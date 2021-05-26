Shanté Renee Roline of Vanity Couture: “It is essential to always be CONFIDENT in your brand”

It is essential to always be CONFIDENT in your brand. Your brand is an extension of yourself and you need to be your own biggest fan. Not everyone is going to vibe with it and you need to be okay with that. Although you’re not for everyone, the ones you are for, you need to focus on. That will help you to better develop your niche and really BUILD THE CONNECTION between you and your “tribe” we’ll call it.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shanté Renee Roline, Founder of Vanity Couture.

Shanté Renee Roline is a Toronto based fashion designer best known for her avant-garde swimwear. Shante has a history of garment construction and pattern design and continues to make new patterns for her upcoming ‘beyond the basic’ collections.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always known I wanted to be in fashion. My favorite childhood memories were playing dress up and putting on runway shows with my Barbies. This eventually evolved into sewing my own fleece handbags and distressing jeans in Junior high. I’ve always loved to express myself through clothing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

Growing up I used to be obsessed with a reality show that featured a big name celebrity and how she ran her brand. I always wished I could work alongside her and her family, and what a dream it would be to experience a day in their life. We have a new campaign launching this spring and surprisingly enough, I’ll be working with one of the girls from the show.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I probably shouldn’t admit to this, but I made a swimsuit as a gift for a friend and didn’t test the fabrics transparency when it was wet. I purchased from a world-renowned company that supplies top fabrics for swimwear and assumed that meant it was heavy and opaque, needless to say it most definitely wasn’t. Thankfully she forgave me and completely laughed it off. I’m pretty sure we cried laughing about it and I vowed to never make anything without testing it ever again.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think what makes us stand out is that every garment is a statement piece. Whether It’s the embellishments, daring lines, or flawless framing of the female figure. From swimwear to loungewear we really put together show stopping ensembles. The first Swarovski swimsuit I ever made, I actually put each crystal on by hand. I literally sat there with a sauntering iron hunched over watching endless episodes of Gossip Girl until it was finally finished. My 48-hour swimsuit (which I completed in intervals) that you see featured as the opening style in our Miami Swim Week Show in 2019 was completely worth the burnt fingertips and back pain. Just looking at it brings me joy. I currently have it on a black velvet mannequin in my office.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do not try to do everything. I actually sew garments and made mostly everything that walked the runway in 2019. I feel like when you actually construct garments, it’s something you feel like you need to continue doing because you feel so involved with your products and it’s liberating when people are in awe over something and you can say “I made it.” However, to really see progress in this industry you need to be able to give some control away and focus on other things for growth in your business. Like networking, sales, marketing, building your social media and creating great content. Learn to delegate and free up more of your time to do the things that will really help you progress. Don’t get me wrong I still sew, make samples and I love it, but I have really turned my focal point to the building the brand rather than building the products that make the brand.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I like to think I have in a little way. I do get asked by fellow women entrepreneurs or women who would like to become entrepreneurs for advice and guidance in the steps it takes to get started. I’m always happy to share my experiences, especially the mistakes if its going to save another woman the strife of figuring it out the hard way. I definitely do want to give back in a larger way! I’ve set an intention to get that in motion this year.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Mind over matter, this my science nerd side coming out. Quite a few years ago I was struck by a car as a pedestrian. I had such a severe concussion amongst other injuries, that made it so I was unable to just sit up, let alone stand without blacking out. I couldn’t form proper sentences. I had to genuinely stop and think about everything I was going to say and how I would put it all together to carry on conversations. Not anything I was used to. I would stutter often, sometimes I still do. I couldn’t stand for short periods of time without feeling like my knees were caving in. It was excruciating. I self-isolated and really fell into a dark place feeling inadequate in ever sense of the word. Physically and emotionally I gave up for a while. One day I decided that I wasn’t going to feel low anymore. That this wasn’t me, and that I was going to get myself back to a place that made me feel confident again. I worked for years to build back my strength physically. I started reading books aloud like we used to in middle school to really get my verbal flow to improve. I’m happy to say I’ve given presentations and can even finish spin class! I genuinely feel like all of this was possible because I chose the mind of matter approach. I knew my body was not aligned with my mind anymore, but I forced myself to push through it. Even though it took a long time, I still made it happen and I’m very proud of it. The mind is so powerful that if we truly set out to reach our goals, focus and keep going, anything is attainable. It’s just all about how bad you want it.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I’d have to say I am most excited about loungewear becoming a staple in everyday life. Brands are going above and beyond to really make comfortable clothing more fashionable. There is nothing I love more than to be comfortable and chic!

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

It is essential to always be CONFIDENT in your brand.

Your brand is an extension of yourself and you need to be your own biggest fan. Not everyone is going to vibe with it and you need to be okay with that. Although you’re not for everyone, the ones you are for, you need to focus on. That will help you to better develop your niche and really BUILD THE CONNECTION between you and your “tribe” we’ll call it.

