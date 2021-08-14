Shanice J. Douglas-Samuels Of Witted Roots: “You can’t be everything for everyone”

You can’t be everything for everyone. Without boundaries for yourself and others, it’s quite easy to stretch yourself thin, and begin to lose focus on what is really important to you.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shanice J. Douglas-Samuels)

Shanice J. Douglas-Samuels is the Founder & CEO of Witted Roots, a mental health + emotional wellness platform for millennial women of color, rooted in themes of self-reflection + vulnerability. She holds both a BA in Psychology and Women’s & Gender Studies, as well as an MSc. in Psychology, Health, & Behavior. Shanice exists at the intersection of passion + purpose to hold space for millennial women of color to discover the tools necessary to thoughtfully address and intentionally approach their mental health + emotional wellness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was born and raised in Jamaica, then moved to the United States as a teenager. In many ways, that experience was a defining moment in my life, because it really solidified my path to a career in wellness. After migrating to the US, I experienced what I know now to be depression. It was unfamiliar to me, and I didn’t really have the kind of support system around me to recognize it for what it is and help me to find the right avenues to process it. Rather, due to a mix of cultural stigma around mental health, and a general dysfunction in my home life, my experience was largely ignored.

I struggled for a very long time and retreated even deeper into myself. I, by necessity, had to develop a hodge-podge of coping mechanisms to help me each day. I am grateful that these coping mechanisms for me included really diving deeper into my obsession with reading, and studying. That fueled an unmatched curiosity within me to learn more about how the mind works, and why people do the things they do, which fortunately led me to pursue my undergraduate studies in Psychology, and Women’s & Gender Studies. From there I went on to pursue a postgraduate degree in Psychology, Health, and Behavior which really helped me to find clarity into how I really wanted to show up in the world. I leveraged my experience as a millennial woman of color, facing cultural stigma around mental health and emotional wellness, to start a company focused on us, our multi-dimensionality in the world, and to make a contribution to toppling the underrepresentation of women of color in the over 4.5 trillion dollars industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting story I can think of since I started Witted Roots, is one particular situation within our first two years when we received a series of negative critiques from a man who was seemingly furious that our company was focused solely on the experiences of millennial women of color. The gist was that he believed that we were being discriminatory because men experience challenges with mental health too, and we should open our space to include them. Why this situation sticks out to me is that it made it abundantly clear that we are on the right track. The truly safe spaces for women of color, in general, are already few and far between, so it is no surprise that it will make someone who enjoys systemic privilege for just existing a bit uncomfortable. At first, it unnerved me, but I eventually saw it for what it was: more fuel for the mission that we have to help more millennial women of color globally empower themselves with their own arsenal of tools and resources for better mental health.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the beginning, one of our biggest mistakes was not getting super clear on HOW we would fulfill the mission we have. We have refined the people we want to serve, and we always knew the kind of impact we wanted to have on them, but it took us some time to really focus on the product or service that we could develop to do that. The biggest lesson we learned from that is that progression really occurs when you focus on what is important in building the foundation of your company, rather than all the busy, “urgent” tasks that can quickly take up you time and energy, like daily social media content, for instance.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

To be honest, Witted Roots wouldn’t be where it is today without the very instrumental support from my husband, D. L. Samuels. He has been right beside me figuring it all out, learning, and growing as we build. His genius is really in the creative aspect, so it’s been such a huge help to know that graphics, images, videos, and anything else that requires editing are taken care of by a professional who is really great at what he does. For people who have been around since our very beginning in late 2016 to early 2017, they would probably remember the not-so-aesthetically pleasing graphics that I made myself. Needless to say, we’re all better off with D. L. taking control of the visual creativity.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Millennial women of color have been largely underrepresented and left out of the global health and wellness industry worth 4.5 trillion+ dollars.

Of the mainstream platforms available within the industry, women of color are largely underrepresented, whether as members or as experts.

Millennial women of color need access to platforms that allow them to be heard, listen, be vulnerable, recharge, learn, find clarity, and gather as a community (both virtually + IRL).

As we create RESET, our exclusive, private membership community to be that space, we are using it as an opportunity to help millennial women of color to really hone in on the tools and resources that they can tap into as they go through their life. Mental health and emotional wellness as important to overall wellness, as much as nutrition and exercise are, and we aim to normalize that.

This work is particularly important in communities of color because of the wide-scale stigma and mistrust surrounding mental health care. We are helping millennial women of color now, but that will have a significantly positive impact on generations to come.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Commit to intentional self-reflection: Making it a habit to focus inward can give you some unique insight that you can use as you move forward building the life that gives you the most joy. One example of this could be asking yourself a question each morning to just check in with yourself, or even getting a guided-reflection journal to help direct your self-reflection. Become open to vulnerability: It can be scary to really show your “true colors” with others, but giving yourself the opportunity to behave as your truest self each day will bring you that much closer to having a better relationship with your wellness journey. One example of incorporating this into your daily life is by just sharing your story, one at a time. It doesn’t have to be the deepest, darkest secrets on your public social media profile, but think about that one thing that may be weighing you down, and find one person you can trust to share with and ask them to hold space for you to process through it. Curate the people around you: Honestly, many of us have taken a long time to realize this, but the people you surround yourself with, whether family, friends, or acquaintances have a significant impact on your quality of life. One way to have this work best for you, is to really be intentional about the people in your life, and make decisions on how they affect you directly. You could do a Family/Friend/Acquaintance Evaluation, based on the metrics that really matter to you, and go from there to see who is right to have close by on this continuous journey to lifelong wellness. Find new friends to expand with: Similar to the previous point, not only can we evaluate the relationships we already have, but it may be time start expanding your circle. No matter how shy, or introverted, or socially anxious you may be, you can take your time and do it in your own way. One example could be finding a highly selective private community of people who are on a similar wavelength and are as open to holding space for you, as you are holding space for them. Ignore the outer world. Yes, we live in the world, and have to navigate it on a daily basis, but when there is a greater focus on what’s going on inside your mind and your body, you are better able to refine your life experience. One example of this is by curating your social media feed, or even just giving yourself certain boundaries when it comes to consuming mainstream media.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We already have! At least, that’s what I think. Our movement is really about leveraging self-reflection and vulnerability to dig deeper into the foundations of who you are to really understand your mental health + emotional wellness. Without this vulnerable approach to focusing inward, and digging it all up, whatever comes to the surface, uncomfortable to look at, or not, will really make a difference in how you approach your wellness journey going forward. We believe that everyone should make space for that for themselves.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

There is no “one size fits all” approach to wellness. It would’ve saved a lot of time and energy from being spent paying attention to things that were not right for me. Focus on what really matters to you. You are the main player of your life, and no one else dictates how anything goes but you. Reclaim power over your own wellness. I am in control. Once I was able to fully realize that, I could flow through my journey on the path that was set out just for me. You won’t always be a fit for everyone. Not everyone will connect with who you are, what you do, or how you do it. Once you get to a place where you are truly okay with that, you will have so much more freedom (all kinds!) to make the impact on the world that you were always meant to. You can’t be everything for everyone. Without boundaries for yourself and others, it’s quite easy to stretch yourself thin, and begin to lose focus on what is really important to you.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health is definitely the topic that I hold dearest to my heart. So many of us, particularly in communities of color, have internalized a stigma surrounding mental health. We need more opportunities to realize that it’s okay to intentionally focus on your mental health as part of your overall wellness journey.

