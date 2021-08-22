Shalev “Lev” Amar of Amar Law Group: “How to deal with employees and clients”

The key is empathy and understanding while holding to principles. You want your employees to know you care about them as humans rather than just as cogs in your business machine. Life happens, be it illness, emergencies, or special events. As long as it is not abused, your understanding of these scenarios is important. At the same time, this is a job so employees cannot be allowed to disregard PTO and sick time policies.

Realizing he could not defend hardened criminals, Amar transferred his expert skills as a litigator to help the common consumer saddled with defective vehicles opening eight offices in as many states. Singled out as a Power Lawyer in The New York Times and in Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, Lev served as a featured expert in the media with ABC News on multiple occasions. His commentary and expertise in the areas of Lemon Law and RV breach of warranty are respected throughout the country.

Most proudly, Shalev donates 2% of his law practice group’s yearly net profits to the Humane Society.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you tell us about your ‘backstory’ and how you ended up where you are?

I was born in Israel and grew up in a small communal farming town called a kibbutz until nearly age 7 when my family and I moved to Houston, Texas. I enjoyed lawyer movies and shows growing up such as A Time to Kill, Law and Order, LA Law, and The Practice and wanted to be an advocate in the courtroom for people who had been wronged.

When I was 18, my mom (who was a nurse at the time) almost died in a severe accident caused by the gross negligence of a hospital advising her to transport a suicidal patient. The patient grabbed the steering wheel causing a head-on collision. The car was so mangled that my mom had to be pried out of the vehicle with the jaws of life.

A personal injury attorney helped my mom get compensation for her pain and suffering, medical expenses, permanent injuries, and lost earnings.

This is an example of how the legal system should work to redress the harms suffered by individuals in society and inspired me to help consumers in a similar manner.

I’m a huge fan of mentorship throughout one’s career. None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Who has been your biggest mentor? What was the most valuable lesson you learned from them?

My biggest mentor was my grandfather Sol (on my mom’s side). He was a successful doctor and taught me that it’s not the smartest or most talented one that wins and succeeds in life. Potential means nothing without effort and those who are willing to sacrifice and work the hardest are the ones who accomplish the most in life.

A story that drove the point home was about his two best friends when he was in medical school. Sol told me that they were both smarter than him, but he was willing to pay the price and study on weekends instead of going out on the town with them (even though he really wanted to). One friend became an accountant and the other a plumber. My grandfather on the other hand became one of the most successful radiologists in South Africa, and then later had a successful medical career in the US.

I learned to sacrifice when I had to study in law school by skipping social events, trips, and concerts and doing the same when I had big court cases to prepare for or projects to complete.

My grandfather also taught me to never give up and always keep going despite obstacles or setbacks. Sol practiced what he preached by running multiple marathons in his 50s despite having his legs crushed and almost being killed after a big rig truck ran him over.

Sol refused a wheelchair when he got out of the hospital and dragged himself around by his arms for months rehabbing himself in his pool until he could walk, then jog, and eventually run the marathons. Everyone in his life (including his doctors) was amazed that he not only walked again but ran marathons. Super inspirational!

What made you want to start your own practice? Can you tell us the story of how you started it?

I was never a fan of having a boss and my first one out of law school was a tyrant who yelled at employees and was constantly micro-managing. He also always put himself and his firm first, never caring what his clients got from their cases as long as he got paid his fees. In my opinion, a firm does not need to and should not be run that way.

I decided to start a firm where my employees are treated with dignity and respect, are bonused monthly for productivity, and where we always put our client’s interests first.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In a trial, I had years ago, the questions I drafted to cross-examine a witness magically “disappeared” from the lectern after our lunch break. I asked the judge for a moment to look for my questions on the Plaintiff’s desk, but they were nowhere to be found.

Luckily, I was over-prepared and knew the case well enough to question the witness and we still prevailed, but it was definitely a harrowing experience. It taught me first not to leave any notes or questions unattended in court, and second to always be over-prepared so you can adapt and make it through any curveball that may come up in court.

Because yours is a “helping profession”, how do you address the business aspect of running your practice? Can you share a story or example?

I strongly believe that if you take care of your clients, even by cutting your own fees to help them out when you don’t otherwise have to, you will be paid back ten-fold in positive reviews and referrals. We’ve done that for numerous clients who were not satisfied with a settlement proposal but didn’t want to spend the extra time and money to continue fighting with the other side.

It’s about having an abundance mindset, rather than the scarcity/famine mindset that many law firms and businesses often have. This leads them to be stingy, to never cut fees for any reason if they don’t have to and to constantly nickel and dime clients or customers.

Taking care of your clients (or customers) leads to a thriving rather than just a surviving business because positive word of mouth, positive reviews and referrals snowball over time. Serving your clients and going above and beyond is also the right thing to do.

