Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Shapiro: “Don’t force the music”

“Don’t force the music.” It’s important to continuously curate a vibe by creating a free-flowing environment. This way you’ll never need to force the music. As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Shapiro. Shapiro is a master of sound letting his music speak without distraction. Masking his […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“Don’t force the music.”

It’s important to continuously curate a vibe by creating a free-flowing environment. This way you’ll never need to force the music.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Shapiro.

Shapiro is a master of sound letting his music speak without distraction. Masking his face allows listeners to lose themselves in each musical note. As a multidisciplinary artist from Mississuga, ON, a neighboring city to Toronto, ON, Shapiro’s smooth sultry sound echoes a distinct Toronto style of music.

From ambient R&B to energetic dancehall, Shapiro music reflects his many victories and hardships. Through witty metaphors and detailed storytelling, albums such as LUDUS allow listeners to decode life complexities, vibe out or romance a love interest. As an ambitious Songwriter, Producer & Artist Shapiro continues to fearlessly push boundaries in any discipline he chooses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a secluded neighborhood surrounded by crime as a middle child of three. By the time I moved to the suburbs at 14 years old, the loss of my father left me to deal with life and forced me to become the man of the house (a task I was not yet suited for). After many ups and downs, losing a ton of friends to the wrong side of the track and feeling love, lost music became my outlet.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

After being scouted to write music for a few artists, and landing a couple of those deals. My personal catalog of music grew immensely, and the urge to release my own music became greater.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After I was attacked by a dog when I was young, I was never a fan of them, and I thought the feeling was mutual. One of my first studio sessions, when I visited LA, was with Designer. As soon as I walked into the studio, greeted everyone and sat down, Designer’s dog ran from the other side of the room, jumped into my lap, and got comfortable. That was my first confirmation that I was exactly where I should be.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Fortunately, when I started, I was close to those that came before me and paid attention to the things they were doing. So, I was able to avoid making the same mistakes.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve been blessed to work with Maxine Ashley, an amazing voice and mind. We were able to write the single “You Need Me” for Black Coffee’s album titled, “Subconsciously.”

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

When I was younger my favorite superhero was Meteor Man. Seeing a man that looked like me with powers on television, empowered me to be better. This type of diversity and inclusion allows many other Black boys to feel the same empowerment even outside of our harass environment.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“Always know your position.”

Always know where you are, and how much you are worth to the people around you.

“Don’t force the music.”

It’s important to continuously curate a vibe by creating a free-flowing environment. This way you’ll never need to force the music.

“Go against the grain.”

Don’t be afraid to try something new. Different paths could still get you to where you’re going.

“Do good business.”

Give people their fair cut, don’t be greedy, put the work in and treat others how you would like to be treated, especially when it comes to business.

“Never leave your heart at home”

I personally like to bring my heart with me, be open-minded and never talk about industry politics in the studio.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The phrase “work smarter not harder” carries weight in this industry. In addition, building a great team around you is career-changing.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Showing others the way is much better than just giving a helping hand. I aspire to pull others up by downloading the knowledge I have into them in hopes that they will expand and help others do the same. If we can create a network of knowledgeable and resourceful people, we can create a lifecycle that will not be broken.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My late childhood friend, Matthew, taught me my first hip hop verse, and how to rap on beat while he beatboxed. Those experiences planted the seed that would flourish into everything I’ve come to achieve musically.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Go where you are celebrated not tolerated.”

This quote resonated with me because I’ve had my fair share of tense situations and prefer to be in loving environments where there is resting good energy.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to sit down with Snoop Dog, smoke and blunt, and chat about how he created a lasting career through the ages.

How can our readers follow you online?

On all platform @YSLLebron

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

    Edward Sylvan, CEO and Founder of Sycamore Entertainment Group

    Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

    In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

    Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

    With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

    At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

    Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

    As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

    He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

    A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

    Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The many benefits of drill music on your subconscious mind
    Community//

    The many benefits of drill music on your subconscious mind

    by Frank Caffrey
    Community//

    Sammy Arriaga: “Little gestures go a long way”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    How Artist Glammy Mars Found Passion Through Music

    by Mojomora
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.