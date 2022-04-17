Shannon Starts Her Day With a Glass of Water and a Realistic To-do List

I’ve always struggled with being tired and anxious, and it affected every aspect of my life — at work, at home, my sleep, and my mindset. I knew that there were a lot of changes I wanted and needed to make, but getting organized to actually make those changes was really challenging for me.

My store manager, Ro Opinga, spoke about the Thrive Challenge at a morning meeting.

I had heard about the Thrive Challenge from a display at work, and it was also brought up at a monthly meeting with our compliance manager, Barry Moore. Hearing about the Thrive Challenge, I knew it was what I needed to do in order to execute a plan to make the changes I wanted to make in my life.

The first step I took was changing how I started my day.

I realized that how you start the morning sets the tone for the rest of the day. I started drinking more water in the morning and less caffeine. I’ve never really liked water, so I made a schedule for myself to add it into my day so I remember to drink it. I also decided to write lists. When I make lists, I am actually able to complete them because the tasks I put on them are small and manageable. It also helps me pinpoint the source of my anxiety, which allows me to manage it better.

I want to be the best version of myself for my family.

I have a 13-year-old son and I homeschool him. I’ve been teaching him to cook recently! We’ve been cutting down on fast food, and I love making stir-fry or cobb salad at home. Now that the weather is getting nice again, my boyfriend and I are going to start disc golfing again a few times a week. I’m in a much better mood now and I’m less tired. We are in the process of moving to a new house, which is really stressful, but I feel like with my new approach, I’m dealing with it a lot better than I would have before the Thrive Challenge.

I am putting $20 a paycheck into my savings account every month.

Saving money is really hard for me. I live paycheck to paycheck and have a lot of debt. I am almost done paying off my two biggest debts though, and that is going to make a huge difference. I’ve also been trying to look for the best deals online for groceries and I shop at multiple stores. I would love to save enough to catch up on my bills and take my son to a concert for his 14th birthday.

I have noticed a huge difference in my mindset.

I start the day with a mentality of appreciation and positivity now, instead of anxiety and frustration. I used to have so much fear about things because anxiety controlled my life, but that is no longer the case. The Thrive Challenge has helped me break down something big into small, manageable steps. It has given me the motivation to make the changes I’ve been wanting to make for so long.

— Shannon O’Meara, Walmart Supercentre #1078, Lethbridge, AB; $2K Winner