Managing being a provider and a business owner is a constant balancing act. How do you manage both roles?

Balance and self-care are super keys. I have friends who are fellow business owners who run themselves to the ground and don’t spend enough time with their friends and family. All the money in the world is not worth it if your physical and emotional health (along with your relationships) suffer.

That’s why unless I have a big project or deadline, I force myself to work reasonable hours. I also have an extensive routine including, breathwork and exercise that I do every morning before work no matter what.

It’s also key to automate and delegate as much as you can and focus on your core competencies and unique ability. Way too many business owners are doing tasks that drain their energy and could be done by team members.

The fallacy owners fall for is that no one else can do what they do as well as them. However, even if that is true, if you properly train others to do draining tasks for you, even 70–80% as well is good enough and you can move your business further much faster by focusing on high-value tasks you’re best at and that energize you.

From completing your degree to opening a practice and becoming a business owner, your path was most likely challenging. Can you share a story about one of your greatest struggles? Can you share what you did to overcome it?

My greatest struggle was overcoming severe childhood trauma and PTSD.

I overcame it by having a whatever it takes mindset reading everything I could get my hands on regarding psychology, brain science, trauma, and spirituality.

I also experimented with many trauma releases, processing, and healing techniques and doubled down on the ones that worked best for me including Trauma Release Exercises (TRE), Network Chiro, Journaling, Wim Hof Breathing Method with cold exposure, Neurofeedback, Kambo, etc.

This experience has helped me relate to and empathize with clients. I realize that most people are dealing with personal struggles and challenges that are exacerbated by having an unreliable, even potentially unsafe vehicle. They deserve to have the peace of mind they paid for.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are the 5 things you need to know to create a thriving practice, and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Marketing and Sales- Without knowing marketing and sales your business is at a huge risk of stagnating or failing. You cannot possibly help people without helping them find you.

Marketing involves educating the potential client about his or her options, while at the same time reminding him or her about the unfairness of the situation so the potential client will take action to contact us to get a free case evaluation and to have questions answered.

We strive to offer as much free value as possible in our marketing regarding what remedies are available, how the process works, pitfalls to avoid, costly misconceptions, and important questions to ask any firm they are interested in hiring. We also provide reviews and testimonials so potential clients can see the positive experience past clients have had with us.

Finally, we explain what sets us apart from other firms including our policy of immediately answering phone calls, returning phone calls when we’re not available in one business day or less, and our fair fee guarantee where we never get paid more than our clients for out of court representation (95% of our cases are resolved out of court) and only get paid out of court if we obtain a successful result for our clients.

Sales are about addressing potential clients’ questions, objections, and concerns about moving forward. It is not about manipulation tactics. It’s about educating the potential client so he or she understands that moving forward with representation is in his or her best interest because it is quick, easy, and free to do so and that not moving forward would be a mistake.

2) How to create systems and processes- The mistake many business owners make is not putting what they know down on paper with lists, processes, and scripts their team can be trained on and can refer to when questions or situations come up. These materials should also be turned into training videos.

This takes lots of time upfront, but pays great dividends over time, speeding up training, increasing productivity, and reducing mistakes.

I went through a training session for over two hours with support staff teaching them how to do potential client intake, i.e., getting vehicle, contact, and case information for the attorneys to review and doing role plays with different potential client vehicles and scenarios. We also created a video of the training to share with new hires when they are being trained.

3) Cash flow management- If you do not manage revenue and expenses properly, you will not have a successful business and therefore cannot help more people. The key is to resist increasing your pay as an owner when extra money comes in so you have reserves for unexpected expenses, and for slower revenue months that could occur for a variety of reasons.

My rule of thumb is that unless the firm has at least 2 (preferably 3) months in reserves after all monthly expenses (rent, payroll, marketing, etc.) are paid, I will not pay myself anything beyond my normal pay. I learned this the hard way during my first year of business, and I’m glad I learned it then.

4) Hiring and Firing- You want to hire team members that both perform well and are a good culture fit. Your team can make or break your firm based on these factors. People are usually on their best behavior in interviews so it’s important to ask probing questions and to evaluate not just the verbal answers, but also body language to determine if someone is a good fit. I will always choose a hard worker over a high potential employee. Also, I will always choose a kind candidate rather than an overly gregarious one.

Firing has been a big challenge for me because I’m an empath and after doing my own trauma healing research and work I realized that many people are traumatized. With that being said, a rotten apple can spoil the whole bunch.

I had an employee whose performance was above average but was making the rest of the team very unhappy. She wouldn’t say good morning to other team members when greeted and even demanded not to have anyone talk to her on certain days.

Even though I knew she had trauma challenges, I really needed to let this employee go for the good of the team. Upon being fired (which I did with a witness in the room, always a good idea when firing), she proceeded to yell at me for 45 minutes before leaving. It was worth it to let her get everything out so she and the firm could both move on.

