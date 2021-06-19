Sharif Shaalan Of Agile Cloud Consulting: “Automation”

Automation: This applies across the organizational processes but is especially important in Marketing for using things such as customer journeys and how to interact with your customer along each step of the journey.

Sharif Shaalan is the founder and CEO of Agile Cloud Consulting, a Salesforce.com implementation partner. He is a member of the Salesforce MVP Hall of Fame and Author of “Salesforce for Beginners”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started as an “accidental admin”. I was a top seller at a company in 2009 and was promoted to Sales Trainer. However, on the very same day, I was promoted, the company’s Salesforce Admin quit, and I was asked to become the Salesforce Admin as well as the Sales Trainer. From that point on I learned Salesforce hands-on and started freelancing in 2010. In 2011 I joined a Salesforce Implementation partner and worked my way to Technical Architect, leading some of the largest Salesforce implementations in the world. In 2019 the company I worked for was acquired by Salesforce and I decided to start Agile Cloud Consulting, a Salesforce registered consulting partner. This year we were ranked #21 on the Inc 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the NY Metro Region.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When I first started, I did all of my work in the production environment. One of my mentors still jokes with me to this day about the time he asked me to spin up a sandbox and I replied with “What’s a sandbox??”. The best practice is of course to always do the work in the sandbox first and then promote to the production environment.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would have to say my father Adie Shaalan, a true entrepreneur, is credited with my entrepreneurial spirit. He was a dentist and left dentistry to start a food truck business in the early ’80s. This became our family business and I spent 20 years in the business. So, as well as setting up Salesforce for you I can also deliver a mean falafel!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Behind the cloud, by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff was a great read. Seeing how Salesforce grew and the marketing techniques they used was truly inspiring.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Although we have many for-profit customers, I have a special place in my heart for non-profit organizations. Our purpose has always been to become a trusted partner and help our clients become successful through technology. This is especially true for helping the missions of non-profits. Our goal on each engagement is to foster the success of our clients so that they can do better in the world. That is also the reason we are a pledge 1% member, where we donate 1% of our employees’ time to volunteering.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are helping to develop an orthopedic surgery platform with Ortelligence. This platform uses AI, machine learning, and voice recognition to enable efficiency in the operating room. This will help people in the long run by driving down healthcare costs.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Salesforce sums it up pretty well on their website.

Digital transformation is the process of using digital technologies to create new — or modify existing — business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet changing business and market requirements. This reimagining of business in the digital age is digital transformation.

Or in other words, to engage in digital transformation is to change the way you look at business and how you interact with your customers.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

While all companies can benefit from a digital transformation in this day and age, startups have a unique opportunity. Startups have the option to implement digital transformation from the very beginning, ensuring that they future-proof their organization. And having this customer-centric vision from the start will of course eliminate future rework.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

In many of the nonprofit implementations we work on, organizations are using legacy systems that are outdated and siloed. Our goal is to transform the organization so that there is a 360-degree view of the constituent. When you pull up a constituent in your CRM you want to be able to see if that person is a donor, volunteer, advocate, and any touchpoints you have with the person in one place. This makes the customer interactions more fluid and trusted when you can see the whole picture at the touch of a button.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

There are always three things to consider, people, process, and technology. It can be challenging to bring these three things in harmony along the path to digital transformation. One way to resolve this is to have strong change management and governance framework in place as the organization embarks on this journey.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Focus on the customer: This is critical as the foundation for the transformation, to become a customer-centric organization. Automation: This applies across the organizational processes but is especially important in Marketing for using things such as customer journeys and how to interact with your customer along each step of the journey. Data: Better data leads to better business decisions. Having a 360-degree view of your customer will allow for more reliable campaigns and touchpoints. AI: Having better data will allow you to use AI and machine learning tools to drive your automation. Social Media: Incorporating a tool such as social studio for social listening will allow you to connect with your customers on the social media platforms they frequent.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

The best way is to involve your users from day 1. The days of unveiling the system are behind us, users need to be involved and engaged along the digital transformation journey.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There’s no shortage of remarkable ideas, what’s missing is the will to execute them.” — Seth Godin

This is relevant to my life in that I have always had a focus on execution and getting the job done. This is key in implementation projects as well as life overall

