Shari Botwin: “Talk about it!”

Talk about it! I have met many patients through the years who have suffered devastating losses. For example, I met one woman who lost her husband suddenly in his mid-forties after having a heart attack. Peggy started therapy because she needed a place to work through her grief. She began seeing me weeks after her husband passed. Peggy faced her loss soon after it happened. The longer someone stays silent after trauma, the more losses they suffer as a result of the despair and pain.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shari Botwin.

Shari Botwin, LCSW has been counseling men and women recovering from trauma, loss, eating disorders, depression and anxiety for over twenty-four years in her South Jersey Private Practice. Her second book, Thriving After Trauma: Stories of Living and Healing (Rowman & Littlefield) is a compilation of patient stories who have survived abuse, domestic violence, combat, natural disaster, gun violence and sudden loss. Earlier this year, Shari launched a podcast with Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, Warrior Women Speak: Because Your Voice Matters

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in an upper-middle class Jewish home. I spent years of my childhood burying memories of childhood sexual abuse. When I was in the 4th grade I decided I was going to hold onto hope that “someday someone would hear me.” I was standing on the black top as my peers were frolicking on the playground. I felt like a total misfit. I knew I was different and that I was grieving for the family I would never have. As I grew up I understood more about what I was missing. I longed for a family that would accept me and protect me. There were many days that I felt like I had just gone to a funeral during my childhood. Rather than sit in the grief I found images that kept me going. I turned to musical theater in my early teens. I danced and sang away my anger, shame and sadness. I escaped into the character of whatever show I was in to run from my reality. I was not ready to face my abuse or all that was lost until I entered my late twenties. When I was in my early twenties a close family friend passed away from a horrid form of cancer. Cathy was like a second mom. She was in my life from a very young age. Whenever I saw her, she hugged me and told me I was “such a loving kid.” I was devastated when she died. I considered suicide for months after her death. Rather than give into the feelings associated with that loss, I got myself into therapy. I always wanted to live, even when I wanted to die! I held onto the idea that once I was an adult I could get the help I needed and I could make different choices than the ones I was forced to live with as a child or teenager.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You won’t always feel like this.” Friends, therapists, surrogate moms and role models told me that anytime I opened up about the shame and despair. At times I felt angry when people told me this, but I decided it had to be true because I heard that statement from several people.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

My determination, persistence and drive have been my biggest assets. When my depression hit me through the years, I re-directed that energy into achieving goals and dreams. In my early teens an acting teacher told me, “If you can imagine it, you can make it happen.” I remember being at her house that day as my gut was wrenching with pain and grief. I was suicidal and barely hanging on. I began writing incessantly about the kind of life I wanted, not knowing that decades later those words would be a part of my second book, “Thriving After Trauma: Stories of Living and Healing.” I pictured a family in my future and being some type of therapist. I created images of relationships where I could set boundaries and feel safe. I knew I would be a parent at some point. As much as I feared bringing a child into this world, I decided that I was going to break the intergenerational cycle of abuse!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Talk about it! I have met many patients through the years who have suffered devastating losses. For example, I met one woman who lost her husband suddenly in his mid-forties after having a heart attack. Peggy started therapy because she needed a place to work through her grief. She began seeing me weeks after her husband passed. Peggy faced her loss soon after it happened. The longer someone stays silent after trauma, the more losses they suffer as a result of the despair and pain.

2. Take your pain and turn it into something powerful. I have met several men and women who lost their childhood after being abused by a family member or authority figure. I met one woman who stayed silent about her abuse until she gave birth to her second child. For almost thirty-five years Debbie pushed away her pain and grief. As a result, she struggled to bond with her first child. When her first child was born she could not connect with him. Debbie realized years into her therapy that she was distancing from her son because she did not want to face the loss of her childhood. Once she identified the impact of her abuse, she was able to take that experience and give herself different choices. When her second child arrived, she had a very different experience. She bonded with her daughter. When she felt pain about her childhood abuse, she redirected those emotions and she told herself she would not let what happened to her “ruin,” what she wanted to feel with her own children. She made an active choice to be present.

