Shannon Ezzo: “Just do it, get your story on paper”

Author Shannon Ezzo’s debut memoir, “Battered Blessings: Surviving My Abusive, Toxic Relationship,” chronicles her three-year battle with domestic violence and the strategies she used to stay alive, heal from PTSD, and build a new, happy life.

Shannon went from a happy life with a good job to having a gun pointed at her head, thrown through a door, dragged by her hair, and worse. She has rebuilt her life and is eager to debunk the myths surrounding domestic violence. Shannon’s response to the question, “Why didn’t you leave?” is both important and enlightening. In conjunction with the publication of her book, she has started a movement aimed at normalizing the discussion of domestic violence.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story?

The book that impacted me the most when I was younger was “A child called it” by Dave Pelzer. It was by no means a happy story, but I was captivated by the rawness of it. I had never experienced a book like that before and was inspired by how open and honest he was about his horribly violent childhood. I had not thought of writing at that point, but I can honestly say it stuck with me enough to influence how vulnerable I allowed myself to be while I wrote my book. I wanted my readers to feel my authenticity like I felt his. I wanted to make them experience every thought and emotion I did, and that book was what motivated it for me.

What was the moment or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, I had a random thought one day while I was working to write it and laughed. Then a few hours later I looked up how to write a book. I watched a 17-minute video from a novelist and decided to try it. I had 9 pages before I looked at the clock again, so I printed them out and asked a couple of friends to read it and tell me if I should continue. They both agreed they wanted more so I kept going. 5 weeks and over 500 pages later I finally had this dirty secret life out of me!

What impact did you hope to make when you wrote this book?

I really hoped to help people. Not just women who are going through or have gone through this. But I would like to help inspire more than that. Making people recognize that they may be a toxic person or have toxic traits is no easy task. But once you recognize that in yourself and own up to it, THAT’S where REAL change can begin. Inspiring changed behavior I think, would be the most fulfilling outcome from this book.

Did the actual results align with your expectations? Can you explain?

More than I could have imagined. I was honestly shocked by how many women I knew personally that I never even realized they were going through similar situations as well. I’ve even been able to befriend and be there for MY abuser’s most recent victim because of all this. We have developed an awesome friendship just by being there for one another and being able to understand completely all the feelings and emotions you experience after something like this. But what shocked me the most is how many MEN I’ve had reach out thanking me for shining a light on some things and inspiring them to make changes in their own behaviors and relationships. That’s the kind of impact I didn’t see coming but am extremely proud to be a part of.

What moment let you know that your book had started a movement? Please share a story.

The moment my abuser was arrested. I got the call that the domestic violence detective in Florida was sent a copy of my book, apparently, they read it overnight and it motivated them to set up a team to sit at my abuser’s local bar and wait for him to have a drink and break his bail agreement. It’s sad that he actually served more time for that than what he did to be arrested in the first place, but I was happy to know that my story played a part in him seeing a taste of justice.

What kinds of things did you hear right away from readers? What are the most frequent things you hear from readers about your book now? Are they the same? Different?

The thing I hear the most is how strong I am. This is interesting to me because I am so much stronger now than I was during the time the story was unfolding, that I see the woman in that book much differently than everyone else does. I am amazed at how much I tolerated, how little I cared about myself, and how blind I was. My readers seem to enjoy the fact that I take them on a full emotional journey, they laughed, cried, got mad at me, and end up with how proud they are of who I have become since that time.

What is the most moving or fulfilling experience you’ve had as a result of writing this book? Can you share a story?

Honestly, my mom’s reaction to it. I begged her not to read it because of how graphic and vulnerable it is. I was a nervous wreck when she told me she had received her copy in the mail. I’m not sure what I was expecting, but when she told me how proud she was of me that was an emotional moment for me. I had been so full of shame for so many years and trying to hide behind the strong woman persona I had built for myself, so something about my mom saying that made it all seem better. I guess I had been so disappointed in myself for so long that I could only imagine a similar reaction from my loved ones. My mother has always been extraordinarily strong, so I felt like I had big shoes to fill.

Have you experienced anything negative? Do you feel there are drawbacks to writing a book that starts such colossal conversation and change?

I am sure there are people who have had something to say about it, or about me, but none of that has been brought to me directly. I would definitely say there could be some drawbacks. This is a sensitive topic, and the content of the book is considered controversial, but if it keeps helping people and inspiring them to make changes to better their lives, it is worth it.

Can you articulate why you think books in particular have the power to create movements, revolutions, and true change?

I think books allow you more space to be detailed and draw your reader into the world you are trying to make them experience. So I definitely think they have the power to create movements.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a bestselling writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

In this case, it was more the need to get this story out of me. It was incredibly therapeutic to finally be able to tell my whole messy story. That coupled with my stubborn ability to finish anything I start. If I don’t finish a task on time or meet a deadline, I won’t be able to sleep.

What challenge or failure did you learn the most from in your writing career? Can you share the lesson(s) that you learned?

The biggest challenge was overcoming my own emotions and fears to actually follow through with publishing. It’s a vulnerable story for not only me but those who surround me in it. Once I got it published, I had to accept that it’s out there for a reason and move forward with it. So if someone doesn’t like what was said about them or how they are portrayed, that’s just something I have to deal with. The biggest lesson I think I’m learning is how many people one person’s story can impact.

Many aspiring authors would love to make an impact similar to what you have done. What are the 5 things writers need to know if they want to spark a movement with a book? (please include a story or example for each)

Just do it, get your story on paper. Do not worry about editing, spelling, or any of the details for your first draft. Just get it out so you do not get distracted from the story you want to tell. Don’t worry about what anyone else will think or feel. I almost stopped myself from publishing, so I didn’t hurt anyone else’s feelings or upset their lives. But I had to focus on the bigger picture. Change names. I don’t honestly know if there’s a legal aspect to that or not, but in my case, I didn’t want anything to blowback on anyone else in the story. So I changed everyone’s name, including my own, for the safety of all parties involved. Grab the reader’s attention with the first sentence. Trust me, this works. Make sure you follow up on everything while publishing. In my case the story wasn’t something I wanted to go through again, so I trusted the editors. I won’t make that mistake again!

The world, of course, needs progress in many areas. What movement do you hope someone (or you!) starts next? Can you explain why that is so important?

I would really like to see some programs for the abusers! There are a lot of programs in place for women and children who have been exposed to abuse. But unfortunately, the guys don’t get any help. Sending them to jail isn’t fixing anything. It would be awesome to see some rehabilitation programs in these jails to help these guys learn how to have better behavior. Most of them come from backgrounds of abuse themselves and are only doing what they were taught is normal. I think if we could get them into learning healthier behavioral habits that might be a good start.

