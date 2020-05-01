In dialogue with Tim Draper

Excited to share my interview with mentor, friend, thought leader, and legendary VC, Tim Draper. He gave us his insights on how to make sense of business and the future of work during these times.

We got to connect with one of our favourite people this week, Tim Draper. We shot our interview via zoom, but the energy and flow was totally in sync. Tim gave his insight on the economy, the current opportunities, and his ideas on what’s next for us.

Tim always gives us his time and we truly appreciate his ability to articulate what is going on in his world as a leader, investor, entrepreneur, TV personality and mentor to start-ups globally.

See our fun chat here!





Tim Draper is an American venture capital investor, and founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Draper University, and Draper Associates. Some of his most prominent investments include Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, AngelList, SolarCity, Ring, Twitter, DocuSign, Coinbase, Robinhood, Ancestry.com, Twitch, Cruise Automation, and Focus Media.

Draper is a major proponent of Bitcoin and decentralization. Many of our interviews cover these topics, as the venture capitalist offers a wide range of knowledge in the realm of cryptocurrencies.

In 2018, our team visited Draper University in San Mateo, California to have a one-on-one interview with Draper and see how his educational program was taking off.