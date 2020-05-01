Contributor Log In/Sign Up
In dialogue with Tim Draper

Sharad Khare in Dialogue with Tim Draper
Excited to share my interview with mentor, friend, thought leader, and legendary VC, Tim Draper. He gave us his insights on how to make sense of business and the future of work during these times. 

We got to connect with one of our favourite people this week, Tim Draper. We shot our interview via zoom, but the energy and flow was totally in sync. Tim gave his insight on the economy, the current opportunities, and his ideas on what’s next for us.

Tim always gives us his time and we truly appreciate his ability to articulate what is going on in his world as a leader, investor, entrepreneur, TV personality and mentor to start-ups globally.

See our fun chat here!


Tim Draper is an American venture capital investor, and founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Draper University, and Draper Associates. Some of his most prominent investments include Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, AngelList, SolarCity, Ring, Twitter, DocuSign, Coinbase, Robinhood, Ancestry.com, Twitch, Cruise Automation, and Focus Media.

Draper is a major proponent of Bitcoin and decentralization. Many of our interviews cover these topics, as the venture capitalist offers a wide range of knowledge in the realm of cryptocurrencies.

In 2018, our team visited Draper University in San Mateo, California to have a one-on-one interview with Draper and see how his educational program was taking off.

Sharad Khare, Digital Journalist, Legacy Documentarian, Curator, Curious Soul

As a digital story teller, Sharad travels the globe to produce interviews with people from all walks of life. Sharad has produced interviews with Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon, Helen Mirren, Deepak Chopra, Arianna Huffington, Iron Maiden. His lens has documented the some of most fascinating icons of our time including his holiness The Dalai Lama. Sharad has his Masters in Communications and works with organizations and individuals to create content that reaches the masses. With a background in television and media, Sharad loves engaging people through his unique interviewing style which can be seen in all his work. Tweet him at : @kharecom

