Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Shanesha Scott Will Show You How to Be More Deliberate

You can be more successful when pushing to achieve your goals

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Most people treat life as it comes. Rather than be deliberate or intentional about their actions they tend to swim with the flow. Shanesha Scott, who is a licensed Mindset Life Coach knows however that we don’t really need to go through life taking it as it comes. She believes if you want to be successful you have to make calculated actions.

From being a Makeup Artist to evolving into a Life Coach, Shanesha has always wanted to help others. She enjoys helping clients to develop emotional intelligence and coping with stress. Life can be tough but having someone who can point you towards the right direction can be blissful.

Getting unstuck shouldn’t be so hard and this is why Beauty 4RM Ashes offers a number of pricing plans starting from 27 dollars. Some of the features of working with Shanesha include a Queendom Course designed to help clients unleash their potential, a 30 days till Renewal package for those who want to renew their mind and the 90 Days: New You  signature program.

Shanesha understands that she has a purpose and she is on the right track to attain that. Please visit her website and Instagram page to learn more.

Casey Imafidon, Casey Imafidon

Casey Imafidon has been featured on success.com, inc.com, and is a go to guy for happiness and success advice. Visit his website on www.caseyimafidon.com or shoot me an email on [email protected]

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What Keeps You From Choosing the Life You Want?

by Susan Hilger
Community//

Want Life Coaching? 4 Reasons NOT to do it.

by Edwin S. Soriano
Community//

What should I expect from a life coach?

by Immanual Joseph

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.