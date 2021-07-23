Shannon Bain: “Commit to over-delivering on your promises”

Commit to over-delivering on your promises: There is quite literally nothing worse than saying one thing and doing another, making promises you can’t keep or under-whelming a client’s expectation. While your marketing will create a vision of what it ‘could’ be like to work with you, what it is ACTUALLY like to work with you needs to exceed that ideation and over-delivery should be a priority if you want to create a WOW! Customer Experience.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shannon Bain.

Shannon is a digital strategist and website agency owner based in Brisbane, Australia. She specializes in working with coaches and service-providers to help elevate their online presence and reach their goals faster. Her signature offers include done-for-you website design, 1:1 digital strategy consulting and hybrid programs that merge clarity, strategy and actions to enable her clients to take the next big leap in their entrepreneurial journey.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m Shannon — digital strategist and owner of a website agency called Shannon Bain Digital. We help coaches and service providers elevate their online presence through conversion-based website design and customer journey optimization.

I started my business in April 2020 by solving a problem a huge amount of people were facing at the time — a poor online presence and lack of support around adapting digitally.

After scaling from a freelancer to agency offering a range of services to a wider market, I found my true passion in website design, SEO and digital strategy consulting for coaches, health professional and SME service-based businesses.

My approach is to look at a business from a higher-level perspective and use strategic systems that optimize the customer journey from a digital perspective and allow the business to achieve better, long-term results faster and more efficiently.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

One of the (not so funny) mistakes I made was thinking that in order to have a profitable business you have to have a huge team and say yes to every client that wants to work with you.

The truth is that in this day and age it’s all about leverage! The trajectory of your business doesn’t rely on ‘more’ team members or ‘more’ clients, there are so many different ways you can leverage your time and make more while working the same or less.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have an incredibly supportive partner who has always pushed me along the way. I often get carried away with that next big idea or project, he helps bring my ideas into perspective and knows when I am just being a little crazy.

I think it is important to have someone that kind of gets your craziness though, that listens and celebrates with you as if it is their own achievement. I’m very lucky to have that.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Customer experience is everything when it comes to building a business. In a world of online marketing to the masses and the race to have the most ‘scalable business model’, a lot of people forget about the person behind the purchase.

Look at it this way, there are 4 key areas to the way your customer takes a ‘journey’ through your business from being totally unaware of who you are, all the way to being a paid client. This includes:

Attraction Engagement Conversion Retention

The objective of each stage is different, attraction = brand awareness, engagement = lead generation, conversion = sales, retention = client experience.

While each stage is important in shaping the perception of your brand to the consumer, customer experience will impact your success beyond any other factor because it becomes a leverage point of replenishing this 4-step system. Positive client experience = repeat business, increased CLV (customer lifetime value), referrals and social proof.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Unfortunately, too many businesses emphasize the importance of ‘lead generation’ and ‘sales’ on their success, while forgetting about the effectiveness of client experience on profitability and longevity.

The disconnect is that there is a culture of always needing ‘more’ and companies are focusing on ‘volume and quantity’ over quality. Their KPI’s are focused on ‘new business’ and marketing is all about ‘funnels’, which suggests there is an end point after a sale is made.

This means they are trying to pump a maximum amount of leads & sales through their ‘funnels’ instead of looking at multiplying their retention rates and customer lifetime value by optimizing their client experience.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

I think the smart ones understand that customer experience is an absolute non-negotiable part of running a business. If you aren’t constantly reviewing and improving the customer experience then your business will get stale and your customers will leave you for a competitor who is giving more relevant value and listening to their ever-changing needs.

Competition 100% puts pressure on companies to improve the client experience but generally the best experiences come from a genuine care and understanding of the customer’s needs in relation to your offer.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

I love adding those little touches to my clients experience like welcome gifts and personal notes, but one stand out example would have to be when I worked a multi-million dollar global tech company on a huge international website project.

This company had reached out after a poor experience with multiple providers over several years. They were understandably weary about engaging another agency but through my communication style, care and attention to detail Shannon Bain Digital has become their ‘go-to’ resource for all digital projects.

I wow-ed them by remaining open, honest and taking the initiative on the project at hand — all the things which were clearly lacking previously.

By really listening to their needs and understanding what they were trying to achieve on a higher level has completely changed their perspective and willingness to engage an external agency, and in turn has resulted in big opportunities for my business as well.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

This client has been with me now for over 12 months and provide constant praise and thanks for having someone in their corner that they can truly trust with their websites and digital strategy.

They have even said in over 20 years of business they have never worked with such a reliable and effective agency/consultant. This is obviously a bold claim that I can use as social proof long into the future!

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Customer experience has been forgotten by many, but any business, big or small, product or service-based can create a WOW! Customer experience by implementing a few simple things.

We know that creating a memorable customer experience is more than saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’, so if you want to create a Wow! Customer experience, each sense that the customer may encounter must be considered, and this can be placed into 2 categories:

Tangible: The things they can see and touch

Intangible: The way they you make them feel

These are my 5 C’s to creating a WOW! Customer experience:

Consider all touch points: From the moment someone becomes aware of your business think about what they see, feel and touch (physically or not) as these craft their perception, and while you may think this is out of your control — it’s not! All of these aspects will culminate into the customer’s perception of your value. Communication as a KEY factor: This is HUGE. While we don’t want to be spamming our clients with un-necessary information, an open dialogue on progress of work, value and results makes the client/customer feel at ease and that you are a worthy investment. Commit to over-delivering on your promises: There is quite literally nothing worse than saying one thing and doing another, making promises you can’t keep or under-whelming a client’s expectation. While your marketing will create a vision of what it ‘could’ be like to work with you, what it is ACTUALLY like to work with you needs to exceed that ideation and over-delivery should be a priority if you want to create a WOW! Customer Experience. Celebrate their wins and remember the little things: Whether it is birthdays, special events, simply remembering their name or something small that they said, this is key in showing your client you care and listen. Collect data and feedback, then take action: Assuming that you know what your clients want is a dangerous game. Listen, record, analyze and act on feedback or even conduct regular surveys to gain real insight.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Of course! Usually, a positive experience leads to referral-based business. This is always good because a referral enquiry always has an increased level of trust and higher conversion rates when compared to a totally cold lead.

To encourage referrals, you could:

Simply ask current/past customers if they have friends/family who would benefit from your product or service.

Set up a referral or affiliate program that rewards customers who refer their friends.

Stay front of mind to your customers with regular communications.

Ask for public reviews to share as powerful social proof.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Yes! This is going to effect brands that haven’t prioritized building customer loyalty.

While my expertise is in service-based and coaching businesses, my advice would be to differentiate yourself, go deep on your customers needs (don’t try and be everything to everyone) and of course, regularly review the 5 C’s to customer experience I listed above.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Screen free Sunday! I have said this in an article in the past, but it would be great if we could all have one dedicated day each week where there are no screens, devices or technology and we are forced to get into nature and just be present.

It’s a regular habit I am working on implementing!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/shannonbaindigital/

https://facebook.com/shannonbaindigital

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!