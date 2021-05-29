Shapiro: “Don’t force the music”

“Don’t force the music.”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Shapiro.

Shapiro is a master of sound letting his music speak without distraction. Masking his face allows listeners to lose themselves in each musical note. As a multidisciplinary artist from Mississuga, ON, a neighboring city to Toronto, ON, Shapiro’s smooth sultry sound echoes a distinct Toronto style of music.

From ambient R&B to energetic dancehall, Shapiro music reflects his many victories and hardships. Through witty metaphors and detailed storytelling, albums such as LUDUS allow listeners to decode life complexities, vibe out or romance a love interest. As an ambitious Songwriter, Producer & Artist Shapiro continues to fearlessly push boundaries in any discipline he chooses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a secluded neighborhood surrounded by crime as a middle child of three. By the time I moved to the suburbs at 14 years old, the loss of my father left me to deal with life and forced me to become the man of the house (a task I was not yet suited for). After many ups and downs, losing a ton of friends to the wrong side of the track and feeling love, lost music became my outlet.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

After being scouted to write music for a few artists, and landing a couple of those deals. My personal catalog of music grew immensely, and the urge to release my own music became greater.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After I was attacked by a dog when I was young, I was never a fan of them, and I thought the feeling was mutual. One of my first studio sessions, when I visited LA, was with Designer. As soon as I walked into the studio, greeted everyone and sat down, Designer’s dog ran from the other side of the room, jumped into my lap, and got comfortable. That was my first confirmation that I was exactly where I should be.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Fortunately, when I started, I was close to those that came before me and paid attention to the things they were doing. So, I was able to avoid making the same mistakes.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve been blessed to work with Maxine Ashley, an amazing voice and mind. We were able to write the single “You Need Me” for Black Coffee’s album titled, “Subconsciously.”

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

When I was younger my favorite superhero was Meteor Man. Seeing a man that looked like me with powers on television, empowered me to be better. This type of diversity and inclusion allows many other Black boys to feel the same empowerment even outside of our harass environment.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“Always know your position.”

Always know where you are, and how much you are worth to the people around you.

“Don’t force the music.”

It’s important to continuously curate a vibe by creating a free-flowing environment. This way you’ll never need to force the music.

“Go against the grain.”

Don’t be afraid to try something new. Different paths could still get you to where you’re going.

“Do good business.”

Give people their fair cut, don’t be greedy, put the work in and treat others how you would like to be treated, especially when it comes to business.

“Never leave your heart at home”

I personally like to bring my heart with me, be open-minded and never talk about industry politics in the studio.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The phrase “work smarter not harder” carries weight in this industry. In addition, building a great team around you is career-changing.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Showing others the way is much better than just giving a helping hand. I aspire to pull others up by downloading the knowledge I have into them in hopes that they will expand and help others do the same. If we can create a network of knowledgeable and resourceful people, we can create a lifecycle that will not be broken.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My late childhood friend, Matthew, taught me my first hip hop verse, and how to rap on beat while he beatboxed. Those experiences planted the seed that would flourish into everything I’ve come to achieve musically.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Go where you are celebrated not tolerated.”

This quote resonated with me because I’ve had my fair share of tense situations and prefer to be in loving environments where there is resting good energy.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to sit down with Snoop Dog, smoke and blunt, and chat about how he created a lasting career through the ages.

How can our readers follow you online?

On all platform @YSLLebron

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!