Shane Pace – The art of keeping a passion alive for a long time is a real challenge in life

The online fitness industry has been significantly growing since the past few years, however, the outbreak of the global pandemic that was witnessed in the past year pushed the market for virtual training to a new high. A large number of the global population that were health conscious plunged into the online fitness training bandwagon giving a big boost to this trend which is expected to grow in the near future. The reason for its growing popularity is that it gives the flexibility to workout at your own time, pace, and space making it an attractive proposition.

Most of the people in this world work towards one goal or aim in their lives, while many others aim to do the greater good with their work to make an impact on people’s lives for the better. The fitness world has seen some of these rare gems who have tried to spread across their knowledge, experience and expertise to turn people more towards fitness and encourage them to make fitness a part of their daily routine and lifestyle.

In a world that derives happiness from overnight successes, all those success stories that involve hustlers and are made from the ground up are the stories that pump in the right energies in others and inspires them much more profoundly. The art of keeping a passion alive for a long time is a real challenge in life. Starting something else when the finish line seems so far away is tempting, but the most passionate would keep the spirit alive somewhere in their heart of hearts.

Shane hails from Melbourne, Australia, and has been a keen sports enthusiast since a young age. He developed a strong liking for football and joined the AFL at the age of 12. To put it simply, physical activity and exercise is important for everyone. Children, adolescents, and adults of all ages need regular physical activity. Physical activity promotes good health, and you should stay active throughout all stages of your life.

Being a fitness enthusiast himself, Shane always wanted people around him to lead a fit lifestyle and that prompted him to venture into the online fitness training space with the launch of ‘Be Elit3’. “Having observed that many had lost touch to their daily fitness routines due to the lockdown as all the gyms and fitness centers were under lock and key. The motivating factor was severely lost, and I wanted to bring back that energy in people which was missing due to lack of their exercise regimes which once was a part of their daily life,” says Shane.