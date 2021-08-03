Shanya Suppasiritad of Rntr: “Being creative can be overwhelming”

Focus — Being creative can be overwhelming, I sometimes have taken on more than I can handle. I had a mini breakdown at the airport towards the end of 2019 from just booking the wrong flights (both ways — lols). I then admitted to myself that I took on too much, I then scaled back and really focused on my goal and planned step by step of how to get there. I suggest having a 5–10 years plan but focus first on today and tomorrow.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shanya Suppasiritad.

Shanya is a changemaker and creative thinker set out to disrupt the fashion industry with the circular movement. She founded Tumnus then launched Coclo — currently working on Rntr. Shanya was the first recipient of the TWOGOOD grant, an industry guest speaker and was nominated for Yarra Sustainability Awards.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My career path is a little all over the place, I love doing things. I’m a natural doer and thinker so I just jumped in and tried anything I’m curious about. I studiedAdvertising and then moved to Melbourne and became a patisserie chef, purely because I love cakes. But I always had a strong sense of connection with fashion, it has always been my armour — shielding me from the expectation of what society usually puts on someone. It’s also my second skin, clothes always make me feel empowered to be whoever I need to be on that day. I became a personal stylist in 2013, it was very rewarding being able to transform someone to have a whole new look in their life, even if it’s just for a moment — it makes them feel empowered again. Then I learnt that the industry that I loved and have given so much to is broken, unsustainable and while it has empowered me, it also has taken advantage of so many lives, not to mention our planet. I then started thinking of what the problem was.

To me the main issue is the system, which only allows brands and retailers to only make money from selling, and in order to make more money to sustain their business they have to make more clothes to sell more. We can never change the industry on a larger scale if you can’t find a way for retailers to remain or increase their profit margin while moving towards sustainability. Once I realised that I set out to find solutions that benefited both consumers and retailers.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Rntr. is just a beginning, we set out to transform the relationship that everyone has with their wardrobes from ownership to usership — eventually consumers won’t need to own 20–30% of their rotating wardrobe, they can just have access to it.

We designed our products so brands can embrace and encourage the change in consumer behaviour and create a circular experience for their own community while benefiting from the change. Rntr. works directly with brands and retailers, enabling brands to step into the circular economy without a hefty set up and running fees.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It wasn’t so much a mistake but definitely I’ve learnt something. When I first started Tumnus, a peer to peer clothing borrowing platform, it was going to be an app like Tinder — find your style sister. I was introduced to an app developer company in Melbourne, they loved the concept but told me to start with whatever platform I can first to validate the idea before developing an app. Naive Shanya thought — “no, it has to be an app!

Please just give me a quote’. Then when they sent the quote through and it was starting from 250k dollars I was like ok, I guess I’m gonna start with something else first [laughs]. I then learn that it’s better to first find the cheapest way to get an MVP out there, test and get feedback before really putting money behind it. Tumnus was awesome. I grew a massive community of like minded people but it became too hard to keep maintaining it without really monetizing it.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

SOOO many people — I have received so much advice from so many people, they don’t always become ‘mentors’ like a regular catch up kind of a mentor but whenever I reach out I know that they will be there for me.

Ryan Trainor — CEO & Co-founder @ Adventus.io

Told me once to ‘focus’ and it has been one of the most valuable things for a creative person — our mind sometimes can come up with 100s different concepts and things that we want to do.

Todd Sampson — had instilled my belief in using creativity to solve any problems, thinking beyond just your ability to solve the problem, like how Obama or Oprah would solve it.

Jess and Stef Dadon — not only have they given me the grant and advice, but also tips and tricks for marketing as well as expanding my network.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption is hard, it means doing things differently and challenging what we take for granted, things that we think are obvious. I think people are scared of being disrupted because it makes them get out of their comfort zone. Most people like to stay in their bubble even though sometimes their bubble has become unsustainable. For me when you disrupt something it should fix the system for the better for people, planet and profit — you can’t disrupt something without considering all 3, otherwise it will become negatively disruptive.

