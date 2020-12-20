Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Share Your Voice… Business Mentorship; Keepin’ It Real

This year, has been all about sharing the voice of inspiration… How? Thinking outside the box and taking a leap of faith that others would be interested in sharing the journey.  A new sense of purpose… Everyone has had to pivot and change this year.  It has defiantly given us the opportunity to realign personal […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This year, has been all about sharing the voice of inspiration…

How?

Thinking outside the box and taking a leap of faith that others would be interested in sharing the journey. 

A new sense of purpose…

Everyone has had to pivot and change this year.  It has defiantly given us the opportunity to realign personal and professional goals.  The last ten months has created a whole new definition for moving outside our comfort zone and reconnecting with our purpose.  Like you, I’ve been motivated by the stories that I’ve heard where people have shared their life experience raw and unscripted.  We’ve seen stories of both failure and success through these unusual circumstances that have shaken our foundation for survival. It has given most of us a new perspective.

A new perspective and focus…

I decided to take a leap of faith and started a podcast series – Business Mentorship; Keepin’ It Real. Supporting entrepreneurs and interviewing business leaders who believe in the power of mentorship by sharing their stories.  They are “live” and unscripted so that we introduce the person behind the logo.  Leaders who are authentic and support the “Keepin’ It Real” title for the show.

I also changed direction in my business and collaborated with other business leaders developing a new formula for professional development…a live workshop series featuring international keynote speakers called Invest In Yourself.   I launched the series to share marketing tips and personal resources for busy business leaders of today. At one point, we had participants from 4 time zones involved in one workshop with everyone sharing their thoughts and networking new ideas. I’ve been told and I quote “these are not your average workshops.” They have become a wonderful way to gain a new perspective to learn and support one another.  One of the speakers commented that it was an amazing experience to be both  “the student and the teacher” at the same time.

A new way to collaborate…

I recently read that we are turning the page into a year of tremendous innovation.  For those who are ready to seize the opportunity, we will have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, continue to move outside our comfort zone and find new and innovative ways to connect with a global audience. Our networks will become even more important as we look for support and build stronger relationships. 

How do we find our voice and encourage meaningful connections?

Here is my suggestion: rework our mission and vision statements and use these guiding principles as the framework to support a sales strategy that encourages creativity and business innovation.  This will ignite our passion to create a voice that we may share allowing us to be authentic and connect with our community. 

To support the theory…

As the founder and host for the shareyourstories.online guest blog, I’ve had the pleasure of reading features from individuals around the world.  We all seem to have been struggling to find our voice, cut through the noise and develop innovative strategies for the next phase in business.  A wonderful discovery is realizing that taking a leap of faith is part of each success story.


Focus on authenticity…

I believe a new key performance indicator for 2021 will be to get out from behind the logo and be “unapologetically you.” Finding our voice gives us an opportunity to align with other like-minded individuals who share our passion. We need to find “our people.”  

New goals and objectives…

With everyone looking to expand through an on-line presence, going to market has opened the doors to global opportunities.  A clear and consistent message will elevate our brand, attract like-minded individuals and collectively move us towards the same goals and objectives.  We each have created a new definition for success.

Whats next? 

It all starts with sharing our voice…increasing our visibility will encourage meaningful connections and ultimately build stronger relationships within our community.  

We are living in a time and place that encourages our authenticity while “keepin’ it real.” 

Trish Tonaj is a Marketing Consultant, Leadership Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, Certifed in EQ – Emotional Intelligence, Author, Mentor and Speaker. She is the founder and guest blog host for shareyourstories.online a portal in support of the entrepreneurial spirit and sharing great ideas.  Subscribe to the network and join us with your story!   

Trish Tonaj, Author, Coach, Speaker, Mentor at Phaze2inc.

Trish is a business coach, author and speaker on mentorship.   She has published 2 books: Breaking Barriers 10 Entrepreneurial Women Share Their Stories and A Diary of Change 12 Personal Tools. With a love for writing she has co-authored a complimentary e-magazine W2 = Wealth and Wellbeing. She is the blog host for the #ShareYourStories series and invites you to participate with your feature.  https://bit.ly/37N3XQw

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Virtual Bloopers and Keepin’ It Real

by Trish Tonaj
Community//

It’s All in the Style of Your Shoe

by Trish Tonaj
Community//

The Running Shoes Are Well Worn

by Trish Tonaj

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.