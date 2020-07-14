Shanna Israel: “Trust yourself the most and don’t let anything or anyone stop you”

Trust yourself the most and don’t let anything or anyone stop you. Get smarter and sharper each time something gets in your way. Trust builds confidence and confidence leads to success. Knowledge is true power.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shanna Israel.

Shanna is a professional artist and Creative Director for Art x Shanna & 10 Fold Entertainment. She’s also the founder of Art Fun Parties. Shanna’s worked with some of the biggest brands & celebrities in the world ranging from Madonna, Steven Tyler, Jamie Foxx, People Magazine, Target & Nike.

Shanna’s always appreciated and embraced inventive and boundless thinking. Due to her unique professional and personal history, she’s created a new marketing platform via Art x Shanna that will help provide viable and exciting answers to help repair the world.

Her personal journey includes significant medical challenges that led to seeing over 100 doctors within a 15 year period. She saw firsthand the cracks in life and the system that needed help. It’s because of her focused determination, thinking outside of the box mentality, and luck she’s alive today.

Her visionary thinking and desire for creative solutions helped Shanna design #livingtheshitoutoflife: your story in art. This is not a project or idea for Shanna, it’s a culmination of her life’s journey that will continue to contribute to many other lives in a positive light. This is her answer to showcase incredibly inspiring stories, 3D art, and provide solutions at the same time.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

This career path found me in many ways. I’ve always been an artist who’s wanted to do good things in this world. I’ve also loved and been motivated by pop culture and business. However, when illness and trauma struck me I wasn’t prepared for it, as most people aren’t. My life completely re-routed, and I had to be extremely creative in a new way to find solutions for my medical challenges. I became extremely knowledgeable within the health/wellness world because it consumed 15 years of my life. While trying to recover from severe medical challenges, I made an affirmation to myself. I was going to live the shit out of my life like I never lived before. This became my new hashtag #livingtheshitoutoflife. This platform I’ve created via Art x Shanna is not a project or idea for me, it’s a culmination of my life’s journey that will continue to contribute to many other lives in a positive light. This is my answer to showcase incredibly inspiring stories, 3D art, and provide solutions at the same time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I would say the authentic response on social media. Normally, people would like, comment and compliment my work, etc. However, after posting my first interview with Rachel Leland, people’s reactions were very different. The community-related in a completely different way and comments were in all capital letters with a lot of punctuation to relay how this human story affected them in a positive way. This was one thing I took notice of because I saw how impactful these stories were and how they translated to the viewer.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, I can tell you I was a bit of a perfectionist when I was younger and I worked really hard, so I didn’t find mistakes funny. I found them to be frustrating and was hard on myself when I made them. The moment that changed that thinking for me was when I was at a well-known designer’s fashion show and saw there was duct tape on a pair of ripped pants as the model walked down the runway. I thought to myself if I’m seeing duct tape as the quick fix at the highest level of fashion, this is the true reality. It removed my fantasy of how I thought things were done at the top. My attitude is much different now and I welcome “mistakes” because they normally help me create something even better than originally planned and also remind me they are the best teacher. I now see a “mistake” as a reminder someone is trying in life and a true gift. It’s only a real mistake if you don’t learn from the trial.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

I think sharing stories is a vital way of helping people. Shared content can save lives. However, I’ve found some people don’t want to talk about or relive their stories due to possible stigma, fear of feeling vulnerable, etc. I think the first part of healing is to talk about one’s journey. The first part of my contribution to social impact is offering people a safe space to share their stories. Next, I transform their story into 3D artwork to show that beauty can be found in some of the most unexpected places. The art really showcases and provides a therapeutic outlet for topics that can be very challenging for people. Lastly, I provide a vehicle that raises awareness and helps raise funds for topics that need people’s attention. This combination is a fresh, new approach to help repair the world via Tikkun Olam.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by your cause?

A friend I haven’t seen for over 15 years recently lost his father and a close friend at the same time. We reconnected on social media and met up for coffee. As we were talking, he was telling me about his loss and that seeing my story and the work I was doing helped him at a time where he didn’t know when light would shine in his life again. He asked me if he could help contribute to my work because he was so impacted by the message and content. I wasn’t expecting this conversation to happen and I was touched to know my contribution helped him when he needed it the most.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

For sure. I truly believe in the power of people. I created this platform to help empower the individual.

Crowdfunding is extremely effective and can help a person or cause almost immediately.

Retailers can open up their creative space to provide new and effective retail solutions for people looking for health/wellness solutions. They are listening to the requests of the consumers for product development more closely now and that is a big shift in our culture.

Politicians can help create more attainable access to matters that pertain to health/wellness.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Well, most leaders I look up to are visionaries that stayed in their lane and believed in themselves. That is the hardest part in my opinion. You have to remain confident and yet open for real life and input. Elon Musk is a great example. He will share that people didn’t see his vision for Tesla, wouldn’t fund his vision and negated his vision for the most part. It’s because of his relentless dedication to his craft and trust in his plan that he eventually became one of the strongest leaders in his field. He’s now seen as visionary. One has to go through a lot of personal and questionable struggle to get the title of leader.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I don’t have 5 — I really can sum it up with this statement. Trust yourself the most and don’t let anything or anyone stop you. Get smarter and sharper each time something gets in your way. Trust builds confidence and confidence leads to success. Knowledge is true power.

I always had a unique relationship with the school. I appreciated it but didn’t love it because I was learning someone else’s version of life. I always wanted to nurture and cultivate my way of thinking and what I saw in my mind. I didn’t always have that luxury and was challenged when expressing my vision. Luckily, my mother embraced my mind which helped keep my confidence intact. That confidence is the reason I’m able to think differently in my adult life and offer a platform that provides solutions via creativity. I never take the luxury of being creative for granted.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really want to help people by providing creative solutions for the masses. I have many ideas in different categories that I’ll be sharing this year via Art x Shanna. One of the ideas I’m currently working on involves the LEGO brand and I feel this concept has the power to make significant changes for people living with a disability.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be the change you wish to see in the world.” I truly believe in the power of an individual. I don’t like complaining and rather put my effort into making effective change by doing something about it vs. just talking about a hypothetical reality.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes, David Gram, who used to be the Head of Ventures, EMEA @ LEGO Ventures. He now has a company called Diplomatic Rebels that understands and embraces radical innovative leaders. I’d love to brainstorm ideas with him and create radical change in the health/wellness space.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me at @artxshanna on Facebook and Instagram.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!