For example when fast fashion disrupted the fashion industry 30 years ago, it made high fashion accessible for everybody which was amazing and the fast fashion companies were growing and expanding, everybody can look great and feel great at a fraction of a cost — sounds great right? I was also a part of that. But because it left out the planet part, that disruption quickly became an issue that needs to be disrupted itself.

Disruption is good because we are all forever changing, we need to constantly take a look at areas we can improve — as long as we still have global issues, disruption in any industry is necessary.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Focus — Being creative can be overwhelming, I sometimes have taken on more than I can handle. I had a mini breakdown at the airport towards the end of 2019 from just booking the wrong flights (both ways — lols). I then admitted to myself that I took on too much, I then scaled back and really focused on my goal and planned step by step of how to get there. I suggest having a 5–10 years plan but focus first on today and tomorrow.

Be patient — Anything good takes time. Don’t ever see anything and believe that it’s an overnight success.

Be kind — The best thing you can do to people is be kind to them, to me it’s really important that I have shown compassion and interest in whoever came in contact with me. I think everyone has stories worth listening to or at least being understood. When I first started Tumnus, I was insanely busy prepping for a shoot and I walked past a guy on the street, he was asking for a job and money. I wanted to keep on walking but I know that we can use an extra hand for painting, so I asked him if he wants the job. I gave him cash upfront, and everyone was worried if he would show up but he did. He came on shoot to help us paint for 2 days. I have never seen him again but I think it’s important to stop and give opportunity now and then.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Hahaha I don’t think I’m ever going to be done. We are securing some big partnerships for the end of 2021 which is exciting. We want to get to the point where renting isn’t for special occasions anymore, it’s the preferred way for to update a wardrobe.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I can only speak from experience and in my journey I have been fortunate enough to have never experienced unequal treatment from anyone or maybe I have — I just didn’t know it lols. However, I am not blind, I can see that there are way more male disruptors than females. I think it may be because females were not often encouraged or empowered to do it in the past, so we don’t see or hear of many examples that perhaps can pave the way for us and make it a norm to see more females at the decision making table. I also think the fact that females have to physically take time off work to become mothers can often disrupt the career path too, this shouldn’t be the case and isn’t for everyone but men don’t have to do it — more and more men choose to take time off when they welcome a baby but I think that’s still a very small percentage.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I love Ted Talk — especially on the topic of economy and education.

The one that sparked my thinking the most is Ted Talk by Sir Ken Robinson — Do schools kill creativity? Apart from how hilarious he is, it challenges the way we have designed our education system, is it still relevant today? Education is meant to take us into a future that we can’t grasp — if the education system is not equipped to do that then how are we meant to equip the next generation of what’s to come? I believe we don’t grow into creativity, we were born with it but rather grow out of it or educate out of it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Perhaps a ‘Be Kind’ movement could be cool where you register your skills, expertise, time, social media exposure or anything that you can pass on and commit to certain hours. In return you can also request kindness to whatever you need help with — it works on point base the more kindness you give a way, the more points you have, you then use those points to request more kindness or even give away. Not only will people be able to get things done but it also feels good and empowering to be able to help.

I’m a massive believer in the power of the consumer- I think any movement is possible if the consumer is behind it. We are actually launching a #getrntr movement soon. We want our consumers to be empowered to tell their favorite brands that they want a different option to engage with the brand other than buying and help encourage brands to step into the circular economy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

2 quotes I live by;

1. If you have a power to make people feel comfortable around you, use it — and use it wisely. My

parents told me that being a lady and gentleman doesn’t mean opening up car doors for someone

but rather making them feel comfortable around you. I always make sure that I do this and luckily I

am a people person so it came very naturally to me.As a result of that, people love hanging out

around me and are always invested in my journey and willing to help if I ever need it.

2. Leave the world a better place than you found it. I think it’s important to try to improve anything you come across. It has pushed me to see the issues in the world and know that I can give it a go in solving it.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG : @this_shanya & @rent.with.rntr

Linkedin : Shanya Suppasiritad & Rntr.

Website : getrntr.com