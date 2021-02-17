Shamina Taylor: “Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable”

Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable

As part of our series about the “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Attorney Shamina Taylor. She teaches women how to level up in their personal lives and their professional careers by showing them the secrets to becoming the most powerful, fulfilled, wealthy, and successful version of themselves.

With over 20 years of experience, Shamina is a top industry leader and has helped hundreds of women build their businesses to great success, both on and off-line, with her top clients making $50k+ a month in recurring revenue. Shamina, using her own teachings, has had a record-breaking year, and despite the pandemic, grew her revenue to $700k, $301k in June alone.

Shamina has spoken at Thinkific’s Online Course Success Summit and was the keynote speaker at Oneness Festival — a global online festival of conscious transformation. She is the creator of Infinite Wealth, Irresistible Offers, Magnetic Power, Emotional Self Mastery, Be The Standout: Make Them Stop Their Scroll, Impact, Influence: Leverage Your Social Media, and several other successful online programs.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Being an extremely successful attorney, I had what I, and many others around me, believed to be the ‘perfect’ life. I had achieved what most people strive for; booming business, marriage, two kids, the house, exotic travel, dream body, and financial security, and I was happy…or so I thought.

One day, while I was sitting in only my third yoga class, I had a spiritual ‘aha’ moment. It hit me like a wave as I suddenly realized I wasn’t as happy as I thought I was. I could feel there was something missing, something calling out to me to do so much more in this life-time. This led me on a path to years of deep spiritual and self-development and in time, my truest purpose was revealed to me. My purpose was to help other women transform their lives and their businesses, and by doing so I created an almost 7-figure business in less than a year.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

My biggest mistake was thinking that I could do everything myself. If I didn’t know something I would just Google it or watch a how-to video on YouTube because after all, I am a bad-ass, strong, independent woman! Of course, this would work for somethings but I was spreading myself thin trying to be every aspect of my business.

To expand and grow, I had to tap into the wisdom of others so I could focus on what mattered most to me, helping women succeed, instead of just the daily grind of business.

So while being bad-ass, hire people and hire them sooner than you think you need them! It is amazing to accomplish things on your own, but it is better to delegate the things you don’t love so that you can hone in on your zone of genius and grow your business much faster than you ever imagined.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are so many people I am grateful for that I could probably write a book on it! However, the teachings of Wayne Dyer were very instrumental in my journey and the many mentors I have had along the way helped me see what was within me already. They all expanded my abilities to recognize what I was capable of and pushed me to find my true vision. It helped me grow at an exceptional rate both in life and business.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

My business has always had a sole vision, to reach as many women as possible to help them discover their own power within. I believe there are several beliefs that hold many women back from fulfilling their truest purpose in life both internal and external. As I shift their beliefs and heal their past patterns, they become the most impactful and wealthiest version of who they are meant to be. That is, and will remain, my purpose for my business as it is most rewarding to see the power within each and every woman I work with growing beyond their wildest dreams!

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion. Can you share with our readers a story from your own experience about how you lead your team during uncertain or difficult times?

When the pandemic hit, it brought uncertain times to almost everyone. However, I made the decision to keep going with business as usual. In fact, I looked at it as the opportunity to catch up. I understand that many others experienced tremendous difficulties during this time, but I recognized the opportunity for what I do to thrive as though I had been preparing for this moment my whole life.

My team adopted the same mentality. We already knew how to run our business online so we took it to the next level and provided even more programs to help those that were struggling and those that wanted to thrive. I, therefore, launched a new program and it was changing lives.

I am a true believer that we create our own reality and I decided that what was happening around me wasn’t going to affect what was happening within myself or my business. That continuous mindset for myself helped my team see anything was possible. Of course, we had learning curves along the way but consistently growing and expanding was what helped my business grow ten times over, in a time where many are struggling.

Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the motivation to continue through your challenges? What sustains your drive?

We all experience frustrations at some point but giving up has never been my style, even when at one moment I was so frustrated I briefly reconsidered my decision to follow the path I was on. Thankfully, that line of thinking lasted a mere moment as the alternative (not doing what I love) wasn’t an option. My passion and vision motivate me daily. Whenever I dare to dream big, and I mean really big, they keep fueling the fire of my desires and pushing me forward.

I desire to reach millions to awaken what lies within them that is just waiting to be discovered, and knowing I can achieve that, fuels me every day!

What would you say is the most critical role of a leader during challenging times?

Leaders learning to lead themselves at all times, not just during challenging times, is the most critical. If you cannot lead yourself on a daily basis, you cannot lead others through challenging times. We as leaders have to decide what we want to create within ourselves and our business and then have the courage and the commitment to follow through with our promises to ourselves and our teams.

When the future seems so uncertain, what is the best way to boost morale? What can a leader do to inspire, motivate and engage their team?

Celebrate every win, no matter how small they may be! Focusing on even the tiniest of wins allows us to appreciate where we really are instead of always chasing something that is ‘missing’. Also, we all thrive off of encouragement. Even a small push in the right direction, while being recognized for doing well, drives us and keeps us going so we never think of giving up.

