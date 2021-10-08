Shamananda Of Shamananda Foundation: “Being the embodiment of unconditional love towards everything and everyone all of the time”

Being the embodiment of unconditional love towards everything and everyone all of the time. That includes you!

Shamananda is a master shaman, mentor, and counselor specializing in transformational enlightenment through spiritual leadership, energy healing, holistic therapy, and other lifestyle guidance. She is the founder of shamanic transmutative healing, a modality that effectively realigns the ethereal body back to its divine archetype. She offers a wide range of shamanistic services to fit each unique life journey. She also specializes in spiritual guidance, shamanistic/guru and enlightenment training and services, sound healing events, spiritual retreats, and hosts healing or speaking engagements.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

When I was young, I knew that I was different. I was highly intuitive, and I could perform energy healing with my hands. I could take people’s headaches away, and I could take people’s suffering away emotionally. I could change the energy in a room just by making minor shifts. It was only a matter of time before I became a Shaman, but it took a lot of interpersonal work to get there.

I grew up mainly in Alberta, Canada, but I spent most of my adolescence in Texas and Colorado. My parents are both good people, but despite their best efforts, just like millions of other people, my childhood was not a positive experience. There was a lot of external abuse of all kinds coming from several different directions, and my parents to this day still don’t know the entire story. In working through everything that happened, I realized to survive and have a “normal” life, I would have to fight for it. That is when I truly began pursuing my shamanic career.

I spent a lifetime of training with ascended spiritual masters and a decade of training personally with a living spiritual master and avatar, which has led me to become one of the world leaders in advanced shamanic healing and guidance.

I’ve come to a place of peace and gratitude for my life in everything that I experienced. It taught me how to overcome large amounts of trauma on my own, which seemed impossible at the time. I was extreme in the pursuit of my personal health and wellness, which is why I succeeded. When I look back on my past now, I am filled with love and appreciation for all of the lessons I’ve learned, and all the tools I can now use to support others.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I never thought I’d end up doing what I’m doing. I knew I was passionate about wellness and mental health, but I never thought I’d end up pursuing anything close to where I ended up. On the macro level, I suppose I organically ended up here because of my intense involvement with mental health, and it just fell into place the way it did. My inspiration was a commitment towards my own mental health and well-being, and that pursuit was intense enough to land me where I’m at today.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There have been many people who have helped me along the way. However, I became the person I am today through a journey that I took alone. My life choice was either to survive or to fall away. I chose to survive. I prayed a lot, and so if I were to give credit to anyone, it would be the Ascended Masters for giving me the grace to live through an impossible period of my life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I first started my practice, I didn’t quite understand the ebb and flow of how people would come in and out of my life. At first, after putting in everything that I had into people’s growth and growing so close to my patients, I assumed we would always work together. But all good things come to an end and my patients would go their own way, which confused me.

It may not seem funny, but my reaction to it was comical at the time. It was a very naive way to see the world. Of course, it’s ok to love people and not be attached to how the relationship turns out, but it took me a minute to appreciate the gift of how people flow in and out of our lives. It’s actually quite beautiful.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working on a massive online video series that delves into the specificity of spiritual wellness, unlike anything I’ve ever seen. We get down to the nitty-gritty of things, and I believe we’ve found answers to questions that people never thought to ask but need to. It is formulated around the idea that consciousness must continue to be elevated for overall wellness over the span of a lifetime. And my organization would like to be the frontrunner in providing that information to the world.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity would by far be the most important trait. You have to be true to your word and live an honest lifestyle. You can’t just show up to your office advocating a holistic lifestyle if you aren’t doing it yourself. So, get honest, be real and relatable, and love who you serve.

Humility in leadership is the secret sauce. No one has time for the leaders who become so impressed with themselves and forget why they are serving the world in the first place. The bottom line, it’s about the work. So, let’s get it done and leave out everything else that takes the purity out of your engagement.

Strive to be the embodiment of unconditional love. This should occur towards everything and everyone all of the time. Without that, your perception won’t take you to the heights where you can lead people to the top 1 percent. You will only understand what it can do for you once you do it, so stretch every day to embody it and treat it as if it was the top line of your priority list. It will change everything if you do.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

It is my mission to guide others on individualized and personal journeys of Holistic Healing and Spiritual Wellness to find peace with themselves and the world around them.

Before opening my practice, I spent a lifetime training with ascended spiritual masters and training personally with living spiritual masters and avatars. Through my spiritual journey, I came to understand the importance of mental health and the impacts that it has on our bodies. It inspired me to mentor and coach those who are struggling with their mental health journey in finding inner peace with themselves and the world around us.

