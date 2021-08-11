Shahpour Nejad of Pizza Guys: “Unlike pizza, the American Dream offers no discounts, it is never on sale”

To achieve the “American Dream”, it just takes hard work and dedication. The American Dream offers the promise of opportunity. You get out of it what you put into it. Unlike pizza, the American Dream offers no discounts, it is never on sale. You must put in the hard work and effort to reap the rewards. You must be determined, humble and willing to learn new things. It is not easy to grasp the American Dream, but it is possible. For this, we should all be grateful.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys, Shahpour Nejad.

Shahpour Nejad grew up in Iran and immigrated to the United States when he was 16 years old. After graduating from high school, he attended college at Cleveland State University. While earning his degree, he began working at a local pizza shop. There, he helped the owner increase sales and the customer experience. Although Mr. Nejad graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, he realized the pizza business was his passion. In 1986 he opened his own pizza restaurant called Pizza Guys with a partner and has since grown it into a franchise with over 75 locations in three states.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town called “Sari”. Sari is a beautiful little town that sits between the northern slopes of the Alborz Mountains and the southern coast of the Caspian Sea in Iran. I grew up with a family full of successful entrepreneurs. As a child I spent most of my time hanging around older people and learning about business. It’s not an exaggeration to say that business has always been in my blood.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

I immigrated to America as a teen because it is known as the “land of opportunity” and “land of the free”. I knew the US as a melting pot of immigrants coming here to get a chance at the American dream. So when I received the opportunity to come to the US, I took it without questions. This chance would allow me to receive a better education and live in a place that gives people the chance to fulfill their dreams.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

In the summer of 1978 I moved from Iran to Cleveland, OH to attend high school in the United States as an exchange student. As a 16 year old, moving to a new country, being thousands of miles away from family and friends, and learning a new language was scary as well as challenging. I was lucky to have a good support system in Iran and met a lot of wonderful people in the US who supported and encouraged me to do my best.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

Upon my arrival in Cleveland I was introduced to my new American family. I was very lucky and blessed to be assigned to this particular family, because from day one they treated me like one of their own kids. We did everything together. Their kindness and generosity created a comfortable environment that helped me thrive. I will always be grateful to them. With the help of my new family, I learned English and how to navigate life in America very quickly. Life was good and I excelled academically. As a result, my self-confidence shot up because of all the good things happening in my life in a new country.

So how are things going today?

Things are good! I have achieved much more than I ever thought was possible when I arrived in Ohio so many years ago. I achieved my dream of becoming an experienced pilot and even owning my own airplane. I have mastered the English language and have traveled the world with confidence. With my wonderful wife by my side, we have raised two intelligent and extremely successful sons.

Of course, my most public accomplishment has been my journey with Pizza Guys. I have grown my company, Pizza Guys, from a single store operation that started in Sacramento, CA in 1986 to 75 locations in three states. We employ over 1,200 Team Members. I have watched multiple generations of families come together to enjoy pizza from our restaurants for over 35 years.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have been blessed with the opportunity to share the same shot at the American Dream with so many of our Franchise Owners, Team Members and Corporate Team Members. We have created one of the most diversified companies. We have Franchisees, Team Members and Corporate Team Members from all over the globe. We are better because of our diversity. I believe that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to excel and grow.

You have first-hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

This is a tough question. Whatever changes that are made, it needs to be made with an unprejudiced mind that gives the opportunity for hard working immigrants to come and contribute to this great country. Our country grows and improves through adding the knowledge, expertise, special skills and hard work of immigrants. Everyone should be able to live in a place where there is hope and possibility to achieve the American Dream.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

To achieve the “American Dream”, it just takes hard work and dedication. The American Dream offers the promise of opportunity. You get out of it what you put into it. Unlike pizza, the American Dream offers no discounts, it is never on sale. You must put in the hard work and effort to reap the rewards. You must be determined, humble and willing to learn new things. It is not easy to grasp the American Dream, but it is possible. For this, we should all be grateful.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

The United States has gone through a complicated journey to get to where we are today. So many people have given so much for us to have the opportunity at the American Dream that we now enjoy. The United States is one of the only countries in the world where individuals, through hard work and determination, have the opportunity to change their lives and the world around them. I have seen individuals like Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk transform the world around us. The next people to transform our lives could come from anywhere. They could be sitting in a classroom in Cleveland dreaming of new ways to solve old problems. They could be dreaming about starting a new business as they attend night school to learn English after a long shift at work. They could even be dreaming about owning their very own pizza place as they make another Pizza Guys delivery. This gives me hope for the future.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are lots of people I would love to have lunch with and pick their brands. However if I had to choose 1 person it would be Elon Musk. He is an entrepreneur with a passion for what he does. Although he may receive criticism and skepticism for his ideas, he continues to work on revolutionizing the world with his vision and inventions.

