Share Your Voice… Business Mentorship; Keepin’ It Real

This year, has been all about sharing the voice of inspiration…

How?



Thinking outside the box and taking a leap of faith that others would be interested in sharing the journey.

A new sense of purpose…

Everyone has had to pivot and change this year. It has defiantly given us the opportunity to realign personal and professional goals. The last ten months has created a whole new definition for moving outside our comfort zone and reconnecting with our purpose. Like you, I’ve been motivated by the stories that I’ve heard where people have shared their life experience raw and unscripted. We’ve seen stories of both failure and success through these unusual circumstances that have shaken our foundation for survival. It has given most of us a new perspective.

A new perspective and focus…

I decided to take a leap of faith and started a podcast series – Business Mentorship; Keepin’ It Real. Supporting entrepreneurs and interviewing business leaders who believe in the power of mentorship by sharing their stories. They are “live” and unscripted so that we introduce the person behind the logo. Leaders who are authentic and support the “Keepin’ It Real” title for the show.

I also changed direction in my business and collaborated with other business leaders developing a new formula for professional development…a live workshop series featuring international keynote speakers called Invest In Yourself. I launched the series to share marketing tips and personal resources for busy business leaders of today. At one point, we had participants from 4 time zones involved in one workshop with everyone sharing their thoughts and networking new ideas. I’ve been told and I quote “these are not your average workshops.” They have become a wonderful way to gain a new perspective to learn and support one another. One of the speakers commented that it was an amazing experience to be both “the student and the teacher” at the same time.

A new way to collaborate…

I recently read that we are turning the page into a year of tremendous innovation. For those who are ready to seize the opportunity, we will have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, continue to move outside our comfort zone and find new and innovative ways to connect with a global audience. Our networks will become even more important as we look for support and build stronger relationships.

How do we find our voice and encourage meaningful connections?

Here is my suggestion: rework our mission and vision statements and use these guiding principles as the framework to support a sales strategy that encourages creativity and business innovation. This will ignite our passion to create a voice that we may share allowing us to be authentic and connect with our community.

To support the theory…

As the founder and host for the shareyourstories.online guest blog, I’ve had the pleasure of reading features from individuals around the world. We all seem to have been struggling to find our voice, cut through the noise and develop innovative strategies for the next phase in business. A wonderful discovery is realizing that taking a leap of faith is part of each success story.



Focus on authenticity…

I believe a new key performance indicator for 2021 will be to get out from behind the logo and be “unapologetically you.” Finding our voice gives us an opportunity to align with other like-minded individuals who share our passion. We need to find “our people.”

New goals and objectives…

With everyone looking to expand through an on-line presence, going to market has opened the doors to global opportunities. A clear and consistent message will elevate our brand, attract like-minded individuals and collectively move us towards the same goals and objectives. We each have created a new definition for success.

Whats next?

It all starts with sharing our voice…increasing our visibility will encourage meaningful connections and ultimately build stronger relationships within our community.

We are living in a time and place that encourages our authenticity while “keepin’ it real.”

Trish Tonaj is a Marketing Consultant, Leadership Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, Certifed in EQ – Emotional Intelligence, Author, Mentor and Speaker. She is the founder and guest blog host for shareyourstories.online a portal in support of the entrepreneurial spirit and sharing great ideas. Subscribe to the network and join us with your story!