I experienced my own troubled and turbulent times early in life — what I feel was an impossibly dark place. Through the act of extreme love and kindness towards everything and everyone, including myself, I discovered my own happiness and joy. I believe you are the ultimate source of your own joy and I’m on a mission to help others learn how to source joy internally.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Before the pandemic hit, the human condition in America was already undergoing a different kind of pandemic, but it was not easily identifiable by some. What I’m talking about here is the difficulty in modern society to learn to live in gratitude, to live in accountability, and to ultimately love oneself.

Too much focus is on what people don’t have and not enough on what blessings already are in their lives. Materialistic importance in America for certain groups has replaced real joy or authentic connection. Finger-pointing without first considering how the individual is accountable for creating the situation makes people miserable. This is because there is no recognition of what the situation is teaching them, nor are they taking action to make a higher choice while recognizing the value of accountability. And then finally, we have self-love, which is not readily taught in a way that’s easily understood. This causes people to outsource for their affections and acknowledgment, instead of becoming the source for everything they need on their own.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Some people feel that if they don’t feel happy all of the time, there’s something wrong with them. There isn’t. A flavorful array of emotions is typical in the human experience and should be embraced, not judged.

Other people talk about experiencing joy someday. Many feel if they complete school, get a promotion, have a baby, or get married then they will feel joy. People tend to put off the experience only to find that when they accomplish their goals, they place new stipulations on when and if they are allowed to experience joy. People do this for many reasons, but a few of the more notable reasons for this behavior include not feeling worthy of feeling joy in the first place. So, they will rationalize that they are allowed to experience it someday by setting up unreasonable, ever-evolving goals that are designed to never come to completion. That way, when they don’t experience joy, they have an excuse.

The truth is, everyone has the right to experience joy, and that experience is a choice. Decide to feel it in the now, as opposed to a future that may never arrive.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People attach happiness to a lot of different types of things. They will attach the allowance of happiness based upon money, business stature, family, if you have a specific kind of relationship, social status, body type, etc. The mistakes I see sometimes have to do with people pursuing these goals to permit themselves to be happy. And, those types of choices won’t lead to happiness. Happiness comes from within. It comes from selflessness, living in gratitude, seeing everything as a blessing, and loving yourself and others unconditionally. Therefore, the biggest mistake I see in pursuing happiness is looking outside of oneself for completion, as opposed to searching within and understanding that they are the source for all they need.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Joy is achievable and accessible in turbulent times. It boils down to what you are committed to and committing with passion. If you are completely committed to going through the reasons of what you are grateful for in your life every day and allowing yourself to experience that in your body, your physiology remembers that. Your body will then carry that feeling of gratitude with you and allow it to flavor your experiences throughout the day. Instead of thinking about all the reasons why your life isn’t working, you’ll find yourself discovering gratitude in everything. Soon, you’ll see why everything in your life is wonderful and has something special to offer, even in its darkest corners. While this is a disciplined practice and takes time and courage, it is a practice that authentically produces results. So, if I were to list the five things, it would be:

1. Living in gratitude.

2. Seeing the blessings in every situation.

3. Being the embodiment of unconditional love towards everything and everyone all of the time. That includes you!

4. Living in a state of passion.

5. Only focus on what you want to create. For example, if you are committed to creating joy, focus only on creating that in your life.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

It’s important to remember that advice should never be given without permission. If you notice that someone you’d like to support is going through something, always ask for permission to support them first. If they say yes, they will automatically be more open to listening to what you have to say than if you start giving advice that might not be wanted. In this situation, you should mostly be listening. Do not judge a word they have to say, as fear of judgment keeps many people quiet and suffering in pain for a long time. Besides, judgment should never be a part of any conversation. Love them unconditionally, regardless of what you hear. They get to feel safe in what they have to share. And then, ask how you can support. The bottom line, keep them talking and never underestimate the power of one-on-one communication when it comes to unburdening the soul.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would teach everyone how to embody unconditional love.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Sometimes, I read stories about celebrities that I want to meet who seem to make a difference, like Tony Robbins. I’d love to be a spiritual Tony Robbins in my lifetime and understand how he created his empire of transformation. Then, there are some actors who truly care about their fans and are down to earth people, like Keanu Reeves. I’ve always wanted to meet Keanu as a fellow Canadian. He sounds as though he’s a well-rounded guy and an overall good person. I’d love to thank him for keeping his humanitarianism intact.

Mostly, I’d like to speak to someone out there who would want to work with my nonprofit to create some truly amazing opportunities for a lot of people wanting to transform their lives in big ways. I have groundbreaking ideas and I’d love to share them with forward-thinking sponsors. My one true desire is to transform the world. So, if you’re out there, please connect with me. I have no doubt we can make the world a better place together.

