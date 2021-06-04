Sharma MacDonald: “I have no control; I can only do my best”

I have no control; I can only do my best. Meaning that as an actor you are only responsible for your preparation for an audition and how you deliver. There are several reasons beyond your control as to why you don’t get selected, so don’t take it personally.

Sharma MacDonald is an Award-Winning Actor and Filmmaker from Markham, Ontario of Jamaican Parentage. She also has a passion for serving in her community. Her television credits include Breakout series on National Geographic/Discovery Channel and CTV/NBC’s Saving Hope and YES TV’s Let’s Talk; moreover, Sharma has stepped onto the stage in theatre performances of Nora and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss, and What I Wore. In honor of “Canada 150” Sharma was recognized by The Black Canadians Network as one of the top 150 Black Canadians. Sharma has also found success behind the camera as the first short film she wrote and directed titled No Way Out, about black youth in a low-income neighborhood in Toronto, was an official selection at the Women’s Director International Film Festival. The short film also aired on Rogers Television Toronto as part of its special programming for the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sharma was impacted mentally and emotionally by the events of 2020 in which she believes two pandemics were occurring…Covid-19 and Racism. As a result, Sharma co-wrote her second short film titled 2020 about a black psychologist (her namesake) who is now forced to confront her own suppressed emotions amid rising tension. 2020 has been an Official Selection thus far at Kwanzaa Film Festival (New York City), Ritu Rangam Festival (India), Toronto Black Film Festival, and Halifax Black Film Festival. Sharma is also Lead Actress in the film.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in Markham, a city just north of Toronto, Canada. I am fortunate to have grown up in a loving household with my mother, father, and my younger sister. I should have known that I was going to be on television, and my mom reminds me about that, to this day. I distinctly remember being so happy when the Toronto Star newspaper would get delivered to our door because I would open it up and read it in front of my parents, word for word as if I were an anchor! Whether it was the six o’clock news or the eleven o’clock news, I would tell my parents to watch me present the news instead. I also used to sneak and watch the soap operas The Young and the Restless along with The Bold and The Beautiful and try to learn the dialogue of the characters and recite it afterwards or drag my little sister to do a dramatic argument scene with me. I grew out of that phase and I only did a bit of acting in elementary school since my teacher at the time loved the dramatic arts; I performed in front of the school a couple of times as part of the curriculum, but I didn’t see acting or television as a career. My parents made sure that I attended university; I went to Western University in Ontario, Go Western! There, I studied Political Science and French, much different than the Arts! However, deep down, I knew I was Creative at heart and I had to make the decision to pursue my passion for acting and filmmaking as opposed to seeking a career in politics or law.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

What brought me to this specific career path was my father, Maurice, taking ill. He developed a neuromuscular disorder throughout my late teens/young adult years which of course wasn’t easy to witness. It taught me, however, that life is too short and that I need to pursue my passion and what I love to do and not worry what other people will think of me and my career choice. It really helped that my dad was my biggest supporter. When I first started sharing with him my modeling gigs, then my acting gigs, he would always say to me how proud he was because he knew I was doing what I enjoyed, he could see it on my face. I remember he at least got to see a mini film project of mine as well as some of my funny auditions before he passed away. Those memories stick with me. After he passed, I really started to take this career path seriously. I became a full-fledged actor. And then I started writing, directing, shooting, casting for my own projects as well as collaborating with other actors and filmmakers on their projects. I know my dad is smiling down on me. I feel so blessed to have my father, as well as my grandfather Edward (his father) always believe in me that I could do anything I put my mind to!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story in my career thus far, I would have to say is when I was an actor in my first television commercial, it was a car commercial. Part of the commercial entailed me driving around the city of Toronto talking about how much I love my vehicle. Of course, the car was being pulled by a dolly, so I wasn’t really driving (spoiler alert), followed by a lot of other television production vehicles so it almost looked like a parade! Anyway, one of the scenes took place in the middle of one of the busiest intersections in Toronto so they had to shut the area down for a moment. Needless to say there were a lot of people already walking around the area so everyone all of a sudden stopped, pointed at me, looked at me, took out cameras and immediately started taking photos, I don’t know which celebrity they thought I was. People were even coming right up to the car and taking my picture, it was hilarious. But then after a while, they would need security to come in so that we could get on with the shot. It was just so interesting because I got a sense of what the paparazzi would be like at that moment. People were just so “star struck” yet had no clue who I was. It just confirmed my belief that tv and film production has a way of captivating an audience, in any capacity.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember that it was my first time at an audition with a scene partner and I was supposed to say his character’s name several times in the script but I was drawing a blank on the name so I just never said a name at all, since I was worried about being incorrect. I was mortified, but I learned to laugh it off since it was my first time…it was an awkward audition to say the least haha! Through the experience, I also learned to always be prepared and know about the other character and what he/she is saying; don’t just focus on your lines. A little tip: associate a character name with something easy to remember so that it comes to you in a split second!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a short film called 2020 that is currently circulating at festivals across the globe. It is a film that connects the “2 pandemics” that occurred in the year 2020. The first pandemic being Covid-19 and the second pandemic being Racism. 2020 has been an Official Selection thus far at New York City’s Kwanzaa Film Festival, Ritu Rangam Festival in India, Toronto Black Film Festival, and Halifax Black Film Festival. I Co-wrote the film and I am also Lead Actress. Furthermore, the film won an award at the Kwanzaa Film Festival.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

