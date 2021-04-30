Shannon Peel of MarketAPeel: “Face your fear and learn to be alone”

Face your fear and learn to be alone. Getting divorced scared me because I’d never been without someone to help pay the bills (I was married young). Not having my kids living with me and being needed on a daily basis was unthinkable. I was scared I had no value because I didn’t have a career. I was scared of being poor. I was scared of not being able to support myself. I was terrified I’d be a bad mom. I feared being seen as a failure. Well, life made me face all of these things in short order and I’m still breathing. By being alone, I got to know myself and learned I enjoyed being alone. The longer I was alone, the more I remembered who I am. I’m the kid who lived in the middle of nowhere, played by herself, and didn’t need to call a friend to hold her hand to go to the bathroom. During the time I spent isolated, I remembered I am a loner with big dreams.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shannon Peel.

Shannon Peel helps brands define their stories and tell them to the marketplace by creating everything from a tweet to publishing a book. Her company MarketAPeel publishes multimedia interactive digital magazines for brands. She lives in downtown Vancouver BC Canada.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory

I grew up outside of Enderby, BC Canada. My family life was the stuff of 1950s/60s TV shows. I grew up in a bubble where people had jobs, parents stayed married, grandparents lived close, and we never felt we did without. My parents worked hard to give us the perfect middleclass life in a rural area where most kids didn’t have much. We lived outside, played sports, and went to church. Practicality, fiscal responsibility, hard work were the values both my parents modelled.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.

Maya Angelo

The decisions of others kept changing my life for the worse, still I was able to stand up again and not to be reduced by what happened to me.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Independence. I was born independent. My parents nurtured this natural quality by giving me the space to figure things out for myself. I rarely asked for help, which gave me the confidence to do whatever I wanted to do without needing someone to hold my hand. I didn’t hesitate to go on long road trips by myself with my new month-old son. I didn’t think twice about going tent camping alone with my 3-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter, then made the best of things when it started to snow. When I’m faced with a problem, my first reaction is to solve the problem by myself and move things forward. Independence has helped me be successful, but it is also the reason I struggled when my life fell apart.

Stubborn tenacity. I’m a Taurus born in the year of the ox, there is no one more stubborn than I am. This can be a good thing as I keep going and eventually persevere by sheer force of will. As a business owner, my stubborn tenacity sees me through the tough times, however when things are not working and the bank account is a beautiful shade of dark red, I wonder if I made a wrong turn at Albuquerque and I’m kicking a skeleton instead of a horse. Stubborn tenacity has kept me alive during the darkest of times, but I also ended up black and blue from hitting my head on the brick wall.

Intelligence. I am proud of my mind and how easy I pick up new ideas and learn new concepts, which is why I rarely felt the need to ask for help. Having a quick mind and ability to think through problems gives me the ability to see creative solutions and then execute them. In 2000, we had a bad experience with a daycare and there was no room in other facilities. We lived in Calgary, AB at the time and day homes were a popular and legal childcare alternative. I decided to hire a live-in nanny and open a day home. She’d take care of the kids while I was at work and I’d manage the business end. It took me less than a day to formulate the idea, the plan, and the process. The risk was nothing to me and I had no doubts or fears about its success. I like how my mind works and can formulate solutions, see paths, and understand what others are communicating with ease. However, during the darkest time, my continued failures and negativity from obstacles seeped through my mind until I no longer trusted my ability to solve any problem.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

By the time my husband said, “Divorce,” I’d already lost much of who I was as an individual. I was no longer the fearless, independent woman I’d been fifteen years previous. Let’s just say it wasn’t an easy divorce and I was terrified to ask for full child support or my share of the assets. It took three years before the settlement and Divorce was finalized.

Two years later, I lost my job and had trouble finding another one.

A year later, I finally had a lawyer to finalize the divorce and got my share of the house sale. I was able to find a bigger place and give my kids a home again, provide them with the extras they’d gone without, and I found a job.

A year after finally getting full child support and being financially on my feet, my son turned 18 and decided to move out with the group of friends that were living with us. Then I lost my second job and shortly after that my ex texted me, “Our daughter told me what its like living with you. I’m giving the kids the child support and she’s moving in with her brother.”

I was alone.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

When my ex said Divorce the thing that scared me most was not having my kids living with me 100% of the time, which was a useless fear because they ended up living with me full time. When leaving the home became the safe choice, I was terrified to ask him for full child support or my share of the assets. This meant I got to see places I never thought I’d see, like the food bank and some social service offices. It wasn’t just a tough pill to swallow, it stripped me of what little dignity I had left as a mom. There was more than one time when I broke down from the guilt of being a mom who couldn’t provide for her kids. Then, I lost my job and things got worse.

