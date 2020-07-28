Tell About yourself.

Hi! My name is Shannon Matthews. I am a single mom of 2 daughters — Aine 19 and Daphne, 15. I have a background in art and design, and decided to make graphic & web design my career path. I opened ‘SMatthews Designs’ as a fully virtual branding and design agency almost seven years ago. I have evolved into offering coaching, as well. Helping women achieve the confidence to be successful business owners is my passion. I also love to read, create with my hands and travel. I am also cat-obsessed 🙂

What Inspires You?

I am inspired by strong, successful women who haven’t let anything get in their way. It doesn’t mean they haven’t felt close to quitting or never made any mistakes — but they kept going. That’s what really matters.

What do want to leave as your legacy?

I want to leave 2 strong, compassionate and intelligent women behind me — my daughters.

