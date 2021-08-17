Shanita Dorsey of SDorseyCreative: “Passion/Drive ”

A business coach must have a love for teaching and wanting to help clients meet their business goals.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Shanita Dorsey.

Shanita Dorsey is a business strategist and founder of SDorseyCreative, LLC. She helps aspiring entrepreneurs to build a profitable and sustainable online business. Giving aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to build a legacy and leave an impact.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I was fortunate to have what people considered a great job because I always worked for the Government. However, I found that no matter what job or how great the pay was, I wasn’t happy. I always felt like deep down inside, God was telling me that I’m not living in my purpose and that he has more for me than working for someone else. In 2018, I decided to listen to that inner voice and start my own consulting business.

I chose to become a business strategist because I saw the need for it. I was surrounded by entrepreneurial friends who could not figure out why they couldn’t find clients, increase their sales, etc. I decided to take all that I had learned about business and put it to good use. Today, I teach aspiring entrepreneurs to build a profitable and sustainable business online.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three-character traits that have helped me in the success of my business is a positive mindset, optimism, and resilience.

The first character trait would be a positive mindset because imposter syndrome is real and as an entrepreneur it is something that I have experienced. There are times self-doubt creeps in, and I question if I am even qualified to have a coaching business. The way I combat imposter syndrome is by reiterating to myself why I am qualified based on my knowledge of business and clients I have helped.

The second character trait is optimism because if I am honest, starting a coaching business does not equate to instant success and because of that it can be discouraging at times. However, overtime I have seen my hard work payoff and I am really happy about that.

The third character trait is resilience because when I remember why I decided to be an entrepreneur, it reminds me to keep pushing through tough times so I can continue to help others and achieve my goals.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

A few success habits that have helped me in my journey is to wake up in the morning by 6 a.m. so that I can get my day started early and have more time to complete my tasks. Another habit that I like to do is work out in the morning because it helps me to stay healthy, clear my mind and allow me to be more productive throughout the day.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits are something that everyone develops overtime, and those habits are either good or bad. The importance of creating good habits is to become the best version of yourself and reach your desired goals. For example, as a business strategist, I had to get into the habit of waking up early if I wanted to get more done throughout the day. I set my alarm clock and it eventually got easier for me as time went on.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

I honestly believe the only way to stop bad habits is to know your why and get into a daily routine of replacing your bad habits with good habits. There won’t be immediate results, but if you trust the process, the results will come with time.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Live the Life of Your Dreams: Be brave enough to live the life of your dreams according to your vision and purpose instead of the expectations and opinions of others” by Roy T. Bennett. This quote resonates with me because many people don’t live out their dreams to be an entrepreneur because of fear of what others may think of them. I’ve been there and I had to realize that I only have one life so I may as well live it with no regrets.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I am working on writing out my content for the remainder of the year for my blog, social media, etc. My content will help people to learn something new or get a different perspective in terms of business, branding and motivation.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Passion/Drive — A business coach must have a love for teaching and wanting to help clients meet their business goals. Education — A business degree is beneficial but not required. However, a business coach needs to understand the basics of business, marketing, finance, etc., People Skills — Business coaches must be able to listen, communicate and relate to their clients. This will help them understand what their client is experiencing, and better help solve their problems. Accountability — Business coaches need tools and resources that will help identify their clients’ goals and track their progress to reach their desired results. Organization — Good organizational skills can help business coaches to identify and prioritize what is important to work efficiently. If there is no organization, it can lead to tasks being piled up, lost paperwork, time wasted and stress.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake I see coaches make that are just starting their business is offering their services for free or not charging enough money in hopes of attracting customers. The problem with that is you’re attracting the wrong type of customers, who are more likely not going to do the work you give them, resulting in them possibly blaming you for not seeing success in their own business. Also, charging for free or at a low price does not cover business expenses and affects your bottom line. If you don’t know your own worth and value and what you bring to the table, no one else will either. A coach can avoid this by researching their target audience and creating a buyer persona so they know how to better find their perfect clients.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

A business coach should be able to listen to their clients’ problems and be empathetic towards them. When you understand where your customers are coming from, then you will be able to ease their concerns by offering your service as a solution. But keep in mind there is no one size fits all solution, and that each coaching session may need to be tailored to meet the client’s needs. This will give you a competitive advantage in your business because your clients won’t feel as though they are just another dollar sign, instead they feel seen and heard like a real person with a problem. In my business, I offer discovery calls so that I can listen to and understand my clients’ pain points so that I can provide the right solution that will meet their needs.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

The best way to find customers is by engaging with potential clients through different social media platforms. This can be done in a variety of ways: creating content on your niche and using hashtags, engaging with potential clients by responding to questions on Facebook groups, Twitter, Clubhouse, etc. This is what I have done to find new clients and it has worked for me.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

My advice would be to find something that you enjoy doing, that is relaxing; it could be yoga, going to the spa, traveling, etc. The most important thing is to put yourself first because if you’re running on empty, you can’t pour into your clients like you should as a business coach.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement that consist of people volunteering their time to mentor young children and make an impact in their lives. There are children who may not have the best upbringing and may need guidance. I believe that by volunteering your time to mentor, it gives you a sense of pride and accomplishment because you made a difference in someone’s life.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a private lunch with Nicole Walters. She is an amazing female entrepreneur who originally inspired me to become an entrepreneur. I love that she took a chance on herself, quit her job, and has built a million-dollar business. She is a wealth full of knowledge when it comes to entrepreneurship, and I love that she shares it with her audience on social media.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my work by visiting my website at https://www.shanitadorsey.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!