I was in financial trouble because I couldn’t secure a job, my government financial help was coming to an end, the divorce still wasn’t settled, and my ex was paying only a fraction of the child support. I tried to get help from mediators, but after they’d talked to my ex, they told me to get a lawyer. At this point the scariest part was not being able to provide for my kids and keep a roof over their heads. I felt like the worst mom and was scared my kids would be taken away.

Then when I lost my second job and my daughter moved in with her brother, I was terrified about what that meant. Was I that bad of a mother? She says no. But at the time… I was terrified about what she’d tell my mom and others about the type of mom I was.

How did you react in the short term?

When I left the house, I started dating hoping to find someone to love me and I made bad decisions I regret. Dating made things worse with all the rejection, disrespect, and immaturity adding to my emotional pain. I focused on work, the kids, and figuring out how to make ends meet.

After I lost my job. I was interviewing three times a week and getting nowhere. Interviewers would say off hand thoughtless remarks, which I took personally leading me to believe I had no value to the marketplace. My government case worker couldn’t understand what was going on. I went through multiple month-long interview processes, but I was always ending up the second or third choice. The interviews, the rejection, and the stress took its toll, and I was emotionally breaking down at the drop of a hat.

After my son moved out, I lost my second job, and my daughter moved out all within two months. I had a complete nervous breakdown with a full-on panic attack, anxiety, and hallucinations. My daughter and I didn’t talk for four months. There were times when I’d be going about my day and — ‘POP — I’d suddenly feel calm, numb, and at complete peace. All the emotional pain I carried disappeared and then my brain would show me how to commit suicide. The solution was so simple, so logical, and made perfect sense in those moments.

I was able to pull myself out of these moments with shear stubborn tenacity. It was a difficult time. I was a mess. I was scared my parents would hate me for being an imperfect mother. Both my kids and their friends who lived with me were now gone. Our relationship was strained. I didn’t have a job. I didn’t have a relationship. I had nothing to live for.

It was a dark time

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

This will sound corny. I wrote positive affirmation statements and put them up around the house where I could see them. I didn’t think it would work but, it did. I started believing in myself again.

When my brain and emotions would attack me, I’d play defense lawyer to take them to court to question their evidence and weigh it against new opposing evidence. It sounds crazy. What it came down to was learning how to see what was really going on and not believe the negative story I’d tell myself based on evidence from critical people, my failures, and how others treated me. By rationally dissecting the story and retelling it with new evidence, I was able to cope again.

I wrote researched articles to discover what was actually going on and how best to push through. I wrote articles about, Hope, what is it and do we need it? What is fear? Professionalism and emotions don’t mix and Facing the Inconvenient truth. As I write, I am able to remove myself from my emotions, reassess the situation, and understand what is really happening instead of believing the story in my head.

I listened to audible stories with characters who were knocked down over and over, yet they didn’t quit and overcame the odds in the end.

I started a business and focused on the work.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

There were lots of things that helped me move forward over the last three years. When I finally got a lawyer the first thing he did was file a no contact request so my ex couldn’t talk to me anymore. I had someone protecting me and fighting for me, it was like a weight was lifted off my chest. The finalizing of the divorce and getting the settlement enabled me to focus on other things.

I had a candid and open conversation with my kids to understand what was really going on, how much they loved me, and that they believed I am a good mom.

My kids helped me move out of the three-bedroom home into a downtown apartment where I’ve always wanted to live but couldn’t afford to with two kids.

Covid made all the difference. Being isolated from everyone and being completely alone for a year has given me insight into who I am, what I need out of life, and gave me a chance make big plans for my business. Isolation taught me I am a loner and being alone is a good thing, not something to fear. Doing the work every day to get it off the ground keeps me from wallowing or dwelling on the past by giving me something to look forward to.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Writing is an amazing tool to help understand what I am feeling and what is really going on. Writing a novel about five different 40 something women navigating life in the 21-century helped me to dig deep into the emotions and situations I was struggling with. Each woman represented a different side of myself: I was the housewife who lives in the land of should believing I was doing everything right. I was the abused woman who was so fragile, I shattered with a look. I was the perfectionist depressed woman feeling empty and disconnected from the world around me. I was the woman who loves the company of men. I was the bitter divorcee career woman who pushed everyone away. As I pushed my characters into different situations, I discovered the story from a different point of view and how my choices and behaviours caused my emotional pain.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I learned that my emotions and my mind lie to me. That what I perceive isn’t necessarily truth and the stories I tell myself need to be dissected and redefined.

Here’s a good example of what I mean:

I wrote a blog post about being un-loveable when I was in the deepest and darkest pit of my life. I’d concluded that I was un-loveable because I wasn’t good enough to be loved and the evidence was in the off-handed thoughtless comments and behaviours of the men I’d met online. In the post, my value was being measured not by who I was but by how men treated me. I believed their disrespect meant I was un-lovable because they never treated me like that when I was young and pretty.