5) How to deal with employees and clients- The key is empathy and understanding while holding to principles. You want your employees to know you care about them as humans rather than just as cogs in your business machine. Life happens, be it illness, emergencies, or special events. As long as it is not abused, your understanding of these scenarios is important. At the same time, this is a job so employees cannot be allowed to disregard PTO and sick time policies.

Expressing gratitude and appreciation of team members is important, along with providing constructive feedback, and training in a positive way.

Finally, it is important to manage egos and to get employees to see the big picture and not take the actions of team members personally. In fact, to always assume good intentions. This is simple but not easy. There have been many times that I’ve had to talk to employees of the ledge and persuade them not to react in a way that would increase conflict or alienate another team member.

With clients, you must always do what you say you will for them and lead with empathy if they are ever upset. If they are upset about something, let them fully express themselves. When they are done, summarize what they told you to make sure you understand fully what the issue is. People want to feel heard and understood. Only then should you discuss potential solutions. You should never try reason and logic with a client when they are heated and venting about an issue.

I had one client who was furious about an offer he felt was inadequate. He wanted to go to the media and file a lawsuit. I let him express himself fully, acknowledged his feelings, and agreed the situation was unfair. After the client felt fully heard and understood, he calmed down and was open to listening to my negotiating advice. He ended up getting a settlement he was happy with and left a glowing review. This would not have happened if I argued with him and told him he was being unreasonable.

By the way, never, EVER, tell a client that he or she is being unreasonable. That is the quickest way to make a client explode and feel that you are against him or her.

As a business owner, you spend most of your time working IN your practice on client cases. When and how do you shift to working ON your practice? (Marketing, upgrading systems, growing your practice, etc.) How much time do you spend on the business elements?

I spend the morning and late afternoons working on my practice and at least 50% of the time on business elements. You cannot grow and improve your practice without that.

This involves studying marketing and implementing what I learn as quickly as possible. Knowledge without application is useless.

I also spend time automating as much as possible in every stage of our practice from the client acquisition stage to the processing stage, to the resolution stage. This leads to more client engagement, fewer mistakes, and less burdensome tasks for my team to complete.

I’m always available to provide training and guidance to my team and constantly work on producing training materials.

I understand that the industry has unique stresses or hazards that other industries may not have. What specific practices would you recommend to other industry leaders to improve their physical or mental wellness? Can you share a story or example?

I recommend exercising at least 4 times a week (anything you enjoy so you stick with it), movement of any kind for 20 minutes a day, eating healthy (organic whole foods, no processed foods), limiting caffeine intake, limiting alcohol and/or drug use, doing daily breath work (at least 5 minutes a day and deep slow belly breaths throughout the day), turn off electronics an hour before sleep, always turn off wifi at night when you go to sleep and keep your phone on airplane mode (EMF interferes with sleep), go to sleep at a consistent time and wake up at a consistent time, write 3 things you’re grateful for that day every night, avoid excessive negative news watching, avoid Netflix binging, but do watch 30 minutes to an hour of a comedy, a show you like, or something uplifting, listen to positive audiobooks when you drive, listen to positive or engaging podcasts, read 20–30 minutes of self-development or spirituality books a day, watch self-development videos on YouTube, play with your kids, connect with your partner, have consistent sex with a committed partner, occasionally take personal mental health days off work, get a once a week massage, connect with friends at least once a week, walk or hike in nature, spend time with a pet, plan special get aways at least twice a year.

I have made a commitment to developing my mind, body, and spirit. That’s why I do the above. I also go to Network Chiro once a week. That is balancing your nervous system and bioenergetic field through pressure point stimulation. It feels like a combination of having an hour massage combined with an hour of meditation afterward.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant in your own life?

“Success is a process, not a one-time event.”

I’ve gone from having severe generalized anxiety and several failed intimate relationships to being anxiety-free and being in a wonderful loving relationship with an amazing partner who is supportive and kind.

When I started my healing journey 9 years ago, I kept looking for the miraculous fix or magic pill. I had many frustrations and setbacks.

Over time, I realized that not just one thing would heal me and that I could not stay the same and hope to heal. From reading, self-development, and seminars, I started to see patterns and commonalities in the processes they were espousing. So I started developing healthy habits that mirrored the processes I learned about. I also learned what trauma healing and release methods worked best for me.

After months (and years) of doing the work, I started feeling better and better. As I healed my inner self, my outer situation and circumstances got much better. My self-esteem improved and I began having high standards and setting clear boundaries with friends, romantic partners, and business associates.

There is no magic pill, but if you stick to healthy routines and do the sometimes challenging trauma healing work, your life (both personal and professional) does become a success with joy, fulfillment, and abundance.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

