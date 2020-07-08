Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Shake It, Don’t Break It

We need to change our world and shake things up by stepping out of our comfort zones, especially when we have other people on the journey with us.

By

“We think too small, like the frog at the bottom of the well. He thinks the sky is only as big as the top of the well. If he surfaced, he would have an entirely different view.” – Mao Tse Tung

The world we see is so much smaller than the full world. The picture below is not to scale because if it were, we likely wouldn’t be able to see the speck on the board that would be the seen world, but you get the point.

Knowing this and being able to apply it in your life are two separate things, though, because when it comes time to make really important decisions, we default to what we know – which means we decide that the world works the way we’ve seen it work.

Which means we take jobs that look like other jobs we’ve seen.

We choose and reinforce relationship patterns that look like what we’ve seen.

We create work that looks like the work we’ve seen other people create.

We pursue the opportunities that look like the other opportunities we’ve seen.

Most of what is going to change our lives lies right outside of the world we’ve seen and known, but we have to step outside of that world to be able to see that the world we’ve been seeing is only a small portion of the full world that can be seen.

Taking the step outside of the world we see is an act of faith or trust that’s hard enough for any of us, but it’s harder when those around you have a smaller view of the world than you do, because you have to convince someone who hasn’t seen what you hope to find on the other side that there’s something worth stepping into the unknown for. You’ll inevitably have to leave some people on the safe shores of certainty (the comfort zone), but when the people you love most are irrevocably a part of a journey, you have to take a different approach.

If you move too quickly without them, you’ll end up breaking the trust, security, and relationships that you have with those people. If you don’t shake things up at all, you’re all stuck in the same seen world, unable to create the only-fits-you life you most want to live.

There’s an art to shaking your world up without breaking it up, but the key point to remember is that they’re not the same thing. Those who are scared to take the journey with you will naturally think that shaking is breaking, and your insistence on making something happen now will naturally lead you to break rather than shake. As I discussed in The Two Dynamics of Change, sometimes you need to tip (break), and other times you need to step (shake), but being able to communicate why a particular kind of change is needed goes a long way with the people you want and need to keep on the journey with you.

In Start Finishing, I talk about 2 questions you can ask to get you going:

  • What’s the smartest next step on this project?
  • What’s the most courageous next step on this project?

How might you step into the full world without breaking your current world?

Originally published at productiveflourishing.com

Headshot of Charlie Gilkey

Charlie Gilkey, Author, Speaker, Business Strategist, Coach

Charlie Gilkey helps people start finish the stuff that matters. He's the founder of Productive Flourishing, author of the forthcoming Start Finishing and The Small Business Lifecycle, and host of the Productive Flourishing podcast. Prior to starting Productive Flourishing, Charlie was a Joint Force Military Logistics Coordinator while simultaneously pursuing a PhD in Philosophy. He lives with his wife, Angela, in Portland, Oregon.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“The biggest myth I would like to dispel is that certain jobs or certain industries are out of limits for women” With Penny Bauder & Sigal Cordeiro

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Community//

Female Disruptors: Steph Korey and Jen Rubio are shaking up how we look at travel

by Akemi Sue Fisher
Community//

“Cognitive Banking  Enables Banks To Create AI Solutions Based On Leveraging Big Data & Fast Data” With Marika Lulay

by Breana Patel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.