3. Acknowledge your loss when it is triggered. Humans have a natural tendency to run from any feelings that are uncomfortable. Grief can be activated at times when we least expect it. I was working with one young woman who lost her father to cancer right after her twenty-first birthday. For almost the next two years, Robin hardly spoke a word about his death. When I asked her how she was doing with her dad’s death her response was, “I am doing well.” She did not want to think about it. She did not want to talk about it. She did not want to feel about it. Around the two year anniversary of his death, her depression started to escalate. She started fighting with her boyfriend and somedays she could not get out of bed. One day Robin came into session and she told me, “I cannot do this anymore.” When I asked her to talk more about that thought, Robin told me, “I cannot keep running from this. My dad is dead and he’s not coming back.” She sobbed in session. I could feel her heart breaking. We talked about all the days and months she fought tears when she was reminded of her loss. When she went to family and friend gatherings she took notice to all the fathers who were in attendance. She knew it was not “normal” to bury her father at such a young age. Once Robin was able to acknowledge her loss, the depression began to dissipate. Robin realized that she could not control when she would be reminded of his death, but she knew that acknowledging the feelings would alleviate her depression and make the loss a bit more manageable.

4. Take extra good care of yourself. It is never okay to neglect yourself and your needs. But in times of incomprehensible loss and change, self-care becomes a life saver. I have met hundreds of patients who have resorted to self-destructive behaviors to numb their grief. Their intention is usually not to harm themselves. When people struggle with survivor’s guilt or blame themselves for what happened to them, the idea of self-care goes out the window. Blame, shame and guilt are defense mechanisms to working through trauma and loss. I believe that my ability to tend to myself during my recovery was the key ingredient to helping me save my own life. The anguish and despair I confronted as I spoke about my abuse felt impossible to manage. Rather than give into these feelings, I resorted to self-care to keep myself alive. I got a dog, a King Charles Cavalier. I loved that pup with all my heart, especially on the days when I wanted to give up. I took Chloe on road trips and hikes. When I did not want to eat or I wanted to hurt myself, I did the opposite. I cooked myself delicious, healthy meals. I called friends and asked for help. I read books and watched shows that made me laugh. Throughout my career as a therapist I have talked to many patients about the gifts that come from learning to nurture ourselves. I have told many patients that the last thing they should do is hurt themselves when they feel grief, loss or hurt by others. In times of loss and change, self-care supports us in difficult, complicated, emotions.

5. Understand that grieving is a process and there is no right or wrong way to do it. On many occasions patients will ask me questions like, “How much longer am I going to feel this way,” or “Am I ever gonna get over this?” Grief is not something we “get over.” It is something we learn to live with. Recognizing that loss or dramatic change is a process we learn to manage over time is crucial for healing. During the last year, almost everyone on earth has been affected by COVID. Some people have lost loved ones to the virus, others have lost homes, businesses and jobs. Many younger adults and children have lost at least a year of their school or college experience. Our sense of safety has been rocked by illness, instability, political divide and violence. We cannot undo what has already happened. Human beings are incredibly resilient. Most of us have found ways to adapt to circumstances that feel intolerable. Healing is an individual process. There is no right or wrong way to cope after loss.

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest to deal with the pain of the loss or change?

As the dust settles, many people will get bombarded with emotions that were pushed away during the traumatic events. Rather than assume life will just go back to normal over time, we need to accept that there may be a period of intense emotions and feelings that need to be addressed. I would suggest to continue a dialogue and to talk about any of the feelings that surface as things return to normal. Life does not just resume as it was the week after we bury a loved one. In fact, the pain and grief usually intensifies when the initial period of mourning ends. When you want to run from the sadness, grief or anger, do the opposite. Call a friend, cry, and reminisce about your lost loved one. If you are unable to find words and you find yourself resorting to alcohol, drugs or food, ask for help. Join a support group. Call your doctor and ask for a referral for a therapist. Find activities that involve other people you can connect with. Use social media wisely by searching for groups with people who have had similar experiences.