My words of advice would be that rejection and failure are inevitable in this industry. You just have to learn how to bounce back from that. Oftentimes, I wasn’t getting the roles that I felt I deserved as an actor, especially as a person of color in the industry, so I learned that I needed to create my own path. If one door closes, there will be another one that will open for you. You need to put in the work and not be afraid to reach out to others in the industry to share your ideas or collaborate on a project. Keep putting one foot forward and eventually, it will work out.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It is important to have diversity represented in film and television firstly because the audience wants and deserves a true reflection of society. Secondly, because it enriches the content on our screens as there are so many stories to be told. Thirdly, it gives actors of color the opportunity to realize a career path that probably never would have thought possible. Furthermore, it will help our society and culture heal because people will be able to really see and understand what people of different backgrounds experience in the real world.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I have no control; I can only do my best. Meaning that as an actor you are only responsible for your preparation for an audition and how you deliver. There are several reasons beyond your control as to why you don’t get selected, so don’t take it personally. Not to be afraid of sharing my ideas with others. I am sure that many of us don’t share our ideas with others in fear that they will steal them. However, I have learned that sharing my ideas (to a certain extent of course) has only benefited me as it has allowed me to collaborate with others and make meaningful connections. Being busy doesn’t always mean that I am being productive. This is the easiest way to “burn out”. I used to confuse busyness with productivity when really it just left me exhausted and not able to perform necessary tasks. I learned to pinpoint what was a priority. Ask questions, ask for clarification. Whether I am reading a talent contract, or a character breakdown, or working on a project with someone, I always remind myself to ask my agent or my project partner necessary questions for clarification. It is the worst to assume because that will jeopardize your performance. Make strong choices and stick with them. I learned this later in my career as an actor, but it is so important when auditioning, to analyze and make strong character choices and be confident in my decisions because casting directors will notice otherwise.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Firstly, I would say to be aware of your limit physically and mentally. Do not take on any more than you know you can handle, and you must be honest with yourself about that. Secondly, don’t be afraid to ask for help; people won’t know that you need assistance with a project until you tell them, they will just assume you “can do it all”. Thirdly, set aside some time during the day to meditate or pray. Personally, I do both, I start out my day meditating and reading my favorite scripture from the Bible. I have experienced “burn out” and as a result, I am an advocate for mental health care.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be one that defies corruption within an entity that prevents aid and resources from getting to those who need it most. Especially, disadvantaged children as they are the future and they deserve to know what options are out there for their well-being and development. In my leadership role as creator and director of my films I often include youth, especially of color, and provide them with the tools and resources to develop their skills in this industry. By doing so they realize that all is attainable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is a definite shoutout to my sister Sabrina. I am so grateful to her for being my reading partner when I have to do self-tape auditions or helping me rehearse scripts late at night for an audition that I have the next morning. She has her own career, very different than mine but she understands how important my career is to me, so she is always willing to assist. Plus, she offers great advice!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Love, Live, and Give’” is my motto in life. I created this quote for myself and I say it all the time because it sums up how I want to live my life. I also love to share it with others.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The person I would love to meet is Ava Duvernay. She is a trailblazer in the film industry, especially for black female filmmakers. She is an amazing director who is not afraid to tackle any issue or story and I would love to learn from her.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me online via Facebook/YouTube/Instagram: @sharmamacdonald and feel free to check out my website www.sharmamacdonald.com