In the beginning I was overwhelmed with opinions on how I should alter designs, mostly by people who would never wear my garments. I found this confusing, and it began to take the joy out of something that brought me so much happiness. After I learned to tune it out and just continue to be confident in my style and what I wanted to share the spark rekindled. It’s all about the spark, because when you’re confident in what you do it shows.

Growth takes time.

Yes there are “overnight success stories”, but a lot of those just focus on that final break someone experienced. There is always so much more to the story. It takes 10,000 hours to master your craft, so I can assure you as much as you’re not only working on being the best designer you can be, you’re also learning about how to build a progressive fashion brand which takes time to really figure out the flow and nature of the industry. Be patient with yourself and just keep moving. Keep learning and building your skillset, keep growing and developing your network, and keep building your brand community. It may take longer than others but slowly as you do start to build it, you’ll really feel empowered. One of the biggest compliments I have received was being told “I love your brand and have loved watching you grow and evolve. Each year you get better and better.” Your hard work and development doesn’t go unnoticed by those who appreciate what you do, keep these as your motivation.

It is imperative to do your research and find quality suppliers.

Suppliers who are honest with turn around times and suppliers who will hold themselves to a standard and deliver garments you can stand behind. One of my first mistakes was ordering stock through a supplier in Bali that I had never worked with before. I expected my experience to be along the lines of what it would have been had I ordered from a Canadian company. 9 times out of 10 they give you a deadline, and they meet it. The stock I ordered early in the year was supposed to be ready for the summer season. As you know up in Canada our summer isn’t very long and we love to get everything we can out of it before the snow comes down. My stock was delivered in December, and half of it was made small enough to fit teens. After being strung along, avoided, the original pattern maker for that company got fired and took all my designs with them. The company left me in the dark and pretended nothing happened, resent my samples to approve (which I had already approved months before and stock should have been delivered at this point.) They were completely wrong. I then had to argue with them about how these are nothing like the originals and ended up missing an entire season and eventually getting brutal product I was horrified. I cannot tell you how discouraging an experience like this can be. Please save yourself the time, money and sanity by really finding a quality supplier and really develop a great relationship with them.

Stop being shy.

Believe it or not, for my over the top dynamic pieces I am a very shy person by nature. I’m one of those people where when I’m on stage the anxiety hits and I’ll do something embarrassing like trip and fall or I’ll mix up my words and say something ridiculous. I’ve always been this way since I was young. So naturally I was not the type of person to just spring up a conversation and start talking about my brand to people. I would just kind of wait for “the right time” and then when I felt more comfortable chime in. Being shy doesn’t help you get opportunities. There are so many opportunities at your fingertips if you just put yourself out there, and that’s all you have to do to find them. Simply just go for it and you will amaze yourself.

Short and sweet story. Once upon time I sang at my grad commencements in front of 2500 people. My legs were shaking, I thought I was going to throw up, and I knew something was going to happen. I sang, I forgot the words, and I continued singing after. I definitely made the audience laugh during my forgetful moment because what else are you going to do when you have a zillion people staring at you and a microphone in your hand. Moral of the story, I tried, I messed up, I made people laugh, I finished the performance. What does everyone remember about that day? That I’m the funny girl with a great voice! I consider this a success story. I had an audition with a recording company shortly after.

Have fun, and lots of it.

I can ot stress this more. Enjoy yourself wholeheartedly. We spend 1/3 of our lives working and what better way than to spend it doing something you are in love with. Even when you experience the hardships of a brutal supplier, or a style bombs, or you don’t get the 1000’s of orders you expected from your first collection. Remember why you started, and enjoy the experience, because this is your story and you are in charge of it. So have fun while writing it.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example? I think the fashion industry can improve itself by creating less fast fashion and more quality garments that can actually be worn for years. I feel like Instagram inspired the fast fashion craze because so many want to always have a fresh new outfit for the gram, and after one wash it falls apart. It’s just not realistic. People wear things multiple times and for years. The beauty of fashion is being able to take quality items and constantly make them feel new by styling them differently with each wear.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To be quite honest, I don’t think it’s much of a movement, I think it’s more of living in the moment requirement. Put your phones down. When you’re having dinner with your family after its been a long day, put your phone away. Look them in the eye, hear what they are saying, connect with them without distraction. When you meet up with your girlfriends you haven’t seen in ages, throw your phone in your purse, zip it up and just allow yourself to be fully involved in the experience of interacting with the people you hold dear. I know we are currently in a pandemic and it’s for obvious reasons that our social lives have taken a plunder. So we can continue to support keeping our communities safe. This comes from an observation before the pandemic. I have been involved in the hospitality industry since high school and I have watched many things change over the years when it comes to the way people interact with each other at the dinner table. Many of us are together, but we’re not together. We’re not truly engaged with one another because the focus is always on what’s happening in an online community. I get it, its a lot of fun and it’s exciting with all the action taking place on different social channels, but nothing can ever replace the quality of time spent face to face with others. When we can get back to a new normal and can start living our lives the way we want to, have a no phone policy at the table. Unless you’re on call, it’s just not necessary. Watch how much more enjoyable these interactions will be. How much more you will bond with the people you made time for, how deep your connection will be.