Find ways to honor your loss. For example, when one of my patients got married she got pictures of her grandpa imprinted in the bouquet of flowers sitting on each of the guest’s tables. Another patient decided to gather at her mother’s favorite restaurants on what would have been her eighty fifth birthday. I kept one of my dog’s favorite pet beds. And to this day, over ten years after Chloe passed, my kittens lay her pet bed every day. Last week I was talking to another patient that lost her friend suddenly. Her friend’s birthday is coming up, so she decided to do something her and her friend loved doing as kids. Amy told me, “I am going to go horseback riding on her birthday to honor her memory and our friendship.” Doing things that keep the memory of whatever you lost in your heart can provide comfort and healing.

How can one learn to to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Part of letting go is coming to terms with the loss or negative aspects of the event. Staying in the anger or holding “how unfair life feels,” will keep you stuck in the despair. It is important to own the anger and find ways to express it. Often times, people blame themselves for things they had no control over. When patients are stuck in the guilt I will ask them, “If you were not feeling guilty, what would you be feeling?” Almost every time patients answer me saying, “I am furious.” Owning our anger empowers us! When the feeling is justified, we need to speak it and then decide how to use the emotion in a way that will move us out of the negative space and back into a place of comfort and healing.

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Focusing on gratitude and all the things we have in our lives that make us happy can lead to peace and comfort. I find that spending time with my ten year old son creates an instant shift. When I have a flashback or feel triggered and then I shift onto focusing on my kiddo, I feel like my whole body shifts. His energy and zest inspires me. I have met many patients who have turned to music, art, yoga and singing when they are inundated with grief. These outlets lead to a sense of peace and calm. Turning to people or activities that make us feel joy make space to continue through the healing process.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

In order to reframe a situation or the aftermath of dramatic loss, we must be willing to acknowledge all of our feelings. It is important to feel and express the sadness, anger, injustice or whatever emotions are activated after experiencing loss. As time goes by I have found that advocating or taking our heart ache to help makes an impact. For example, a couple of weeks ago I did an Instagra Live with NBC News Anchor/Correspondent, Kate Snow. We talked about mental health awareness and one of the topics that came up was suicide. Kate and I talked about the impact of her father in law’s suicide and how she uses her public platform to educate and inform the public about suicide prevention and awareness. I have met several men and women during the last few years who have been sexually assaulted and abused as children. Many of these people are taking their pain and trying to reform laws about consent and reporting the crime. After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, some of the parents that lost their kids in the shooting started organizations to prevent gun violence. One of my colleagues, Laura Farber produced an award winning film, “We Are Columbine,” after surviving the Columbine high school shooting in 2001. Taking action as a response to trauma can help survivors feel more accepting of their circumstances. It does not make what happened okay, but it provides some comfort and reassurance that they can do something so others are less likely to experience similar tragedy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start a movement, it would be to open up centers for healing for people recovering from PTSD. I would mandate that insurance companies cover one hundred percent of the costs so that people could have the time and space to move into their recovery.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private conversation with Oprah Winfrey. She has come forward with being a childhood abuse survivor, along with multiple other earlier life traumas. She has been public for years about her history, and recently she has come forward with more about her past. I actually reached out to her when I was seventeen years old. She had just done a show on suicide. I wrote to her and told her I had a suicide attempt at age fourteen. While I did not hear back from her, it felt great to write that letter and let someone of influence know that I valued the work she was doing! I would love to talk with her about mental health awareness and how speaking has helped her come to terms with some of her earlier losses.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can learn more about my book and my podcast on my website www.sharibotwin.com

They can subscribe to Warrior Women Speak by going to https://anchor.fm/shari-botwin

Readers can order my book on Amazon or anywhere books are sold in E-book audio and hardcover.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!