A leader must be the embodiment of what they are seeking and expecting in their team. If your team sees you practicing what you preach, it allows them to know what is expected of them and understand that it is possible for them to excel, no matter what is happening around them.

What is the best way to communicate difficult news to one’s team and customers?

I am always honest and supportive when delivering difficult news. Especially during these times, people are already feeling a sense of loss or rejection so it is better to approach them with honesty and support so they can understand the details and process the news more efficiently.

How can a leader make plans when the future is so unpredictable?

You cannot have a win without trying so I personally plan for what I expect without allowing doubts or uncertainty to hold me back. We all have no guarantees in anything really, and that is especially true in business, so why not believe the best is going to happen? Worst case scenario…we are disappointed, but best case scenario…amazing things will come to fruition!

The future is yours to make, so never allow doubt or fear of failure to get in the way of your dreams. Be optimistic with your plans and you will be surprised at what you can create.

Is there a “number one principle” that can help guide a company through the ups and downs of turbulent times?

Keep going no matter what.

When a company has a vision, that vision will have a message. The message is the principal for its existence and will be the guiding light during a company’s highs and lows. Your message is the reason you keep going no matter what, and it will continuously lead the way to success.

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make during difficult times? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

There are several mistakes a business can make and making the change to recover from them is most important. However, if I had to pinpoint three of four, I would say the mistakes that hinder a business the most are:

Panic. Not holding the faith that this is going to work.

Not focusing specifically on what works and instead trying too many different things.

Not willing to change how they do things to adapt.

Not hiring the right support to help them grow.

Trying to use old ways to fix new issues.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

I run my business like a business. That may sound like a no-brainer but I focus on showing up daily for myself, my clients, my team, and my business as a whole. I made a commitment early in life to do the scary things, even when I had no idea how it would turn out. I took risks to try and generate new leads…and it worked!

By facing my fears head-on and listening to my clients, I created a system of recurring monthly revenue by creating products that my clients would want every month. Whenever I launch a new strategy, I ensure it aligns with my energy so that I am able to always give my best self to my business and my clients.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should do to lead effectively during uncertain and turbulent times? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Learn to Lead Yourself

If you can learn to lead yourself, you will start to trust your decisions. You will start taking risks and implementing your ideology, not the ideology of others. When people see you confidently leading yourself, they will look to you for leadership and put their trust in you to lead them. You will magnetize others towards you through your leadership strengths.

2. Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable

Too many people like being comfortable and avoid change like the plague. So when times are changing, which they continuously do, you have to be willing to change with them. Being uncomfortable is what breeds change, growth, and new success. If we are too comfortable, we are not growing as leaders. Find ways to get yourself out of your comfort zone, and it will propel you and your business to much greater success. For example, if you normally don’t show up on social media but you know this is a platform for you to grow your business, it’s time to start shining, take the leap, and do what makes you uncomfortable.

3. Utilize Your Fear to Help You Expand

Use fear for your expansion rather than hiding behind it. Fear can cripple most people, stopping them from ever moving forward to the next level. They never move. They have amazing ideas but nothing happens. Fear, however, can be the greatest tool in our arsenal as leaders. When you feel the fear of what your next level self would do creeping up on you, you need to own that fear, become empowered by it, and do what scares you anyway. This will help you start moving to the top. Many people will let fear slow them down or even stop them in their tracks. Learn to walk hand-in-hand with fear and you will become one of the greatest leaders in your industry.

4. Hire a Mentor

Hiring a mentor is allowing someone else to help you become the leader you are. We all as leaders need to look to others who have walked where we desire to go on our journey. They have made some mistakes, and they now know what works and what doesn’t.

Can you do it all by yourself? Heck yes, but if you hire a mentor you can get there so much faster.

5. Take Messy Action

The more action you take, the more you will see what works and what doesn’t. You also begin to see what areas you are an expert in. You don’t have to be perfect or know it all to start. Many hinder their progress by not moving until they know everything. News flash…we will never know everything and we won’t know what really works unless we move. Remember that people love to follow others who are daring to take action. It makes them think that ‘if they can do it, why can’t I?’ So, start moving and keep moving. The more action the better chance at achieving your dreams.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life quote is one of my own and I live by it. It has been reposted by Cardi B and thousands of others.

“Be careful seeking validation from those who aren’t qualified to give it.” — Shamina Taylor

This quote helped me see that some of the things in my life that I had previously been pursuing to feel that sense of worthiness and fulfillment, were not for me per se, but for those who I was looking towards for validation. Unfortunately, many of us worry about what others think, we also live our lives not for what we truly desire, but what we think will make us appear to be to others. The people who we seek this approval from usually haven’t even had an ounce of the success we have. So, we ultimately have to learn to be our own cheerleaders. Our own hype man. Our own leader. When we decide we are the best…we are the best.

