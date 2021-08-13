Shannon Petteruti of THE DRIPBaR: Have coping mechanisms in place and find things that inspire you to keep moving forward

You will feel very alone at some points. Have coping mechanisms in place and find things that inspire you to keep moving forward. If you have an outlet that doesn’t require other people and you can do it for just a few minutes, it will make all the difference in the day. I pull this quote out by Winston Churchill: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” Failure and setbacks are part of the process, learn from them and move on.

Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, THE DRIPBaR is a Rhode Island-based franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, THE DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve a balanced wellness. THE DRIPBaR already has nearly 200 additional locations in various stages of development across the United States.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Even as a child, I was business oriented. On shopping trips with my mother, I was more interested in making sure the store was organized than I was in buying clothes. The people I looked up to in real life and on television were always powerful female figures. I was an athlete all through high school, played 12 seasons of sports, and still worked full-time managing the local Baskin Robbins. In college, I won awards for the most innovative ideas in my business program yet somehow, after graduation, I found myself in an HR position that I wasn’t particularly interested in.

When I started a family, I realized I was interested in healthcare and went back to school to not only obtain a second bachelor’s degree in nursing, but a masters as well. These degrees served me well and I built a successful career as a nurse practitioner, but I was still always drawn to the business and operational side of the industry. I was always thinking about what we could do to make the industry grow, and how we could do it even better. Staying true to myself, I decided to combine my healthcare knowledge with my passion for building a business. Fast forward 20+ years, after two successful launched businesses, now onto my third business, THE DRIPBaR, which is growing rapidly across the nation through franchising, I still love the operational side of business. I found a way to remain authentic to myself, help people, and become that powerful female I always wanted to be.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Life has no remote. Get up and change it yourself. -Mark Cooper

My Grandmother used to say to me “You can complain about something once. Then either change it, or don’t talk about it anymore.” I use this often in daily life both personally and professionally. If I feel there is something wrong with a situation, I’ll ask myself what can I do about it and if there is a way to fix it, I’ll put the work in to get it done. When I became a CEO, this became even more relevant than ever. At this level, when you see something that needs to be changed, you can’t rely on someone else to take care of it. You can have people on your team who help you find the solution, but everything ultimately must be initiated by you.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on your leadership style? Can you share a story or an example of that?

The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company. By Robert Iger

For me, the most impactful part of this book was learning how rational and emotional decision-making should be balanced and I was inspired by what it meant to take bold action while being calculated.

I live by the motto: “Vision, Plan, then Execute.” Before I started THE DRIPBaR, I took a 5000-patient, insurance based, traditional family medical practice and turned it into a concierge/functional medicine practice with only 400 patients. I wanted to offer better patient care and give alternative methods to medicine that I knew could be effective for our patients and profitable for the company. I had done the math, weighed the pros and cons, and knew this could work; but even calculated risks are scary. In addition to a renovation of the space, we had to notify 5000 patients that the doors of insurance-based medicine were being closed. After only 6 months our profits exceeded the prior year. Not only was income increased, the quality of life for the physician and staff improved, and the patients who stayed on became even more loyal to us and more invested in their health.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

The saying “do what you love and you never work a day in your life” is an accurate one. I often work 14–16-hour days and throughout the weekends, but because this is truly my passion, it doesn’t feel like work and I usually wish I had more hours in the day to do even more for my company.

Enthusiasm is contagious. No one will care about your company more than you so it’s important to lead by example and put forth twice the effort you expect to see from your employees.

Relationships with smart people can save your business. Figure out what you don’t know, find the people who do know it, learn from them, and most importantly, thank them.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In business, you are often told “Don’t trust your gut, rely on data”. Yes, data is important but if no one ever took a chance, can you imagine what the world would look like?

A few years before launching THE DRIPBaR, we were looking at a company that specialized in bioidentical hormones to franchise into our current practice. After going through the census, they told us they would never franchise in our location because the data told them it wasn’t a good area for it. Having lived in the area and already having an established practice, I felt confident about offering these services, trusted myself despite the data, and we started offering the hormones ourselves. Our practice thrived as a result of this, and I learned to trust myself even more.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Having Foresight — Back in 2014, there weren’t many companies doing IV vitamin infusions. At the time I had no idea or interest in franchising, but somehow, I knew something big was going to happen and one day I decided to secure the 1–866-DRIPBaR phone number. It sat there for years and I even forgot about it until one day my business partner said, “wouldn’t it be great if we had a custom phone number?”

Adaptability — Franchising a business model like ours falls under the medical scope and within this, every state has different rules and regulations that would be impossible to know about until they came up. At one point, we were about to open a new location and found out about a very important state mandate we had to follow. I quickly had to come up with a plan to satisfy the requirements while at the same time not creating problems for the franchisee. It is important to be quick on your feet and adapt to change.

Reliability — I try to answer the phone the first time it rings and to answer emails the same day I receive them. It’s important to me that my employees and vendors know they can count on me, that I am accessible, and that I am there equally for everyone.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a C-Suite executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what a C-Level executive does that is different from the responsibilities of other leaders?

Being the CEO of a small yet rapidly growing company is a revolving door of leadership responsibilities at different times of every single day. There is not one single focus, or one single aspect that is more important than another. In any given day, I find myself leading meetings on strategic decisions, technical training, human resources, material ordering, literally every aspect of the company. A CEO leads the leaders in their company. From paint color to price changes, I am ultimately responsible for everything we do.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive? Can you explain what you mean?

