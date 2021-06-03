Shana Starr of Bastion Elevate: “ I want to share that because a lot of the women I work with I can see stepping into my role in the future”

The advice I would give to other women leaders to help their team thrive is to offer advice on a regular basis. You can lead by example, but it is important to take the time to highlight a team’s strengths but also highlight weaknesses and give advice on what they can do better. I also suggest that women share their own journey and tools and tips for success. A mentor and vision of success can shape what a career looks like in this business to other women — I want to share that because a lot of the women I work with I can see stepping into my role in the future.

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shana Starr, CEO of Bastion Elevate.

Shana is CEO of Bastion Elevate, an award-winning full-service PR and Social Media Marketing Agency. She is experienced in all aspects of running the business and providing tactics and insight into marketing campaigns in order to do world class work for our clientele. Shana has been in the PR and social media industry for well over 27 years and is well versed at putting strategy into play that produces the results clients and brands are looking for.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always loved the news and how words can impact a story. I was a journalism major with a focus on PR and really was excited about how PR impacts a story and assists a writer or journalist in how the story is formed. I still love that portion of the news cycle and how to raise our client’s brand awareness by strategically placing them in news read by their potential customers. I find the news fascinating which helps us do a better job for our clients by knowing what journalists want to get a story told. To this day, I receive three newspapers daily, tons of magazines and subscribe to online newsletters. I’m fascinated on how brands position themselves. Some do a great job, others struggle. I still love what I do.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I was approached by Bastion Collective to sell my agency in 2018. That was so exciting. To be approached to sell and come on board with this prestigious group was a career goal. I’m so thrilled to be part of the collective, which is a group of marketing services agencies that are the very best at what they do. It’s a very collaborative environment that has made our firm better and stronger. Which in the end is better for our clients.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure it’s funny. But my biggest mistake I made was partnering with the wrong people who didn’t match my work style/ethic. I did that for a long time, and I wish I would have made moves sooner to correct a bad environment. I learned a big lesson with that. Once I made a move away from that relationship, it opened doors for Bastion Collective and I hit another career goal. Had I done it sooner and not been afraid of going out on my own, I probably would have hit that goal faster. Lesson is, don’t be afraid to change what isn’t working.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Lots of people have helped me through my career. I have several to thank. One being a past partner, Jason Kirshner who really helped grow an agency with me before his early passing. Another is my husband, Jarrod Daniel, who is a true partner in every sense of the word. And a few clients who have constantly referred me throughout my career.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

PR and social media marketing is a stressful environment because you are always trying to secure the next big hit that will be impactful to your client. You are also looking strategically at new situations and how to position clients or a campaign that will benefit the brands you work with. I like working out (need to do it more often) and I always walk my dogs in the morning, at least three miles, to help set my day. Taking time to unwind and read or give yourself grace is a key component. I also recommend affirmations. I want to like my job and not get overly stressed about things I can’t control and control the things I can. I also have a great team that I trust is doing everything they can to produce high quality work.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

The world is diverse, and brands and companies would be remiss if they didn’t get diverse perspectives in how they approach the public at large. Brands that stay in a bubble and don’t tap into other cultures and communities are going to be less competitive if they don’t understand the importance of reaching out across their communities, and the globe.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

Business owners and CEO’s need to make sure their staff is diverse and that we are providing opportunities to others outside of our circle.

At Bastion Collective we started a mentorship program where participants can learn about marketing services to hopefully assist people looking at marketing as a career to learn firsthand what the services look like and what we actually do for clients. Each participant will receive a certificate and also a referral from one of our CEO’s. All businesses need to start to provide this type of offerings to open up about our perspective industries.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

A CEO does a lot of different things but mostly we oversee everything at a company level. As CEO, I oversee P&L, direction of the company, leadership and employee satisfaction, new business outreach and development, branding, culture, etc. It’s a lot but I love what I do, the people I work with, our team of experts and Bastion Collective as a brand. It’s a very supportive environment which works with my management style.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

The main myth would be that a CEO is out of touch with the day-to-day business and tactics. To be an effective CEO, you have to have the pulse of all the moving pieces. You can’t just hope things are being done correctly, you have to see that it is and get involved to make sure the tactics and services are being delivered because it impacts your brand and company.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women executives have to navigate relationships and personalities different. I think if we push, we are seen as pushy, or emotional, which men rarely have to face. I am aggressive in getting what I want done for the company and I am not afraid to go after it. I don’t think men have to think about it that way, but I am always amused when I get feedback that my response wasn’t warranted. As a woman executive, I stand my ground. I want to work and mentor young women on how not to apologize and how to ask for what they want. I’m a big proponent of sharing, encouraging and leading future women executives.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

PR and social work is very creative. It is also tactical, so I love how engaging the process is to get the results clients want. I still very much enjoy the process of starting with a client and putting the actual plan into action. As a CEO, I pictured I would be less interested in that process, and more focused on purely the business. That hasn’t been the case for me personally. I’m still very much involved in how the strategies are implemented — and in how the business is performing. It’s a lot more work and probably less glamorous than I had imagined when I first thought about a CEO role to be honest.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

Very true on how not everyone is meant to be an executive! In order to lead, you have to be unflappable. I feel one of my biggest strengths is I don’t get too excited about the big wins, and I don’t get to beat down by the losses. I don’t want the team to see a leader who can’t navigate a bad situation, or reactionary vs. thoughtful. In leadership, it is important to be steady.

Other traits for success are to be organized, resilient, and informed. Everyday should have a plan and a timeline. I feel that organization and holding yourself to deliverables is key to being a successful executive. You also need to know what the team is doing and what the company culture is like. You can’t just check-in, you really do have to lean-in.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

The advice I would give to other women leaders to help their team thrive is to offer advice on a regular basis. You can lead by example, but it is important to take the time to highlight a team’s strengths but also highlight weaknesses and give advice on what they can do better. I also suggest that women share their own journey and tools and tips for success. A mentor and vision of success can shape what a career looks like in this business to other women — I want to share that because a lot of the women I work with I can see stepping into my role in the future.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I hope so. Not only have I provided jobs for many families, but I have also served on several boards for homeless initiatives, children’s charities, women’s foundations and countless campaigns to aid non-profits. I am a big proponent as well of helping others when I can. I’ve never said no to someone who had questions for me or wanted help on a resume. It’s something I truly enjoy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Help others who don’t have the same opportunities learn from you. Always offer a mentorship program or internship to others in the industry.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

Sheryl Sandberg or Oprah … I’m all about women empowerment and love what they have done in that vein.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.