Shahrouz Varshabi Of Designity: “Work hard”

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shahrouz Varshabi.

Shahrouz Varshabi is the founder and CEO of Designity. In pursuit of his creative career, he emigrated to the states in 2011 from Tehran, Iran to receive his masters degree in design and technology from Parsons The New School. Shahrouz’s passion for the arts and innovative technologies has led him to build Designity’s advanced model, providing opportunities to emerging creatives nationwide. Today, he is a seasoned entrepreneur and serial investor looking to transform lives through creativity.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran. Both of my parents worked extremely hard to support my younger sister and I in our small apartment, where I actually shared a bedroom with my sister until I was 19 years old. My father was a school bus driver and my mother was a hair stylist, so I spent most of my childhood in my mother’s salon after school.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

My uncle first moved to the US in his early 20s and became the first “successful” person in our family. I always looked at him as a role model and tried to implement his work ethic and positive mindset in my own life. It was when I started my first company back in Iran that I became aware of my skill set and passion for entrepreneurship. I soon began to outgrow my environment and realized that I needed a change of scenery to be able to pursue the career I wanted.

Moving to a different country was always an idea in my mind, especially after my uncle’s success story. One day I came across a quote from Ronald Reagan in a movie that read, “America is too great for small dreams.” That quote instantly resonated with me and I quickly made the decision to move to New York City.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

I could write an entire book on this question! I was 26 years old when I came to the US and of course said my goodbyes to many friends, family, and even my girlfriend at the time. The emotional aspect of the big move was very tough for sure, but the technicality of getting admitted into an American university on a visa was even more difficult. Due to all the political issues between the US and Iran, it was a challenge for Iranians to even visit the US. The only way to get a visa at the time was through higher education at a prestigious university. This was particularly challenging for me, because I actually was an F and D student knowing very little English.

When I finally made the decision to move to the US, I stopped everything for one year to focus on learning English and apply to schools. When I finally passed my TEFL test and got an acceptance for my masters degree, I had to travel to a US embassy in Dubai, as we didn’t have one in Iran due to the political conflicts. Despite all of my effort and money spent in applying for a visa, I was rejected because the school that I had been accepted to was not among the top three.

I remember the devastation I felt leaving the embassy knowing I had to start from scratch. In the following year, I spent my time going after a higher TEFL test score and applying to the top universities. I finally was accepted into Parsons The New School in New York City, which allowed me to get my student visa and move to the US on February 18th in 2011.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

There absolutely is someone that comes to mind. When I was a teenager, my uncle was normally traveling to and from Iran every 3–4 years. He became my mentor from a very early age, always motivating me by sharing his American lifestyle, successes, and failures. He opened my eyes to the world outside of the one I was used to, which then made me curious to explore it.

When I moved to the US, he was kind enough to offer me a small studio apartment in upstate New York for free. I did have to deal with a long commute every day to go to school in downtown Manhattan, but I didn’t have to think about rent for the first 2 years. Him and his wife always supporting me through my entire experience in the US. One memory that comes to mind is when my uncle showed up to my apartment with a brand new laptop when I broke mine and couldn’t afford it to fix it. He definitely made my move more manageable for sure.

So how are things going today?

Many amazing things have happened over the past 10 years since I moved to the US. From a financial standpoint, I was able to build the first virtual design platform, Designity, which has been growing exceptionally fast. I’ve also been involved in various investments, which have put me in a much better financial position today. As for my personal life, I managed to bring both of my parents to the US, which was very important to me. I also met an amazing woman who quickly became my best friend and supported me since my first days here. Overall, things are polar opposite of my circumstances back in 2011.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It’s always my goal to inspire the people around me and mentor those who need support. Having my uncle as a role model and mentor in life was very critical, so I try to give back and set an example for others. My unique higher education experience is what inspired the mission at my company, Designity. After experiencing struggle post graduation and finding it hard to land a creative career even with a masters degree, I wanted to create more opportunities for creatives like myself. That’s why I founded Designity to provide design students with real clients and projects to expand their portfolios and land their dream careers. I wanted my success to bridge the gap between the educational system and the real world that comes after school. Designity now works with brands like Audible and Oracle, who are now on the resumes and portfolios of emerging talent.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

People who decide to relocate to the US for higher education normally sacrifice a lot already by leaving their life behind. The process of switching your student visa (F1) to a business visa (H1), and ultimately becoming a permanent resident to get your Green Card was a nightmare. If I had the power, I would make this process much easier less costly to achieve. I personally spend over 20k dollars over 18 months in paperwork to secure my residency. I also found that finding employment post education was hard enough, but having to secure one fast to stay in the US seemed impossible. I would remove the requirement of being sponsored by an employer to save graduated from the unfair treatment that I experienced first hand. If I had a bad work day or simply couldn’t perform to my employer’s standards, my visa could be gone the next day. I believe there are many opportunities to improve the system to welcome more hard working individuals to the US.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Think big: As Ronald Reagan said, “America is too great for small dreams.” This country has many opportunities for anyone to not think and dream big. If there’s a will, there’s a way, and if there’s a way, find the will. Work hard: While you can certainly dream big in this country, you do need to put in the leg work to get where you want to be. Success isn’t always handed to you on a silver platter. Never give up: Finding and achieving success isn’t meant to be easy. Great things in life always come at a cost, so be prepared to face obstacles and continue fighting for what you want. Find a mentor: My uncle was my mentor and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Having a role model can help you stay on track while motivating and supporting you along your journey. Forget your past: In order to focus on your future, you can’t be strung on your past. If I hadn’t let go of where and who I was before, I couldn’t be who I am today.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

I think New York City alone is always a point of optimism. Big cities allow you to think bigger and envision your goals even larger. The ample opportunities the US allows you to experience is also motivating. I appreciate the country’s vast careers and industries that have enabled me to connect with other like-minded, intelligent individuals. Overall, the US has a lot to offer that makes you excited to see what’s next and what’s possible.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Out of everyone, I’d want to sit with Gary Vee. He’s actually who recommended a major change for Designity that has ultimately brought the company to the success it sees today. I’d love to thank him for that one day in person.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

You can find a glimpse of my journey on my personal Instagram @varshabi or keep up with Designity on our website, designity.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!