The first myth is that once you make it to “the top” you get to sit back with your feet up, while other people do the work. With all companies, and especially with smaller companies, the CEO position means you wear every hat, every day, with no exception.

The second myth is that being a CEO is always glamourous… it’s not! Your to do list is never complete. There is never a real vacation. Holidays do not mean a day off. There are benefits to the job of course, but those benefits are the result of a consistent effort on your part.

What are the most common leadership mistakes you have seen C-Suite leaders make when they start leading a new team? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common leadership mistakes I have seen is not putting enough time into training new talent. Every company has a different culture and while you do your best to hire competent people, there is still a learning curve that everyone must get over regardless of their experience or education. A way to avoid this error is to have a systematic training program for each position and to remember that there is no such thing as too much training. In many fields, continuing education is a requirement to keeping the job and as the CEO, I make it a point to make sure my employees are learning more every day about what we do, why we do it, and what I expect from them. We hire coaches for our corporate team, host educational webinars, and constantly check in to make sure they are comfortable in their position and to define the areas where they feel they need more training.

Another common leadership mistake is not giving regular feedback about performance to your employees. For a business to succeed, the people who work for you need to know what they are doing well in addition to what they need to work on. I’ll often hear leaders getting upset with one of their employees and I’ll ask them, “Did they know they have been doing it incorrectly this entire time?” You can’t just fix a problem yourself to get it over with because if the problem isn’t addressed, it will only happen again, and you will find yourself continuing to fix it repeatedly. By providing real time feedback c-suite executives can save a lot of time and money and alleviate the aggravations that can be felt by both yourself and your employees.

Not encouraging others to take risks is a mistake I see all too often. If you are too rigid, your employees will be afraid to try new things and that is a recipe for disaster for any business that hopes to grow. We hire people for their ideas and it’s important to develop a company culture that fosters creativity and ingenuity.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Hiring a diverse staff and developing real relationships with your employees is more important than I ever knew, and I am so glad I figured this out early on. Being able to have people on your staff who see things from perspectives you didn’t even know existed is crucial to growing a business that is not only successful, but also accessible and comfortable for everyone. I have a small team but am proud to say that every single one of us brings something new to the table. We are from different backgrounds, live in different states and hold different views; we learn from each other every single day.

If you want to have a successful nationwide company, it is imperative that you truly listen and learn from other people’s experiences. When we opened our first DRIPBaR franchise, I learned quickly that what works in Rhode Island may not work in South Carolina, or Kansas City, or Boston. I am so thankful I have built the relationship that I have with my team and that they feel comfortable coming to me with their different viewpoints. While hiring versions of yourself may seem like the easiest way to go, it’s much more important to bring people on board who can allow you to step out of that comfort zone because that is how we grow.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading From the C-Suite”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Become an expert on every aspect of your company as quickly as you can. This will help you gain confidence and ensure that your employees have confidence in you. Quickly hire people who know WAY more than you do in departments you haven’t worked in before and let yourself learn from them. Your employees really can make or break you — Our first franchise location that opened went as first locations do: not as planned! Our team put together furniture, scraped paint, swept floors… they did literally anything that needed to be done and with positive, energetic attitudes. You may have started the company, but the people who believe in you enough to work for you are what keeps it going. Continue to focus on the future and the goals you laid out. This will get you through rough times and keep up the momentum. We have monthly, quarterly, and yearly business planning meetings. Sometimes it’s easy to get lost in the weeds and I find it helpful to step back and look at the yearly goals, reset to put things in perspective, and prioritize. You will feel very alone at some points. Have coping mechanisms in place and find things that inspire you to keep moving forward. If you have an outlet that doesn’t require other people and you can do it for just a few minutes, it will make all the difference in the day. I pull this quote out by Winston Churchill: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” Failure and setbacks are part of the process, learn from them and move on.

In your opinion, what are a few ways that executives can help to create a fantastic work culture? Can you share a story or an example?

If you want to create a fantastic work culture, understand what motivates your employees. What motivates you will not be what motivates the people who work for you. Build incentives, be sure to give just as much praise as you give constructive criticism, talk about the future with them, let them know what they can look forward to and find out what they see for the future of the company. Build the same momentum for them that you built for yourself when you started the company.

Set clear departmental goals and follow up often. Without direction, you can’t expect to move forward. Our company is experiencing rapid growth and that can be overwhelming. To help us with this, I brought on an advisory board who meets with our team monthly to check progress and make future plans. Not only is it a way for us to stay on track but it also helps with team building. The only way to not fall behind is to stay ahead and when I realized how quickly our company was growing, I had to be proactive, and it has made a huge difference in our success and morale.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 😊

Our tagline is- Feed your Cells. Fuel your Life. We were built on the foundation that health begins at the cellular level, and we support that foundation with IV therapy. At THE DRIPBaR, we believe that by supporting cellular health we can enable our clients to live a more vital, energized life and make them more resilient to disease. We want our clients to be proactive about their health and we can help them with this. The movement we want to create is that health isn’t just how you feel on a given day… health is a lifestyle!

How can our readers further follow you online?