Last year, I rewrote the blog post. I’m still un-loveable in the online dating world but not because there is something wrong with me or the guys on the platform. They are only looking for a certain woman and I’m not that type of woman. I am un-loveable because I don’t fit in that dating environment and have chosen to be alone until I find the man I choose to love.

Same word different story

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned my parents love me unconditionally and I don’t need to be the perfect daughter.

I learned my kids love me and want a relationship with me, they just grew up faster than most kids because I taught them how to be independent, take care of themselves, and each other.

I no longer fear being judged as a bad mother by others because of my children’s choices. My kids have told me I was the best mother for their type of personalities. They are best friends, close, and work together to make a better life for themselves. I now focus on the young independent people I raised and not whether someone living in the land of “Should” thinks I am a good mom or not.

I learned I am capable. I learned I can survive and keep going even when it feels the world is against me. I’ve got the tenacity to keep going and I will survive.

I’m the person I was before I got married and had kids. I am independent, tenacious, intelligent, resourceful, flexible, and a loner ready to fearlessly take on the world, alone.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Find support in the form of a professional counsellor or psychologist who is willing to listen to you. I found a therapist who was a good listener and provided me with feedback about who she saw in the chair across from her. For decades, I’d heard how I didn’t measure up from those who professed to love me, I believed them. Having a therapist who saw me as strong, intelligent, capable, and talented calmed the emotional storm within me and gave me the confidence to believe in myself. Understand people have different abilities, skills, strengths, and needs. Accept them for who they are and don’t expect them to show up how you want them to show up. My best friend through school and life was always the one needing my help. When my life fell apart and I was emotionally suffering, her dismissive comments, harsh tone, and inability to show up was causing me emotional pain. I loved her, I still do, but I still had to step away to heal. She didn’t have the skills to be there for me in the way I needed her to be. I needed to stop calling her when I was in pain and needed a listening ear. When she called, I kept the conversation to 15 minutes. If she wanted to do something or needed help, I would politely tell her I was busy. She soon disappeared from my life. I don’t fault her or think badly of her. Unfortunately, my situation meant we couldn’t be friends at that time. By understanding her, I was able to remove the emotion from the situation and continue to love her. Don’t create drama. Family and friends would push me to get my life in order right away. They wanted me to fight and pressured me to stand up to my ex to get him to pay full child support, sell the house, and give me my share. They wanted it to happen right away. The thing was, I knew my ex wouldn’t show up and the kids had little desire to live with him, so as I long as I didn’t rock the boat by asking for money at that time, his actions would work in my favor. His not showing up resulted in forfeiting any chance of a 50/50 custody outcome and I still ended up with the child support in the end because it came out of the money from the sale of the house. There are times when you should cut your losses. Sometimes the answer is to wait and see. Other times, you need to fight for what you are owed. Knowing which strategy to take makes all the difference. Don’t try to solve all your problems at once. I had so many problems and things that needed to get solved, it would have been easy to become overwhelmed. Both my parents are doers who get ‘er done. During one call when my mom was asking me if I’d done A. B. C. D… and so on, I had to tell her to stop because I was becoming sick with the overwhelming stress. I took a breath and told her, “Mom, I have a plate and on this plate is enough room for a balanced meal of meat, potatoes, and veggies. It can’t handle the Chinese smorgasbord right now. On my plate I have looking for a job, taking care of the kids, and taking care of the house. Everything else is waiting in the buffet to be replaced when I’ve finished one of the items. I can only focus on three things.” I understood that my heap of problems was stressing her out because it felt like stuff wasn’t getting done so, I did my best to have some progress to report whenever we talked. Face your fear and learn to be alone. Getting divorced scared me because I’d never been without someone to help pay the bills (I was married young). Not having my kids living with me and being needed on a daily basis was unthinkable. I was scared I had no value because I didn’t have a career. I was scared of being poor. I was scared of not being able to support myself. I was terrified I’d be a bad mom. I feared being seen as a failure. Well, life made me face all of these things in short order and I’m still breathing. By being alone, I got to know myself and learned I enjoyed being alone. The longer I was alone, the more I remembered who I am. I’m the kid who lived in the middle of nowhere, played by herself, and didn’t need to call a friend to hold her hand to go to the bathroom. During the time I spent isolated, I remembered I am a loner with big dreams.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m a storyteller and I want to inspire people. I am far from perfect. The choices I made over a lifetime lead to what happened to me. It took 20 years for me to go from a confident, independent, woman to an emotional wreck thinking of suicide. It took more than one major event for me to finally hit bottom and start living the life I was made to live.

I want to inspire others who are going through tough times to find the strength to keep going. I want them to understand they are not alone. I understand what they are going through. I’ve been where they are. I want to educate those who love people going through tough times about how to support them instead of unconsciously being a part of the problem.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Ariana Huffington — She is what a younger me dreamed of being before life happened.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

http://www.marketapeel.agency/

