those places where you feel least secure and maybe even afraid. When I first started doing live TV, I was so nervous — as you can imagine after hearing about my childhood. But I pushed myself to do it anyway and even created opportunities for me to go live on a regular basis. That helped take me to a whole other level of broadcasting. Don’t be scared to take risks. The sensible ones AND the crazy ones. If your gut tells you it’s the right thing to do, do it. I always go with my intuition these days and it never steers me wrong. When I was 18 and living in England, I sensed that New York City was calling me. I didn’t know one person here and had never even visited, but I took a chance. I packed up and left my family, friends and entire foundation to head to the Big Apple and start a new life. It wasn’t easy, but it’s paid off big time! Stop caring what everyone else thinks. The freedom you’ll experience when you stop caring about the rumors, the trolls, the chit chat, the non-constructive opinions, etc. is life changing. Just go out there and be as awesome as you can be. The right people will applaud you and who really gives a damn about the rest? Not us!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Here’s my shortlist, just in case. Elon Musk, Simon Cowell, Oprah, Richard Branson, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Tyler Perry, Angeline Jolie and Kamala Harris. I’d love to have breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, coffee, OR drinks. Even a Zoom session would be awesome. Some of them I’d love to work on TV projects or business projects with and the others I’d love to sit-down with to discuss philanthropic work and issues affecting the country and the world. Let’s make it happen “Authority Magazine,” haha!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you for speaking with me! If readers would like to get in touch, I can be reached via Instagram and Twitter @sharoncarpenter or on Facebook at @sharoncarpenterTV.