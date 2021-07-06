Shannon Taruc: “Share your message”

Share your message. People won’t know how you can help them unless you share your message. Give your knowledge and advice away for free on social media, podcast, blogs, YouTube, and at events. This will help position you as an expert in your niche.

Shannon Taruc, also known as The Spiritual Millennial, is a spiritual life coach and founder of Shannon Taruc, LLC. She modernizes spiritual wisdom through conscious content, and encourages others to embrace their authentic self with total confidence. Shannon’s personal story of overcoming toxic relationships and breaking out of her cookie-cutter life is what makes her so passionate about helping others do the same. It is her mission to help others find inner happiness and manifest a life they are absolutely in love with.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I always knew I wanted to start my own business, but I didn’t realize I wanted to be a life coach until I went through a terrible break up. When I was going through a break-up I lost the confidence in myself, fell into a depression, and the worst part is no one knew. I tried to mask the pain by partying and drinking. Then finally, I had enough of the self-sabotage and was led to the path of personal development and spiritual wellness. My life had a complete 180. I moved to my dream city, manifested an amazing job, and regained my confidence. I felt called to share the mindset and spiritual techniques that helped me find happiness in life and that’s what led me to becoming a spiritual life coach.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three character traits that helped me succeed in business are being confident, authentic, and resilient.

Confidence is contagious you have to believe in yourself before anyone can believe in you. When you are building a business and going the entrepreneur route your worst insecurities are going to come up. In order to overcome limiting beliefs of self-doubt and uncertainty, you have to focus on building your confidence in yourself and in your business.

You can’t fake authenticity. Your vibe attracts your tribe. People like to do business with people they like, know, and trust. I have been able to attract my dream clients in business by being my most authentic self on social media. It’s not always the perfect picture that will get people’s attention. It’s the relatable content that will get you noticed.

Being resilient is crucial as an entrepreneur because you will face many obstacles and challenges along your path. Never give up on your dreams, regardless of how many setbacks you take. After every no there is always another yes.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

A big factor of success is being consistent and having great habits that help me take control of my day. Success habits that helped me along the way are mediation, goal setting, and exercising. Daily meditation has helped me tremendously because it resets my energy at the beginning of my day. As an entrepreneur you must set goals because if you do not hold yourself accountable no one else will. I also recommend adding in a fitness routine to strengthen your body. After all, wealth means nothing if you do not have your health.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

How you do anything is how you do everything. If you are someone that gives up easily, then anytime you try something hard you are going to quit. If you are someone that is always late to work, then you are probably late when you meet up with your friends. On the flip side, if you are someone that spreads positivity at work you probably also spread positivity in your social circle. This is why it is important to develop good habits because your habits bleed into every area of your life.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Developing good habits requires accountability. One way someone can develop good habits is to find an accountability buddy. Tell your accountability buddy that you are starting a new habit and to hold you accountable for when things get tough.

Stopping bad habits require self reflection. Ask yourself the question, “What habits are no longer serving me?”. Awareness is the first key to change.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Leap and the net will appear.” This quote resonates with me because being an entrepreneur and starting your own business often requires you to take messy action instead of waiting for everything to be perfect. You have to be willing to take the first step. It can be terrifying to take a road less traveled, but if you follow your heart and work hard then the pieces will line up together.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have recently partnered with TikTok and became a Wellness Ambassador to spread more awareness about mental health. I see this a great opportunity to put more content out there that encourages people to have a positive mindset, incorporate daily wellness habits, and normalize talking about your mental health.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1 . Share your message. People won’t know how you can help them unless you share your message. Give your knowledge and advice away for free on social media, podcast, blogs, YouTube, and at events. This will help position you as an expert in your niche.

2. Be vulnerable. No one wants to be coached by someone who is perfect. Be vulnerable enough to share the challenges you’ve faced and how you overcame them. It takes courage, but this will help you build trust with your audience. It is much more inspiring to see someone who went through the same challenges that you are going through and came out on top.

3. Focus on getting results, one person at a time. You can have all the certifications in the world, but if you can’t get people results then it you will not build a successful business. Focus on helping your clients achieve the transformation they desire and naturally your business will grow through referrals.

4. Develop a signature program. I recommend coaches niching down and creating one signature offer. This helps you create structure for your clients and will also help you grow your brand.

5. Hire a coach. Coaches need coaches. The best thing you can do to successfully launch your business as a Life Coach is to hire one yourself. Never stop investing in your own growth.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Common mistakes I see coaches make is having the limiting belief that there are too many coaches and not enough clients. This lack mentally keeps new coaches scared from promoting themselves and services. To avoid this error, remember the quote, “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.” There will always be people in need of a life coach. They are just waiting for the right coach to appear.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Tailor each coaching session to your clients. It is good to have a plan, but don’t be afraid to go off script. I always have a lesson prepared for my coaching clients, but if something else comes up during the session that they would rather focus on then I will pivot and do whatever they need to get the most out of each session. This requires empathy and being in the present moment.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

In my opinion, social media is the best way to grow your coaching business. The average person spends about 2 and a half hours on social media. When I first started my coaching business, I grew it organically using Instagram and TikTok. I would share vulnerable and relatable content that would lead people to my page and then write a a call to action, in my caption, to click the link in my bio. In my bio, I share free resources and a chance for people to book a complimentary coaching call with me. Before the internet existed, people would have to walk by your store or see you in an ad to know about you. Now you can connect with people all over the world in the palm of your hand.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Give yourself a full day off. When you love what you do it is easy to work long hours, but this will burn you out very quickly. So dedicate one day of the week to relaxing and having fun. Trust me, those emails can wait.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement of daily gratitude. There is so much power that comes from starting your day off with gratitude and ending your night with gratitude. It lifts up your spirit and and fills your heart with happiness.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Tony Robbins. He personally changed my life when I went to his event Unleash the Power Within. It was after that event that I was filled with inspiration and felt empowered to start my coaching business. For that, I would love to thank him in person.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on Instagram and Tiktok @shannontaruc. I have free resources, weekly lives, and workshops! Follow me, I’d love to connect.

